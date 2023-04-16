[OPINION] Merit or demerit? The struggle of becoming a public school teacher in the Philippines

The Department of Education Merit Selection Plan was released last April 22, 2022, and establishes a competency-based Agency Merit Selection Plan to ensure that at all governance levels, the department hires and retains the right people for the right job at the right time by strictly adhering to the principles of merit, fitness, competence, equal opportunity, transparency, and accountability.

Unlike before, now Teacher 1 applicants must at least have units in a master’s degree in education that are vertically aligned to their specialization. This means that having a professional license in teaching is not yet enough to qualify as a public school teacher. However, does every budding teacher have the money and resources to enroll in graduate studies?

Some teacher applicants also end up paying to enroll in short-cut certificate mill TESDA training courses to receive a National Certificate (NC) II, which quickly gets them an instant 10 points in specialized training under the criteria and point systems in the new Merit Selection Plan. This kind of practice is not an authentic form of skills training. But some do this out of desperation in order to become a qualified public school teacher in the Philippines.

While the intention is to raise the quality of education in the Philippines by recruiting quality teachers, including the so-called best and the brightest, I think this new Merit Selection Plan is counterproductive. Raising the standards without raising the salary is somehow illogical and might demotivate budding teachers from entering the field.

Since the new plan, teacher applicants have also had a hard time even getting appointed to a school due to the lack of plantilla items. Sadly, the padrino system in also in play here, where some teachers are easily being appointed only because they have a so-called “backer,” while the teacher applicants without backing are still waiting to be called even if they are already ranked in the registry of qualified applicants (RQA).

Furthermore, you will need to print out many documents, which is very costly; you will need to apply for NBI clearance, a birth certificate, and a voter’s ID; you will need to go to the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) Office to authenticate your license and board rating; you will need to get your Transcript of Records (TOR) and General Weighted Average (GWA) from the school where you graduated; you will somehow need to notarize your documents; and you will need to spend money on other things as well, including food and transportation. All these things require money, time, and energy.

How can applicants who don’t have a job to begin with do all these things? Sadly, the application process is tedious and quite frustrating and depressing – especially if, in the end, you are then told that you aren’t qualified after all.

That’s why many teachers go abroad. The salary, compensation, and benefits of being a teacher in other countries are more competitive.

Imagine: after all the financial, mental, emotional, and physical labor and hardships teacher applicants have to go through – the internship, the bachelor’s degree, the licensure exam, the teaching experience – they are still not qualified just because they have no units in their master’s. No wonder many teachers here in the Philippines go abroad to look for greener pastures.

So, what needs to be done here? I think it is better to do the following:

First, retain the professional teaching license as an entry-level requirement or qualification to be a public school teacher in the Philippines. Passing the board exam is very challenging in itself. It requires knowledge and critical and analytical thinking skills. This theoretical knowledge and these practical skills are needed to become an effective teacher in the field.

Second, when they are already in the field, the government should subsidize mandatory graduate studies for their professional growth and development, which will thereby raise the quality of teachers, and will thus lead to quality education and quality learners.

Third, reduce the teachers’ non-teaching duties and instead let them focus only on teaching so that they can be hands-on in regularly monitoring and assessing their learners. Apparently, there is already a very promising pronouncement from the Department of Education stating that this is already a part of their plan, and we hope that this will be implemented as soon as possible.

Last, we should upgrade the salaries of teachers, including their benefits.The Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) has already proposed to upgrade the salary of public school teachers from Salary Grade (SG) 11 up to SG 15. Surprisingly, DepEd is also planning to add non-wage benefits for public school teachers.

Personally, being a public school teacher has provided me with a lot of opportunities. For example, I have great mentors and supportive colleagues in my current school who help me with my professional growth and development. Plus, I also enjoy the benefits that I am receiving financially; I enjoy longer vacations during Christmas and summer, including when students are on break (which is something that other professions do not have); I officially only have to render six (6) hours in school; and I have the security of tenure that comes with having a permanent position as a government employee.

If we truly care for our future, we must realize that in order to attract the best and the brightest, we must make sure that budding teachers will be taken care of. If they are taken care of and nurtured properly, they will become happy and productive at work. If we have happy and productive teachers, we might also have happy and productive learners. Such learners will become our country’s next generation of leaders. – Rappler.com

Joseph D. Ramiscal is a senior high school teacher at Nemesio I. Yabut Senior High School. He earned his Bachelor of Secondary Education Major in Social Studies at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines and his Master of Arts in Education Major in Social Science at the National Teachers College. His academic and research interests are focused on teaching, education, social sciences, social media, and the youth.