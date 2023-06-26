[OPINION] Filipinos overseas: Are we sending the right message to the world?

'It is crucial to recognize the vast range of skills and contributions that Filipinos can offer. We should not be confined to being the minority hires!'

“I saw from your profile that you’re from the Philippines, but your English sounds so good!”

The impact of these words lingered in my mind after a recent conversation with a candidate residing in Estonia but originally from Latin America. While I’m unsure if this person intended to break the ice, what they may not have realized is that their comment subtly perpetuated racism.

In my profession, I engage with individuals from various corners of the world, and frequently find myself explaining why my English proficiency is strong despite being Filipino. I offer explanations like “my family is in the US,” “I previously lived in Singapore,” or “I’ve worked for globally recognized firms.” But why should I have to justify my abilities when I am a highly educated woman with a track record at renowned international companies? Is it solely because of my Filipino background?

Why is there an underlying assumption that individuals from developing countries, such as the Philippines, are incapable of effectively communicating in one of the world’s most universal languages? And why does this association often lead to the perception that we are not competitive enough? This feeling is further amplified when I explain how I ended up in the Netherlands — yes, I am married to a Dutch man, but no, I did not move here solely because of him. My husband and I met in Singapore as competitors in our respective fields. I was hired from Singapore to work in the Netherlands, and it was actually my husband who accompanied me to “go home.”

Is it automatically assumed that Filipinos are only after the passport bros or that we are mostly overseas helpers, nurses, and service crew? These are common stereotypes imposed when encountering a Filipino individual — that we are solely “service-oriented.” While there is nothing wrong with the hardworking professions of our dedicated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), it is crucial to recognize the vast range of skills and contributions that Filipinos can offer. We should not be confined to being the minority hires!

Sadly, the government bureaucracy in our country fails to support this notion. Imposing a limit of five hires from the Philippines for companies with a global presence discourages direct hiring, favoring the involvement of agencies that benefit financially from this restriction. Picture a company with a workforce of 20,000 being allowed to hire only five Filipinos from the Philippines for all their offices worldwide. Consequently, it becomes a race to secure those limited positions rather than focusing on hiring the most qualified individuals from the country.

Contrast this with India, where there are fewer bureaucratic hurdles for their citizens seeking opportunities abroad. They understand the advantages of allowing their countrymen to explore the world. Instead of experiencing brain drain, they enable their citizens to gain valuable skills and exposure through global experiences, leading to higher earning capacities. In turn, these expatriates send money back home (contributing to the country’s economy at 3.2% of their GDP in 2022), invest in local properties, and inspire their second and third generations to pursue overseas education and bring back their learnings to benefit the country. It is no wonder that a significant proportion of tech hires and doctors hail from India. They actively promote their country’s image and culture by not restricting their best talents from competing internationally.

Considering the Philippines’ English proficiency ranking number two in Asia and number 18 worldwide, we are able to communicate with the medium most used in the workforce. We (and our government) should aim to surpass stereotypes and empower more of our fellow countrymen to explore the world stage. We deserve to be seen and acknowledged for our capabilities. We deserve to break stereotypes.

However, the lingering question remains: Will our government listen and act upon these aspirations as well? – Rappler.com

Over the past decade, Alexia Brink has lived overseas in multiple countries as an OFW. She now works for a global technology company in the Netherlands, and continues to reside in the EU while her Dutch husband attends medical school in the Philippines. This is her personal opinion and not that of her employer.