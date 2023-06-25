[OPINION] How the climate crisis affects persons with disabilities

'Many LGUs have not been able to comply with disability-related policies, with around half of them without a Persons with Disabilities Affairs Office'

When we hear the statement, “The Philippines is one of the most vulnerable countries to the climate crisis,” several groups immediately come to mind. We think of indigenous peoples, women, youth, and farmers as among those that would be hit the hardest by its impacts.

Rarely do we instantly think of persons with disabilities as among the most vulnerable.

There are nearly 1.5 million Filipinos classified as persons with disabilities, or 1.5% of the general population. This sector is disproportionately affected by the numerous impacts of the climate crisis, given their inherent vulnerabilities and the difficulties in accessing knowledge related to said issue.

Yet there is so much for us to understand about how exactly said sector is impacted by the climate crisis. A project of the Oscar M. Lopez Center called “Climate Resilience of the Deaf: Signs for Inclusive Governance and Development” (Project SIGND) recently convened a workshop to shed some light on the issue. Some key takeaways from the discussions are detailed below.

Challenges in education

The climate crisis as a topic is difficult to communicate in simpler terms largely because of its scientific nature and the numerous factors that influence how different stakeholders perceive it. There are currently issues that prevent its full integration into formal education systems, which compounds the issue of communicating it. As a result, a large portion of Filipinos still have misconceptions about said crisis, ranging from the source of the problem to who should be accountable for addressing it.

Most of the available climate-related surveys cover people with access to education. If these surveys have shown how far behind the Philippines is regarding its knowledge and understanding of the climate crisis, it is safe to say that the situation is worse for persons with disabilities, who have limited access to formal education.

Communicating with the Deaf, for instance, requires the use of the Filipino Sign Language. However, there are a limited number of schools in the country capable of formally educating the Deaf, and these institutions may not be as affordable for them. Certain climate terminologies may also be lost in translation, which requires a more thorough review by experts.

Without proper knowledge of the climate crisis, its impacts, and solutions, their vulnerabilities would further increase. For example, a person with disability has more difficulties accessing basic necessities, like food and water, and securing livelihoods. When an extreme weather event like a drought hits his community, he is further disadvantaged in getting these necessities. This is indicative of how the persons with disabilities are more susceptible to falling into poverty and another reflection of climate injustice that is becoming too familiar in the Philippines.

Lack of data

According to the policy assessment of Project SIGND, data management has been one of the most common issues encountered across all levels of governance in the Philippines. In the case of climate-related information, this unfortunately applies as well. Many local government units (LGUs) encounter issues related to generating, collecting, and storing data, which limits or prevents their capacity to develop the proper solutions to address climate-related issues.

In the case of persons with disabilities, there has been a lack of updated and disaggregated data not just in the context of the climate crisis, but also in other facets of development. Many LGUs have not been able to comply with disability-related policies, with around half of them without a Persons with Disabilities Affairs Office, which was supposed to be established as stipulated in the Magna Carta for persons with disabilities. Without governance structures like this, the concerns of the sector would likely not reach policymakers, especially those living in far-flung areas.

Compounding this are problems like the lack of equipment needed for data management and communication, the lack of a standardized system across local and national agencies for reporting information, and the negative stigma towards persons with disabilities that makes many from the sector hesitant to participate in data collection.

Lack of inclusivity

It was further noted in the presentations that “at least 1%” of the annual national budget was initially allotted for persons with disabilities and senior citizens under the General Appropriations Act. However, this language was eventually changed to allow budget allocations for these sectors only as needed.

This is only an example of the generally inadequate prioritization and support from the Philippine government on protecting the welfare of the persons with disabilities. According to Carolyn Dagani, President of the Philippine Federation of the Deaf and Project Lead of SIGND, only 10% of persons with disabilities currently receive support to address their needs and concerns, climate-related or otherwise.

While there have been notable laws designed to respond to the needs of the sector, many of them are not being implemented properly, lacking in funding for their operationalization, or part of the mandate of officials without political will. The low penalties for violations also encourage some stakeholders to ignore their responsibilities that accommodate the persons with disabilities (i.e. building infrastructures, pathways).

Without the proper implementation of these laws, it will be difficult for persons with disabilities to feel genuinely included in climate action. Their access to adaptation and mitigation measures, such as early warning systems and emergency news updates, also decreases with insufficient support. The sector is also underrepresented, if not lacking in representation at all, in several key climate and disaster-related policymaking spaces at the national and local levels.

As you may have noticed, many of the issues that would adversely impact persons with disabilities are the usual governance issues you may have heard of before. But given their relatively unique vulnerabilities and limited access to modes of support, addressing such problems gets a whole new significance for this sector.

If the Philippines is going to utilize a “whole-of-society” approach to address the climate crisis, it needs to stop ignoring and start engaging with persons with disabilities. It is the only way to provide them the support that they need to cope with climate change impacts and pursue development. – Rappler.com

John Leo Algo is the Deputy Executive Director for Programs and Campaigns of Living Laudato Si’ Philippines and a Member of the Interim Secretariat of Aksyon Klima Pilipinas. This op-ed was written based on the workshop conducted by a project of the Oscar M. Lopez Center entitled Climate Resilience of the Deaf: Signs for Inclusive Governance and Development (Project SIGND), the first Philippine project to address the links between the climate crisis and the d/Deaf.