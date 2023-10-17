[OPINION] The uncanny predictability of Marcos Jr.’s politics

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'The insecurity of the Marcos Jr. presidency is manifested by his reckless attempt to revise history and weakening efforts to maintain mass support'

When President Marcos Jr. issued Proclamation No. 368 which excluded the EDSA People Power anniversary from the list of holidays for 2024, we already knew that it was part of his administration’s continuing historical distortion drive. Marcos Jr. is no genius, and this particular omission of an important historical event is far from subtle.

It should be noted that the EDSA anniversary is included in this year’s list of holidays. The Office of the President through the Philippine News Agency even released a statement on the anniversary last February 25. With mentions of “peace, unity, and reconciliation,” the President was testing the waters on how the general public would react. On the day that it was released, many human rights and civil society organizations and historians noticed the strange framing of the statement. True enough, we do not see how the values of peace, unity, and reconciliation could genuinely mean something in that statement, considering Marcos Jr.’s lack of acknowledgment and blatant denial of his family’s atrocities.

Slowly but surely

Apart from removing the historic holiday, Marcos Jr.’s government started, as early as last year, to cripple the institutions that seek accountability for his father’s corruption and atrocities.

On September 1, 2022, Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr., filed a bill that seeks to abolish the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG). The PCGG used to go after the ill-gotten wealth of the Marcoses. The proposal was to collapse PCGG’s functions and move parts of it to the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Department of Finance.

The Department of Education released a memo changing the wording of “Diktadurang Marcos” to just “Diktadura” in the Grade 6 Matatag curriculum, arguing that the reason behind this is to be consistent with historical themes and concepts. However, not explicitly mentioning Marcos Sr. in that historical timeline significantly affects students’ recall. Slowly, it diminishes the direct connection between the Marcoses from the horrors of the dictatorship.

The proposed Martial Law Museum in UP Diliman was supposed to be launched in 2022. Commission on Human Rights Chairperson Richard Palpal-latoc guaranteed that the construction of the museum would push through while admitting that the previous contract was canceled due to pricing issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. At this point, will there be procurement problems that might delay the construction again? For sure, a pattern will become more obvious in the coming months.

All these efforts which seem to be part of a bigger puzzle are happening gradually.

Culturalizing impunity

When facing the international community, he is prudent and cautious. He comes from a family that was ousted by popular revolt.

Supporters of the President have an impression that Marcos Jr. is a breath of fresh air – a break from his predecessor’s foul, violent, and polarizing rhetoric. This surface-level observation, however, does not translate to Marcos Jr.’s style of governance. Duterte and Marcos Jr.’s administrations are the same, although the latter hides his violence more sophisticatedly.

Marcos Jr. stands on the well-established anti-human rights narrative that Duterte mounted. He portrays himself as gentle, not needing to lambast his critics. All he needs to do is to keep the violations hidden from public view.

The Philippine National Police, where Marcos Jr. is Commander-in-Chief, continues its killing spree by taking the lives of innocent young people, as documented in the killings of Jemboy Baltazar and John Francis Ompad. Three IP activists from Oriental Mindoro – Alia Encela, Peter del Monte, and John David – were documented by Karapatan as “disappeared” by the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

The courage of two women environmental activists who were also abducted by state forces has shown that enforced disappearances exist and that they are perpetrated with the support of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.

Now, it is easier to predict the administration’s “ways of working.” The insecurity of the Marcos Jr. presidency is manifested by his reckless attempt to revise history and weakening efforts to maintain mass support. Unlike Duterte, he pays no attention to the opposition. Maybe he should leave the opposition as it grows, for his real enemies probably lurk in his inner circle of allies, while he’s busy exploring the world. – Rappler.com

Christian Gultia is a human rights campaigner from the Philippine Alliance of Human Rights Advocates (PAHRA). He holds an MA in Philippine Studies from UP Diliman and he is pursuing an MA in Applied Human Rights at the University of York as a Chevening scholar.