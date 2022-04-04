[OPINION] Thoughts on the essay about the Robredo campaign’s elitism

Let us address the elephant in the room. Elitism, elitist. Sounds familiar.

During our UP days, ang elitista ay nagsasalita ng Ingles na baluktot, nakatayo sa kanto “making tusok tusok the fishballs,” or riding the Ikot jeepney and asking the driver in a cute voice, “Mamang driver, please step on the brakes and para on the side.” Kung galing ka sa probinsiya at nakatira sa dorm, kahit kaunti lang ang allowance mo na kinuha mo pa sa Republic Planters Bank o PNB sa tabi ng Shopping Center, puwede ka rin elitista pag sinundo ka ng Mercedes Benz ng kamaganak mo o nakasuot ka ng Topsiders galing Amerika. Pag meron kang Peach Blossoms na sabon at Denenes na cologne, o espadrilles na binili sa Whistle Stop Makati, ang tingin sa iyo elitista na kasi may kaya siguro ang mga magulang mo. Pag tambay ka ng AS 101 near the Registrar’s in Palma Hall, you are one of the AS 101 kids. If you frequent the Basement for meals and friendships, you became a Basement kid. Pag sumali ka ng AIESEC, lahat daw doon ay elitista rin. Kung galing ka ng exclusive schools at hindi public school, most likely na-brand ka na rin.

Ang hindi nila alam, pare-pareho lang kayo na nag-aaral at umaasang pumasa sa mga terror na professors. More often than not, there was always a comparison of the haves and the have nots, even when everyone was entitled to be labeled as iskolar ng bayan in the university of the people.

Fast forward to the year 2022 and the current national and local elections. Multiple candidates applying for jobs. The rebranding of one political campaign as elitist is skewed again against the so-called Kakampink supporters, volunteers, and rallyists.

All of a sudden, the intellectuals who think and therefore are pink could be accused of isolating those who do not think, cannot think, refuse to think. Armchair arrogance? Maybe. A kind of desperation that screams, “Bakit hindi nila naiintindihan ang naiintindihan ko?” Moral ascendancy? True. But is it elitist to insist that this is what is right and this is what is wrong, especially when faced with choices that will affect livelihoods and lifestyles for the next six years, at least? People do have a right to think one way and not the other, and to persuade others to one’s cause is to help the other along. What about those who have lent their voices and talents to a campaign or those who sign their names in letters of support for a candidate? How about the youth that have so far animated the gatherings and partied all night? Do these people add to the elitism of a campaign? Is this, therefore, fatal to the cause of the common good?

I’m grappling with how one campaign cannot come up to the writer’s standard of a people’s campaign, although I surmise it is the lack of participation of the C, D, and E classes. Rallies are no perfect measure because these do not include those who do not have the means to attend and walk lengths to get to one point and listen. Even if the organizers would ask everyone to walk in tsinelas like its leader would, this will not be enough to erase the perceived elitism of the campaign. Millions inside their tiny homes and faraway fields who do not have access to the Internet but through mobile phones or word-of-mouth are so convinced, perchance, that the “gold will return and be distributed.” Hay caramba! Que horror! More imaginary elitist reactions. Malaki ang pagkukulang, indeed. I think the strategists know this by now as shown by the deliberate shift to a house-to-house and mano-mano (hindi alamano) campaign. It brings me to question now if the other candidate, having seemingly secured the C,D, and E classes into its fold by virtue of massive disinformation, will bother to convince the As and the Bs, the real elitists? The so-called well-heeled, educated, professional non-masa?

Pero sandali. If I accept the premise that one campaign is not qualified as a people’s campaign, can I at least submit that he accept the candidate as a people’s candidate? One who has at least used the charm offensive as well as the government resources available to take care of the needs of the less fortunate of our Filipino brothers and sisters? One who has been visible in the middle of great need, disaster man o hindi? One who has listened to the woes of women and cradled children like they were her own? One who has been on the receiving end of masochistic remarks from the highest official of our land? One who now dares to replace the present dictatorship and block another one that threatens the very fabric of truth and our collective history?

Corollary to this, can the other campaign be branded more as a people’s campaign that includes the C,D, and E classes voting for the real elitist? He who had the means to be educated in Oxford and Wharton and who managed to flub both? He who once dressed in a three-piece suit complete with top hat and cane and was photographed in front of a Rolls Royce? He who can afford to be a groupie and who would reportedly ply The Rolling Stones with acid and coke? He who cannot bear to ride coach on an airplane? He who has mesmerized the Cs, Ds, and Es with tales of gold and riches and whose only attempt at empathy are false promises of the return of plunder and loot? Now I wonder if this candidate’s refusal to pay taxes is also elitist. Certainly those who call themselves as volunteers in the elitist campaign do labor under taxes withheld and make do with pension and penury.

Anyway, it was a good read with valid intentions. To caution, to warn, to reflect, to improve. To the reader, psssst, gising na. To the writer, I would like to say, not all elite are elitista. Be careful what you say, for one day you just may be one of them, out of college and into the harsh world of working men and women. Whichever class you fall in and out of in the future, sana magtagumpay ka. – Rappler.com

Susan Marie Javelosa Atienza is a farmer’s wife and mother of three. She is also a lawyer and a freelance writer.