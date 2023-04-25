[OPINION] Where is the plan against extreme heat?

'The heat wave occurs barely a month after the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released its latest report, as if it was an ominous reminder of what is in store for us in the years ahead'

The climate crisis has never been a hotter issue in the Philippines…literally.

This problem has always been associated more with disasters brought on by sudden onset events like tropical cyclones and extreme rainfall. Yet what we are experiencing now does not exactly constitute a disaster, based on the conventional definitions. Hot weather is not exactly new to Filipinos either, but this feels different.

What our nation experiences is connected to a heat wave that has already set new temperature records across much of Asia. To make matters worse, an El Niño episode could also occur later in 2023 that could bring about more record-breaking heat.

The heat wave occurs barely a month after the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released its latest report, as if it was an ominous reminder of what is in store for us in the years ahead.

The time has long passed to look at the climate crisis as only relevant to Filipinos during times of disasters. To give an example of how extreme heat can impact our daily living, let’s take a look into the current state of our transport sector.

A relatable scenario

The Philippines is in the midst of transforming its transport sectors. Programs such as “Build, Build, Build” and the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization have been among the government’s headliners for meeting growing infrastructure needs, albeit without controversies and criticisms.

Before the benefits of these programs can be felt however, commuters would have to endure the challenges that come with the current public transport system for at least another few years. How traffic congestion, long waiting lines, and poor road quality negatively affect their well-being and the economy has been well-established.

With the way our country (and our world) is warming, commuters would be placed at an even higher risk in numerous ways.

For example, higher heat indices increase the risk of fatigue heat cramps and heat exhaustion. This could force more cyclists to reduce their time, if not avoid riding their bicycles to work, home, or anywhere else. Commuters with more disposable income or high-paying jobs could opt to either more frequently ride a taxi or have a work-from-home set-up to prevent being exposed to heat-related health impacts.

This leaves those without any of these choices to experience the toll of the current transport system, but with higher heat indices. It is yet another example of Pope Francis’s statement from the Laudato Si’, that “the gravest effects of all attacks on the environment are suffered by the poorest.”

Road maintenance would also be key to reducing these transport risks. In Metro Manila alone, uneven surfaces in parts of major thoroughfares like EDSA and C-5 are becoming too common. These could threaten drivers, cyclists, and other road users if not immediately fixed.

Higher temperatures could result in more unstable roads and streets – even the melting of asphalt that has already been observed in other parts of Asia. Without the authorities making road repairs and maintenance more efficient and effective, more road users could be placed at risk.

More studies should be conducted on how temperatures influence vehicle sales in the Philippines for the foreseeable future. It is no secret that there are too many private vehicles in several major urban centers like Metro Manila, a product of greater economic productivity, appeal to young adults, the need for convenience, and a poor public transport system. The transport sector is responsible for nearly 17% of greenhouse gas emissions and about 70% of air pollution in the country.

Yet what we have observed from our recent experiences on the road (and elsewhere) clearly show that it is not just greening the transport sector that should be implemented; making the entire sector climate-proof to protect the well-being of the public must be focused on as well.

What’s the plan?

We are seeing the impacts of high temperatures in other sectors as well. The hospitalization of 120 students in Cabuyao, Laguna highlighted how exposed the education sector could be to this threat. The country’s energy supply could also be strained even more, especially as demand would increase to respond to the extreme heat, which in turn would lead to higher electricity bills for us consumers.

While the current administration has already announced the rollout of a plan to mitigate the impacts of El Niño, it does not directly respond to the experiences we have discussed here.

Ultimately, there is a clear need for the Philippines to formulate an action plan for specifically addressing high heat indices and heat waves at the national and local levels. This should include protocols for all sectors to follow during times of extreme heat, prioritizing the protection of the most vulnerable to extreme heat like children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities.

This plan should also include alert levels, which would be determined by not just the temperature, humidity, and other meteorological factors at any area. It should also account for local social, economic, and environmental conditions such as water supply, other types of pollution, and capacities of nearby hospital and emergency services.

It should present clear procedures for communicating key updates related to addressing extreme temperatures. Setting up early warning systems, especially in highly-vulnerable areas, and identifying the roles of government agencies and other key stakeholders is vital to quickly and properly responding to any incidents.

Addressing the climate crisis involves recognizing the emergence of new threats, even in familiar forms, and responding to them accordingly. Adaptation has never been more evident or relevant to every Filipino. – Rappler.com

John Leo Algo is the Deputy Executive Director for Programs and Campaigns of Living Laudato Si’ Philippines and a member of Aksyon Klima Pilipinas and the Youth Advisory Group for Environmental and Climate Justice under the UNDP in Asia and the Pacific. He is a climate and environment journalist since 2016.