[OPINION] The man in the box: When the LGBTQ+ struggle with their bodies

A trip to the department store’s male underwear section was my earliest epiphany that I was gay. My mother fancied taking me once every six months to buy me pairs of briefs.

While she was busy finding the designs she preferred I wore, my eyes were glued to the muscular model’s body on the box. Internally, I was pulled in opposite directions – did I want him or did I want to be him?

That incident was among those that culminated in the start of my journey as a blossoming gay child – who had yet to come out and still didn’t know what “coming out” even meant.

Perhaps it is a powerful anecdote that summarizes the struggles queer people like myself grapple with.

While people commonly think that the LGBTQ+ struggle only with identifying what and who to like, we also struggle with how our bodies should look.

For the trans women, trans men, non-binary, and fat queers in our community, the struggle is a lot more intense because of the pressure to conform to normative body standards, as we know very well that non-conformity leads to rejection in social circles, schools, workplaces, families, and even within the LGBTQ+ community.

This coercive social power to conform leads the most privileged and fortunate within the LGBTQ+ community to carry and inflict upon their siblings – unconsciously and subconsciously – the unrealistic expectations that others have.

In the popular gay hookup and dating application Grindr, it is commonplace to read messages about people apologizing for their bodies, expressions, and personalities, as if they are not talking to members of the community but to high school bullies, former high school teachers, former human resource managers and bosses, and toxic and judgy relatives.

But in the ballroom scene in the Philippines, people come as they are. Socialized behaviors and perceptions of the “ideal human” are challenged through the use of the body, which teaches all its participants that their bodies are their own possessions and that they have the power to use their bodies to creatively express and, ultimately, liberate themselves.

Previously, I worked with two movement-oriented academics: Buboy and Inna. Their workshops were centered on identifying and realizing the trauma that the body has experienced and buried through the power of dance.

Buboy would say that the mind often forgets, but the body remembers, which is evident in our learned behaviors, responses, and perceptions. In their workshops, people would suddenly remember the dark and vivid memories of past bullying, abuse, and discrimination that have molded their actions and behaviors toward other people.

In the same set of workshops, Buboy and Inna said that just because we are within a box, it does not translate to not being capable of tapping into the power of movement. Instead, boxes have spaces inside that allow the person to explore themselves and move, albeit in a more constricted space.

Growing up as a closeted Catholic kid, I would wear my mother’s heels, puff my face with her powder, lather myself in her fragrant lotion, and pose in front of her mirror hung on her closet.

When I was still not out, I felt that residue of freedom, despite still living a different life in front of my kindergarten teachers, my churchmates, and my family.

Although the closet is “livable,” and an “alternative life” can flourish, I was like a plant that was suppressed from growing into a full fruit tree because I only had slivers of light coming through the holes and gaps of my box’s doors and flaps. Very similar to the mung bean projects that my elementary school teacher made us do during our summer break, the plant grew, but it could not be forever trapped inside a shoebox.

While my personal journey to coming to peace with my queer body and its vast history, our society and the LGBTQ+ community need to be kinder, more careful, and more purposeful in discussing and dealing with matters of the body.

These experiences and thoughts perhaps might inform a wider public as to why there is immense anger, resentment, and immediate reactions towards claims of representation that are highly questionable, and that give relative privilege to members of the community that could clearly pass certain standards on any form of media – may it be queer-oriented or not.

When men who look like the man on the box of briefs crowd the very limited spaces for representation for the community, we risk having stories and opinions only spoken and voiced by people who already fit the mainstream societal standard of a “good” and “ideal” person: the fair-skinned, gym-fit, privileged, educated, and economically mobile cis-man.

Queers are often central to themes of sex, love, and romance, and it must be a point of reflection for those who hold influence and power in the setting narratives what type of stories they want to tell. These days, only the conventionally attractive, physically privileged, and economically well-off are those who have love stories that succeed, while those who do not fit the mold end up as side-kicks, comic reliefs, and a means to an end.

When the media industry selects representatives of the community that reflect our diversity and colorfulness, that sends a more relevant and truthful message to queers who are still navigating, blossoming, and coming to terms with their sexuality, identity, and self-worth.

More than a decade after my mother took me to that department store to buy pairs of briefs, I have my answer. As Beyonce said in her song, “PURE/HONEY,” “You can be both, meet in the middle, dance all night.” I now know where I want to be. – Rappler.com

Albert Pagunsan is a public relations officer of youth-led LGBTQ+ equality organization PANTAY, and a fact-checker for Tsek.PH. Previously, he scaled the operations of #FactsFirstPH partner Fact Check Philippines as its director, and contributed to Movement Against Disinformation’s social media initiatives.