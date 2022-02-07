[OPINION] Save money and save the environment: Go solar!

I started simple years ago and you can do it yourself, too. I bought a 100-watt solar panel, an inexpensive controller, and a repurposed used car battery. Today that system would cost only P1,750. For that price, you get 100 watts and a controller with a 12-volt DC output and two USB ports. The USB ports could power cell phones, including ones that are internet-connected via LTE. That capability could be a lifesaver if you are desperate to call for an ambulance or other help.

You can do a lot with 100 watts. Imagine all the things you might be tempted to plug into the “cigarette lighter” of an automobile – but don’t go overboard because 100 watts won’t power your TV.

We wanted emergency lighting during brownouts and outdoor security lights all night. Our repurposed car battery worked well every night but lasted less than a year. Car batteries are not designed for solar applications. They don’t last when you discharge them deeply every night. So, we replaced the “junk” battery with a new solar (“deep discharge”) battery that served us longer. Inexpensive solar batteries may last about two years IF you don’t discharge them much every night. A less-expensive small battery might be one made for eBikes. A 12-volt 25 AH battery costs about P2,000.

I purposely kept our starter system small and simple by supplying only 12-volt battery power and 5 volts for cell phones, etc. LED bulbs are a godsend for efficiently using solar power. Many LEDs are 12-volt and you can use any of them for your lighting. I love clear (not colored) LED bulbs meant for motorcycles because they are cheap, give off about 3 watts of light, last for thousands of hours, and use little electricity. You might expect dim light from only 3 watts, but those bulbs give off a surprising amount of light. I particularly like waterproof bulbs because we live by the sea, where we are exposed to salt spray from habagat and amihan winds.

To avoid replacing your battery every two years or so, you can buy a quality Lithium (LiFePO4 or LFP) battery that could last about 14 years and allow very deep discharging. Only you can decide what’s best for you – to pay now or to pay later after batteries have failed when you desperately need power. We have learned with some cost and inconvenience by advancing from a junk battery, to deep-cycle lead batteries, and finally to a LFP battery.

We started small just like you might. But DIY solar systems can be expanded whenever you need more power and can invest a little more. We kept adding solar panels to generate more solar power and adding more batteries to have more power at night. We also added an inverter to supply 220-volt AC power in addition to the 12-volt DC.

A ‘big’ solar system

I usually estimate how long a new solar system will need to pay back its cost by avoiding payments to the local electricity utility company. Before committing to our first “big” solar system, I estimated that 60% of our monthly power bill was from running the water pump in our swimming pool. I hoped to eliminate that cost and have been able to do so. But I had to consider the cost of a new solar pump, solar panels, and solar controller. Our expensive electricity costs P11 per 1,000 watt hours (Kwh). I calculated that the investment in solar would be recouped in about two years.

Despite the expense, we made that investment in solar energy. It has paid for itself by saving money and giving us reliable power. After a typhoon, our generator failed within one hour, but the solar system continued to generate despite destructive winds and the heavy cloud cover.

Our swimming pool needs water to be pumped during the day when the sun encourages growth of algae and other microorganisms. There is no need for pumping at night. We were able to save money by building a solar system with no expensive batteries. The pump automatically runs whenever it has adequate solar power and stops as soon as the solar power becomes insufficient. This system is totally “off-grid” so we never pay a centavo to our electric power company. Please consider saving money like this if you, too, have an application needing power only during daytime.

Our solar aircon

As seniors with health challenges, we feel a need to cool our great room. But we only want air conditioning during the day and early evening. It seemed impractical to go “off-grid” because we wanted to avoid the cost of batteries for use in the evening. Our hybrid solar air conditioner solves this problem by providing solar cooling during the day and using 220-volt AC power from the electric company whenever the solar power is insufficient. This system has proven itself to be an affordable compromise. It mostly uses solar during the day and automatically uses power from the grid whenever necessary. Hybrid solar air conditioning works for us and might for you.

Solar energy will help our children and the environment

I focused on costs and savings because cost used to underlie much resistance to going solar. Thinking beyond economics, increased use of solar energy will help the environment. It’s so critical to be concerned about our children and grandchildren in this archipelago nation that might lose islands and urban areas to the rising seas. Storms are increasing in frequency and intensity. Solar energy can slow down climate change and help us to cope with disasters.

I am passionate about solar energy, as you can see from posts on my Facebook page. I have been posting articles less frequently of late, and I seek a way to disseminate more information about solar energy. I hereby invite other enthusiasts to take over the page, become the new owner(s), and make the page more effective in helping the RP become a solar country. – Rappler.com

Stanley West is a former MIT professor, an author, an urban planner, and a NASA engineer. He co-founded the Caticlan Academy Foundation with his wife, Gretchen.