[OPINION] Not just any transition: On jeepneys and energy

“Just transition” is one of those terms that is becoming more popular in climate and environmental discourse. It emerged in the 1980s as a call from American trade unions to protect laborers impacted by new regulations against air and water pollution.

Nowadays, its definition and scope has expanded beyond its labor-centric origins, to account for the well-being of all sectors in this process. From workers in systems to be phased out to communities nearby new structures to be built, everyone should be included in realizing the promise of a more sustainable society.

Yet as we now know, implementing a genuine just transition is never going to be easy.

Bumpy transition

In recent years, the Philippine government has struggled with designing policies and programs that are aligned with a genuine just transition. And based on our own experiences, it is the consumers who are hit the hardest by these flawed decisions.

Look no further than the ongoing week-long strike by around 40,000 jeepney drivers. This is in protest of the PUV modernization program, a move designed to provide a cleaner and safer mode of transportation for Filipino commuters.

Under its current terms, old public transport vehicles such as jeepneys and buses will be replaced with modern minibuses. However, the cost is P2.4 million per unit, with only a P200,000 subsidy per phased-out jeep, and drivers and operators being required to be a part of cooperatives to purchase them.

While the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has extended the deadline for phasing out old jeepneys to the end of the year, this is merely a reactionary move that does not resolve the major issues with this program.

First is the cost issue, which is not just reflected on the burden it places on many drivers that have small daily earnings to begin with. It is also seen in the increasing entry of big businesses, who can afford the high capital costs and could threaten the livelihoods of many in the sector.

Second is the inability of government officials to properly assure affected workers that they will not be left behind in a supposed just transition. This is not the first time a strike was staged against the PUV modernization program, with numerous transport groups voicing their opposition since its launch its 2017.

As much as the LTFRB or the Vice President wants to downplay the pressure from the ongoing strike, hundreds of thousands of commuters will still be affected all week long. For Metro Manila, which is recognized as one of the least commuter-friendly areas in the world, tactics like this only indicate a government that is tone-deaf to both drivers and commuters, even if the President wants to portray otherwise.

Third is the need for a modernization process that accommodates the socioeconomic realities of the jeepney sector. The program can be modified to make the terms of payment and government subsidies for the modern units more favorable for drivers and operators, who actually support the concept of modernization but not its current execution. Allowing impoverished drivers to transition to cleaner traditional jeeps first before going for the minibus models would still contribute to reducing pollution without burdening the sector.

Unclean transition

Not helping the situation of the public transport sector is the high energy prices, including those of petroleum oil and gas products. It is no secret that the Philippines’s heavy dependence on imported fossil fuels, which is the cause of the climate crisis, has contributed to an outdated, inflexible, and expensive energy system that burdens Filipino consumers.

The narrative of gas as a “transitional fuel” has been pushed heavily by the current administration. Coal is currently the source of more than 50% of the Philippines’s power generation, yet it is the very dependence on this imported fuel that has contributed to many energy issues in the country.

Proponents of gas claim it is a cleaner fuel than coal, which would make it an ideal energy source as the Philippines awaits for renewable energy (RE) technologies to mature. Yet they fail to emphasize that gas is also an imported fossil fuel, which makes its price highly volatile to trends in the global market. This volatility is observed with the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which affected the global energy supply and caused a spike in fossil fuel prices.

The fact is that this policy direction favoring gas expansion to replace coal is incompatible with climate action. The Philippines cannot reach its self-imposed target of 50% RE share in the energy mix by 2040 if this persists, especially with gas plants having a life span of two to three decades. The same applies for another self-determined target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 75% within the current decade, as pledged under its Nationally Determined Contribution.

Gas expansion is also incompatible with a just transition, as its role in causing the climate crisis alone triggers negative social and economic impacts on millions of Filipinos. The risks that constructing and operating multiple plants, terminals, and pipelines in nearby communities and ecosystems, especially if environmental compliance regulations are not properly implemented, only increases the burden on citizens.

The current government needs to get its policies coherent and be committed to ending the era of fossil fuel dominance. Proper implementation of key laws like the RE Act and the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act, and improving the market conditions for investments in RE development are among the priority measures that should be undertaken in the next few years.

Policymakers must avoid the mistake of thinking that these decisions can be made with traditional views and attitudes. Achieving a sustainable future that Filipinos truly deserve requires not just a transition, but a just transition.

By the way things are going, the current administration is missing that point. – Rappler.com

John Leo Algo is the Deputy Executive Director for Programs and Campaigns of Living Laudato Si’ Philippines and a member of Aksyon Klima Pilipinas and the Youth Advisory Group for Environmental and Climate Justice under the UNDP in Asia and the Pacific. He is a climate and environment journalist since 2016.