[OPINION] Thinking outside the PISA scores: The case of the Philippines and Thailand

In 2024, we commemorate the 75th anniversary of Thai-Philippine diplomatic relations, a significant milestone in our shared history. Guided by its theme, “Moving Forward to a New Era of Closer Friendship and Common Prosperity,” this celebration not only recognizes the strong connection and the meaningful friendship that the two nations have fostered over the past years but also looks forward to forging stronger ties and long-lasting friendship.

This “new era” could also mean an increased collaboration and exchange of best practices in education, which could help address the challenges identified in the recent Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) scores.

The PISA 2022 creative thinking assessment scores have recently solidified the social realities through unsurprising results for the Philippines and Thailand. This assessment, a creation of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), tested 15-year-old students in 64 participating countries and economies in creativity, a crucial skill in today’s rapidly evolving world.

In the said assessment that measures the student’s capacity to generate, evaluate, and improve ideas and suggest original and effective solutions, Thailand scored 21 on the average out of 60 points. It ranked 54 out of 64 countries and economies, while the Philippines scored 14 on average and ranked 63 out of 64 countries and economies.

As someone who has been in the teaching profession for years, I am intrigued by what could be wrong with how our students learn, as reflected in the PISA scores. I argue that provisions on creative thinking are not absent in the Philippine and Thai curricula, where they provide avenues for students to be creative through their key learning competencies and standards. However, in this case, the students who took the PISA assessment were given limited time to answer the tasks asking for creativity, which usually take hours and days to bring out.

In the study, students from the two countries also reported that the pedagogies and activities provided by their teachers encourage them to be creative and are conducive to creative thinking. Acknowledging that their teachers allow them to be creative shows that creative thinking assessments and avenues for creativity are already concepts being applied and installed in Philippine and Thai schools. But, despite these opportunities for students to become creative thinkers, the learners still got low average scores in the assessment.

The Philippine and Thai education systems still follow the traditional approach compared to other progressive schools in the West. For example, the two education systems still prioritize standardized tests, which usually emphasize rote memorization. The fascination with standardized tests can be seen in their college entrance tests and high school admissions. Students are still wired to be assessed through standardized tests rather than through an authentic instrument that will test their creative and critical thinking.

Societal and cultural factors also contribute to a conducive school environment for creativity, where students can freely express themselves without being constrained by certain traditions and societal standards. Whenever I teach my Thai students the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy of the late King Bhumibol in my Social Studies classes, it’s always been a personal struggle whether I will play safe or elevate the level of academic discussion without being disrespectful and not being too critical that might offend the Thai conservatives.

I also remember discussing corruption and political dynasties with my students in the Philippines, some of whom were the children or relatives of these prominent dynasties and politicians. It was awkward because I had to teach the topic and be considerate of my students’ feelings.

Conformity, obedience to traditional ways, and lack of exposure to diverse ideas could prevent the learners from thinking critically and creatively. How can we expect the students to generate, modify, and propose ideas to solve societal problems if, in the first place, they are encouraged to be creative, but their creativity needs to conform to and abide by certain norms? How can they suggest solutions to real-world problems if their suggestions are against the institutions’ narrative?

The Philippines is haunted by various education problems that affect students’ creativity. How can students be supported to be creative in a large classroom full of 50 students without enough school facilities? This problem with logistics and budget trickles down to limited contact time with the students, affecting the teachers’ wellness and the quality of lesson plans they can deliver to promote creative thinking.

Class disruptions due to typhoons and heat waves, as well as prioritizing the needs of the teachers, also affect the conduciveness of creativity inside the classroom. In addition, management and consistency in the education policies also affect the direction of the Philippine education system. Recently, Vice President Sara Duterte resigned as the secretary of the Department of Education and left tons of problems to her successor. These perennial problems in the Philippine education system justify the exodus of Filipino teachers abroad, including Thailand.

These points are just the tip of the iceberg; for sure, there is more to share about the present conditions of the Thai and Philippine education systems. The PISA assessment is only a piece of the puzzle and a snapshot of the education systems of both countries. It also has limitations and its share of criticisms. But these limitations should not discourage us and pay no heed to the real problems. Instead, we should fuel our determination to improve.

It’s time to think outside the PISA scores and generate, modify, and propose ideas to solve the education crisis that has haunted the two countries for years. The low scores in the creative thinking assessment could have significant implications for the future of our education system and society. But with the collective efforts of educators, policymakers, and individuals, we can address these issues effectively, forging a “new era” for Thailand and the Philippines. — Rappler.com

Gil D. Turingan, an educator and licensed professional teacher, is a resident of Bangkok and a PhD candidate in Thai Studies at the Thai Studies Center, Faculty of Arts, Chulalongkorn University, Thailand. He is a product of the public education system in the Philippines and a former teacher in Catholic private schools. He specializes in topics of democracy, student movement, and public monuments in Thailand.