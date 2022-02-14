[OPINION] Rosas

'Pink has been a difficult color for me because I would always associate it with disagreements with my dad'

Pink has always been a difficult color for me.

I grew up believing my dad hated the color and anything associated with it. He didn’t like me wearing pink shirts, or me buying anything in that color. You’d always see and feel his disgust whenever there was pink in front of him. He used to think that the color was too feminine and that only girls should wear it.

Pink was a “trendy” color in my high school, so I remember being envious of my classmates who could wear it anytime. Whenever my classmates would ask why I couldn’t wear pink, I’d always say it was for “religious reasons” even if they weren’t. “Muslims are conservative,” I would explain. I just didn’t know what to say.

Looking back, it had always been like that. I wasn’t allowed to join our school’s drum and bugle corps until the school decided to change the costumes. Boys used to wear Irish-inspired skirts before they were changed to pants. I wasn’t allowed to join dance lessons but was encouraged to join the karatedo team of our school. My parents were onboard with my interest in sports, but not so much with anything that entailed me being creative.

I was also supposed to have my first debate experience in my freshman year if only my dad had allowed me to. I remember being really excited about it especially when I learned about the topic we had. They called it the “pink proposition,” as we had gay marriage and our team had to defend it.

My dad was also very excited when I first told him about me competing in debate. It then changed when he learned about the topic and what our team was supposed to defend. I was asking for some pointers when I realized I had asked the wrong person. His excitement turned to disgust.

I remember crying when I told my teacher that I had to withdraw for “religious reasons.” “Muslims are conservative,” I told them. I just didn’t know what to say.

Seeing my classmates debate in front of the entire school made me feel insecure. It burdened me with a lot of questions – questions I didn’t know whom to ask or where to get answers from back then.

I never fully understood why I wasn’t allowed to do certain things growing up. My parents were supportive in my other interests, so it was hard for me to complain or get angry at them.

This did, however, make me a very curious person – something that I was able to explore and understand more in college.

I immediately tried out for our university’s varsity debate team the moment I had the chance. More than my interest and me just being opinionated in general, it felt like something I had to do. I was living miles away from my parents, which gave me the confidence to just do it.

I remember being asked about gay marriage in one of the interviews, and I had to laugh first before answering the question. It took me a while to gather my thoughts as it was the first time that I could finally say something about it. It felt liberating. It felt right.

“My dad was missing the point,” I told myself.

Debate then became an outlet for me to understand myself, my dad, and everything around me more. It was liberating to be able to just talk about literally anything without getting permission from anyone.

It allowed me to learn and speak about things not everyone would be interested in but should be. It made me socially aware of what has become and what will likely become of us. It also allowed me to learn how to listen and learn from others.

I learned about pink politics and other social issues the color was associated with because of debate. I learned how the color represented a marginalized group within a marginalized group. I also learned that “religious reasons” became the motivation for most socio-political movements in history.

Debate made me realize that pink was more than just a color.

Debate allowed me to care. Ultimately, it allowed me to understand my relationship with my father.

Pink has been a difficult color for me because I would always associate it with disagreements with my dad. Although our relationship has come a long way over the years, I’ve learned that we just have to respectfully live with these disagreements – my career choices, opinions on politics, and life in general.

Politics was one topic we couldn’t seem to agree on all the time until recently. The ongoing 2022 presidential elections has made me reconnect with the color pink and its relationship with my dad. This time, however, it’s a color that represents something we both understand, support, and agree on.

After the announcement of candidates, my dad just randomly gave me a call to talk about what was happening and what we hoped would happen after the elections. He would talk about how he appreciated the color pink now and what the pink movement stood for. I found myself just nodding in agreement with him, something that I wasn’t used to, as we would always interrupt each other in conversations. However, this election gave us something to passionately agree on.

Being born and raised in a different environment usually is the reason why people disagree on certain things. When you are provided with and allowed to have different opportunities and experiences, you are more likely to understand and accept changes.

My father and I may have been born in different decades, but what’s happening in the present and what the future holds allows us to reconcile and change how we perceive things and agree on what needs to happen.

Pink is such a powerful color. It represents both the past and the present. It reminds us of the society our parents grew up in – a society defined by limitations, suppression, and inequality. Today, however, it has also become a color that represents the society we want for our children – one that listens, accepts, and represents.

I am happy that, finally, my dad and I agree on what this color represents. I am also excited that on election day, I can finally see him wear pink, too. – Rappler.com

Nizam Pabil, 30, is a development worker from Mindanao.