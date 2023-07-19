[OPINION] Nakaka-Luka: The ‘bakla-sh’ we get by being queer Christians

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Amidst the fervent debate surrounding the controversial drag performance of Pura Luka Vega, where she channeled her inner Jesus and danced to a remix of the “Ama Namin” prayer, there is a critical facet that regrettably goes unnoticed: the existence of queer-affirming Churches, which many LGBTQ+ Christians are unfortunately unaware of.

Throughout history, religion and the LGBTQ+ community have been locked in a never-ending battle for acceptance and understanding. It’s a sad truth that many religious organizations have historically condemned and sidelined queer individuals, pushing an exclusionary and bigoted agenda. But hold up! We can’t tar all religious spaces with the same brush.

LGBTQ+ people are often traumatized by the conservative and traditional Churches they grew up in, which often leads them to adopt an anti-religious stance.

But what about LGBTQ+ people who grew up knowing Jesus as someone who is loving and fights for justice, love, and peace? What about LGBTQ+ individuals who, in their hearts, still yearn for spiritual growth? Does being an LGBTQ+ person require letting go of faith and spirituality? Certainly not.

Just look at the openly gay designers who happily decorate church altars; the trans women who have a dedication to the Blessed Mother Mary and pray the rosary; the closeted gay and lesbian couples who secretly attend megachurches in malls. These people happily attend and serve their Churches, yet they look the other way when their priests or pastors preach something homophobic or transphobic.

There are also others who go down the path of being “spiritual but not religious” — these queer people have decided for themselves that maybe it’s better off for them to practice their faith and spirituality on their own, instead of going back to the Churches that have harmed them.

Perhaps there are spaces for them that are better?

A few people are aware that there are safe spaces for queer people of faith, like the Open Table MCC in Metro Manila, which fully embrace LGBTQ+ individuals with open arms. These Churches are living out the core principles of their faith: love, acceptance, and compassion. They get that divinity transcends societal norms and offer a big ol’ hug to everyone, no matter whom they love or how they identify. They provide an avenue where queer Christians can reconcile their sexual orientation or gender identity with their faith.

For queer Christians, their journey of self-discovery is like performing a high-wire act, gracefully balancing their sexual and gender identities with their rock-solid religious beliefs. But in these affirming Churches, they find a sanctuary where they can merge faith and authenticity. Liberated from the chains of internalized guilt imposed by more conservative dogma, queer Christians find solace and strength in these inclusive spaces.

Queer Christians and their progressive and accepting Churches flip the script to show that spirituality and diverse orientations and identities can groove together. Through their openness and unshakeable devotion to their faith, queer Christians become living proof of the incredible power of love and inclusivity, smashing the notion that you have to choose between being a person of faith and being a person who is queer.

By celebrating these individuals and institutions, we remind ourselves to have nuanced discussions about religious faith. It’s way too easy to fall into the trap of making sweeping generalizations, branding all religious institutions as oppressive and uninviting. While we must challenge harmful teachings and practices, we should also amplify the voices of those who tirelessly create spaces of acceptance and affirmation within religious communities.

The naysayers of LGBTQ+ Christians and queer-embracing Churches argue that they water down or twist religious doctrines. But these arguments fail to see the dynamic nature of religious interpretation and the inherent diversity within religious traditions. Queer-affirming Churches highlight the historical and cultural contexts in which religious texts were written, suggesting that their interpretation must evolve to reflect modern understandings of sexuality and gender. They contend that biblical passages used to condemn homosexuality, for example, should be reconsidered within the context of the times in which they were written, taking into account cultural norms, language nuances, and the broader message of love and compassion espoused by Jesus Christ.

Sacred texts aren’t set in stone. They go through interpretation and reinterpretation, shaped by the cultural and social contexts in which they’re read. Queer-affirming Churches challenge the traditional heteronormative interpretations and interpret religious texts through a more inclusive and progressive lens, emphasizing love, acceptance, and equality for all.

In addition to challenging theological interpretations, there are many queer-affirming Churches that actively engage in advocacy work, support initiatives that seek social justice, and demonstrate a commitment to addressing systemic inequalities and promoting a more inclusive society for all. Open Table MCC, for example, recognizes that the struggles faced by LGBTQ+ individuals intersect with other social justice issues and understands the importance of collective action in creating a more just world.

Many LGBTQ+ individuals have endured significant trauma, discrimination, and even conversion therapy within religious contexts. The presence of affirming spaces does not erase these painful narratives but rather offers an alternative and supportive community for those seeking a connection between their faith and queerness.

In a world divided by beliefs, queer-affirming Churches emerge as powerful architects of unity, reminding us that love knows no limits and faith has room for all. – Rappler.com

Ralph Revelar Sarza and Christopher Celeste are a couple and members of Open Table MCC, a queer-affirming Church in Metro Manila. This think piece should be understood as representing Ralph and Chris’s personal viewpoints and not as a representation of the official views of Open Table MCC as a whole. You can follow them on Instagram and Twitter via their handles, @walphs and @celestecu.