[OPINION] Courage has no gender: On the phrase ‘Minsan, mas lalaki pa sa lalaki ang bakla’

On the penultimate day of Pride Month, video of the arrest of Awra Briguela outside a pub in Makati City spread rapidly across social media platforms. Drawing parallels to the Stonewall riots, which ignited the modern LGBTQ+ Pride movement, the incident got multiple sectors expressing concern about the perceived use of excessive force by Makati police against the 19-year-old actress, sparking discussions regarding the treatment of queer individuals in the Philippines by law enforcement authorities.

Amidst the growing support for Awra — prior to the dissemination on social media of the CCTV footage obtained by social media personality Christian Gaza, which captures the sequence of events leading up to the scuffle in Poblacion — a phrase began to circulate, emphasizing Awra’s courage and tenacity: “Dahil minsan, mas lalaki pa sa lalaki ang bakla (Because sometimes, gay individuals can be more manly than heterosexual men).” While intended to highlight Awra’s bravery, this line from the song “Sirena” by Filipino rapper Gloc-9 inadvertently perpetuates the stereotype that masculinity represents an ideal standard.

By equating courage and strength with masculinity, this phrase diminishes the value of femininity and non-conforming gender expressions. It perpetuates negative gender biases that have long hindered progress in challenging labels and embracing diversity.

Lost in translation

Language plays a vital role in shaping our understanding of the world and our interactions with others. The words we use can either reinforce existing stereotypes or challenge societal norms. In the case of the phrase “Dahil minsan, mas lalaki pa sa lalaki ang bakla,” we can see how language unintentionally preserves harmful gender prejudice.

The Philippines is known for its rich linguistic diversity, with most Filipinos being fluent in at least three languages: their mother tongue, Filipino, and English. However, this plurality can sometimes lead to misunderstanding and confusion. One area where this confusion arises is in the usage of certain terms related to gender and sexual orientation.

For instance, the term “lalaki” is often incorrectly used to exclusively refer to a heterosexual man, disregarding its broader meaning of, simply, “man.” Similarly, “bakla” or “binabae” (derived from “babae,” which means “woman”) are often mistakenly used as umbrella terms for both homosexual men and transgender women, oversimplifying the complexities of gender identities.

In the English language, the term “gay man” inherently acknowledges that homosexual men are indeed men. However, it’s important to note that in the Philippines, using the term “lalaki” to describe oneself as a “bakla” and asserting that “lalaki pa rin ako” (“I am still a man”) can often result in ridicule. It is within this cultural context that problematic phrases like “Dahil minsan, mas lalaki pa sa lalaki ang bakla” emerge.

Breaking down societal constructs

In a patriarchal society, masculinity has often been associated with strength, bravery, and dominance, while femininity is often deemed as weak, passive, and inferior. In many sports, for example, the masculine ideal is linked to physical strength and competitiveness. Male athletes are often celebrated for their athletic prowess, while female athletes may face criticism or scrutiny based on their appearance or perceived femininity.

Furthermore, aggressive behavior and violence are often associated with masculinity, reinforcing the idea that men should be tough, assertive, and dominant. This stereotype contributes to higher rates of violence against women and limited opportunities for men to express their emotions in healthy and non-violent ways.

This dichotomy has led to the marginalization and discrimination of individuals whose gender expressions do not conform to these narrow stereotypes. The phrase “Dahil minsan, mas lalaki pa sa lalaki ang bakla,” in essence, praises gay individuals for possessing qualities that are typically associated with heterosexual men, inadvertently suggesting that these qualities are superior.

Despite the challenges they may encounter, many LGBTQ+ individuals show remarkable strength and courage in their daily lives, often in the face of prejudice and discrimination. But it is in using empowering language without relying on comparisons to traditional gender norms that truly sends a message of support and acceptance to queer people, reinforcing the idea that they are valued for who they are, irrespective of societal expectations.

It is important to acknowledge and embrace the understanding that gender exists along a spectrum, encompassing a diverse range of expressions and experiences. While some may identify with traditional notions of masculinity or femininity, others may fall outside these norms; that’s why all identities should be equally respected and valued.

We, the LGBTQ+ community, have been tirelessly advocating for inclusivity, diversity, and acceptance, seeking a world where individuals are valued for their authentic selves, regardless of their gender identity and expression. By resorting to language that equates bravery with masculinity, even in a positive context, we inadvertently undermine these efforts.

As members of the LGBTQ+ community, it is important for us to come together in support of Awra and address the issue of perceived police brutality. However, it is also necessary that we approach this situation with a focus on seeking justice for all individuals who have been subjected to unfair treatment.

Rather than resorting to counterproductive ad hominem attacks and inadvertently propagating stereotypes out of anger or a sense of ironic pride, we should revisit the value of patience in our quest for truth and direct our efforts toward dismantling systemic biases that promote discrimination. Our anger and pride can be powerful forces for positive change when channeled effectively. – Rappler.com

Ralph Revelar Sarza is a metadata development specialist at The Big Dipper Digital Content and Design, Inc., a subsidiary of ABS-CBN Corporation. He is also a volunteer at Open Table MCC, an LGBTQ+-affirming Church in Metro Manila.