[OPINION] The unintended consequences of the Taguig-Makati dispute on representation

'New Taguig residents will now be represented by people whom they did not have the chance to get to know'

Much has already been said about the land dispute between Makati and Taguig, and the decision of the Supreme Court favoring the latter.

The most apparent problem that this raises, especially for the Makati government, is what would happen to the billions worth of public infrastructure invested by the local government in the affected areas, especially those that are meant to deliver basic services. According to Mayor Binay, this includes the Ospital ng Makati, the University of Makati, different health centers, barangay halls, and 14 schools. This also has implications on how the remaining Makati residents can still enjoy the properties that they essentially paid for through their taxes. Another related issue is what happens to the remaining Makati residents who used to benefit from the services these institutions, which are now located in another city, provide.

However, aside from the delivery of services, there is another glaring, and equally important issue that is an unintended consequence of the Supreme Court decision — representation. The effect on representation can be divided into three aspects: (1) the effect on the incumbent appointed and elected leaders; (2) the effect on the district composition; and (3) the effect on new residents of Taguig.

1st effect: Makati citizens will lose their leaders

The first effect arises because the Local Government Code requires both appointed and elective officials of Makati to be a resident of the city.

At present, at least four of Makati’s incumbent councilors from the 2nd district are from Barangays Cembo, West Rembo, Rizal, and East Rembo — barangays that were transferred to Taguig. This puts Makati in an awkward situation as a handful of members of its legislative body are no longer residents of the city. As non-residents, these officials can no longer claim to validly represent the constituents of Makati, considering that most of their voters are presumably now residents of Taguig.

Notably, the Supreme Court has repeatedly held that qualifications for elected officials “are continuing requirements [that] must be possessed not only at the time of appointment or election or assumption of office but during the officer’s entire tenure.” Considering that one of the qualifications for a candidate is to be a resident of the locality he/she is running in for at least one year, then it must follow that the affected elective officials are now considered unqualified for their positions.

These officials can attempt to remedy the situation by transferring their registered address to another area still under the jurisdiction of Makati and then argue that the law merely states that a candidate must be a resident of the city for a year prior to the election and that it does not prohibit inter-city transfer during the term. However, we can still anticipate that these will be contested by political rivals or those who stand to gain from a potential appointment and be brought to the courts.

Aside from elected officials, appointed city officials are also in danger of losing their titles. Under the law, appointed officials, such as department heads, are required to be residents of the city. In particular, the Local Government Code provides that no person can hold the positions of Sanggunian Secretary, Treasurer, Assessor, Accountant, Budget Officer, Civil Registrar, Engineer, Architect, Legal Officer, and City Administrator, among others, unless they are residents of the city. However, unlike for elected officials, the law does not require the appointed officials to be a resident for at least a year. Thus, in the event that these city officials reside in areas that are now part of the territory of Taguig, they can just simply find a new address in Makati to fulfill the requirement.

2nd effect: Representative-to-constituent ratio in Makati will be largely disproportionate

The second effect on representation arises because the second district is heavily affected, which causes an awkward distribution of Makati citizens among the two districts.

Representative Gus Tambunting assailed the Supreme Court decision, saying that the transfer of several barangays to the Taguig LGU places the second district below the 250,000-resident requirement required by the Constitution. He then implied that he thinks that the second district will be dissolved by claiming that Supreme Court overstepped the power of Congress to apportion districts.

This is wrong. Contrary to some claims surfacing online, jurisprudence is clear that Makati may continue to have two districts. In the case of Mariano v. Comelec — which coincidentally also involved Makati (before it became a city) — the court ruled that a district that has more than 250,000 residents is entitled to at least one district. Thus, considering that the remaining population of Makati is still more than 250,000, the second district can continue to exist despite the awkward distribution of barangays with the first district. In any case, legislative district distribution in the Philippines can hardly be described as uniform. For instance, during the 18th Congress, the province of Rizal only had two representatives to cover a population of 2,884,227, while San Juan only had 124,187 when it was given a district in 1995.

Congress should then pass a law that would amend the charter of Makati and redistribute its barangays evenly among the two districts. Alternatively, Congress can pass a reapportionment law that would assign which barangays will form part of the two districts.

3rd effect: Lack of representation in Taguig for its new residents

Perhaps the most important issue of representation is what happens to the 10 barangays. Who will represent them in local legislative bodies and Congress? The inclusion of barangays in a district is usually found either in the city charter or in another law apportioning the districts. If the court unilaterally decided under which district the new residents would fall, then the contention of Representative Tambunting would apply since apportionment of districts is a political exercise. Congress then should pass a law either appending the new barangays to an existing district or reclassifying the districts altogether. The former would be easier and less disruptive to current dynamics. This setup will not be new for Taguig, considering that until now, Pateros continues to be appended to it for still being a municipality and failing to meet the required population. Congress can also make this new arrangement effective immediately, as opposed to bills creating new districts, which are usually effective during the next election.

Notwithstanding the discussion above, there will still be issues in representation for the very reason that the new Taguig residents will now be represented by people whom they did not have the chance to get to know.

Moving forward

Considering that both Makati and Taguig are facing a lot of unprecedented issues, especially regarding the logistics of the public infrastructure and delivery of services, it is clear that both cities and their officials will have their plates full until probably the next election period. It is understandable for the issue of representation, as earlier outlined, to be completely overlooked in favor of more pressing concerns. After all, the next few steps will be very critical not only for the new residents of Taguig, but also for the legacy of both the Binay and Cayetano families.

As discussed earlier, the answer to the issues of representation can only be addressed by members of Congress. It is imperative, therefore, for Congress to take the initiative to address the problem, especially on representation, by drafting the necessary laws to ensure that residents are not deprived of, or at the very least, given adequate representation. – Rappler.com

Juan Paolo Artiaga is a lawyer by profession, and currently a Master in Public Policy (specializing in Economics and Development) student at the National University of Singapore. Prior to becoming a lawyer, he worked in the House of Representatives for three years as a Political Affairs Officer.