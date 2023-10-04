[OPINION] Human resource professionals in the PH are undervalued

Imagine an organization as a vast jigsaw puzzle. Each piece represents an employee, essential for the organization’s completeness and functionality. HR practitioners, grounded in insights from Industrial/Organizational Psychology – the study of workplace behavior – are the ones meticulously fitting these pieces together.

Starting with understanding people, they know what makes employees function and work. This knowledge is gold when finding the right person for a job or deciding who needs what kind of training. They also act as unofficial I/O psychologists, making sure that when you are working, it is in a space where you can give your best, free from unnecessary stress, and alongside colleagues who respect and understand each other’s differences. Moreover, HR are also unofficial data analysts who use data to make decisions. And, of course, they also act as unofficial legal counsels, making sure everything is above board and in compliance with labor standards and labor relations. All of this, just scratching the surface, proves how deep an HR professionals’ role really goes.

But here’s the twist. HR professionals, who work tirelessly to get the best people, train them, and equip them with the proper knowledge, skills, and abilities; have spent four years of course work in a reputable university to earn an HRDM or Psychology degree; have advanced their educational qualifications by taking and obtaining units in graduate school; and have spent thousands of pesos to gain certifications and be updated with new trends in human capital – often find themselves undervalued. In many places, they earn less than their due, especially when you consider their impact. And, what’s more, they are sometimes not seen as specialists but as mere workers doing everyday, generalized tasks.

This is not only unfair but dangerous. If HR professionals feel undervalued just because companies see them as ordinary employees doing tasks any person can do, beware, they might leave. Or they might stay but not be as motivated as those employees being properly compensated, which might affect their work. Remember, conducting job analysis is one of the major tasks of an HR practitioner in a company. Part of this is creating a proper salary or compensation structure; making sure that the salary aligns with the job description of an employee. That is why companies need to wake up to the real value of HR practitioners and give them their rightful place and pay.

Diving into the depths of HR roles, it is clear: they aren’t just doing any job; HR professionals are shaping businesses. That is why I believe HR professionals in the Philippines should be officially recognized, much like doctors or engineers. This recognition guarantees a level of skill and understanding. It also gives them the respect they deserve and ensures they keep learning and growing. Such a move would not just uplift the field of Human Resources but would raise the Philippines’ game on the global stage. I think it is about time to open the possibility to add “HR professional” as one of the professions under the Philippine Regulatory Commission (PRC).

HR management is not a simple, everyday job. It is a specialized role, one that holds companies together. They understand people, shape company cultures, and have a hand in every part of a business’ journey. Reducing HR to a generalized job is like saying the heart in our body is just another organ; that a body can function even without it. Just as our heart pumps life into us, HR breathes life into businesses.

In today’s VUCA world, one thing must remain constant: recognizing and valuing HR professionals as the key architects of company success. I think it is about time we understand and recognize the true essence of HR and give these unsung heroes their due. – Rappler.com

Mac Aldio Belenzo, CHRA, is a seasoned HR practitioner with expertise in job analysis, training and organizational development, and labor and employee relations.