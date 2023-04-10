[OPINION] The future of food: Regenerative farming is the key to securing our food future

Food is an essential part of our lives, but the way we produce and consume it has enormous impacts on not only our individual health – but the health and longevity of our planet.

Unfortunately, the food industry’s large-scale pursuit of fast, easy, and cheap food has come at the massive expense of our environment, and it is responsible for a significant portion of greenhouse gas emissions, deforestation, and pollution.

In the Philippines – where 40% of the population relies on agriculture, and a sector that contributes 20% of the country’s GDP – many people are faced with challenges like food security, sustainability, and environmental problems. Additionally, small-scale farmers face challenges accessing markets and obtaining fair prices for their products, further perpetuating poverty and food insecurity.

The good news is that we’re not too late to do something about it, and through a combined effort, we have the power to reverse this situation.

As Earth Day 2023 draws near, it’s the perfect time to contemplate the future of our food industry, and begin the transition towards regenerative food systems that close supply chains and promote sustainable practices.

Food security comes full circle

While sustainability is about slowing deterioration, regenerative food practices go even further to future-proof what later generations will inherit of our food systems. In short, regenerative agriculture is a focus on soil health and biodiversity, which uses cover crops, crop rotation, and natural fertilizers to improve soil quality, sequester carbon, and increase yields.

If you’re not sure why this is important, think of it like this: the soil acts like the skin of our planet. It’s a barrier and an important layer that holds nutrients and water, as well as key organisms and organic matter. Without it being healthy, we simply cannot grow quality food. And with food demand set to rise by as much as 50% by 2050, and one-third of our soil estimated to be degraded by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), this is a big problem.

But transitioning towards regenerative food systems requires a mindset shift away from the linear “take-make-waste” model associated with conventional farming practices, and towards a more circular one that closes supply chains. This means reducing waste, reusing resources, and recycling materials – but it also means connecting producers and consumers to create more localized food systems that are resilient to shocks and disruptions.

This is, of course, easier said than done when it comes to the dominance of large agribusinesses and the industrial food system. And this is why supporting small-scale farmers and producers who prioritize regenerative practices is crucial to beginning to create this more sustainable food system.

In 2016, I started actively engaging our farmers in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Nock-Ten, and as a result, I founded The Cacao Project, a social enterprise that promotes sustainable farming practices, supports, and empowers local farmers and communities in the Philippines. By providing training to farmers to improve their yields and income, the project promotes sustainable and high-in-demand crops, including cacao seedlings and short-term crops such as bok choy, okra, pumpkins, and more. We also utilize unused or otherwise barren lands to create productive economic forests and livelihoods for local and indigenous farmers. Our project ensures that farmers receive fair pay and are better positioned for sustainable success.

Additionally, we are continuously exploring ways to reduce waste and maximize our crop utilization. One of our recent innovations is using leaf fossilization to create stunning crafts and accessories, which upcycles waste while generating a secondary source of income for farming communities.

At the end of the day, I want to bring people closer to our food systems and cultivate an understanding of where our food comes from, how it is produced, and how it reaches our tables. It is a privilege for me to be featured in National Geographic’s Earth Day shortform Nat Geo Presents that will be premiering in the month of April where I can shed light on sustainable food systems and diets to a wide audience, creating a collective sense of responsibility and respect for the resources that sustain us.

The benefits of regenerative food systems extend beyond environmental sustainability – not only does it provide a host of natural services (such as acting as wind breakers and food shelters), it can create self-sufficient, healthier, and resilient communities.

As we approach Earth Day 2023, let’s take a moment to reflect on the impact of our food choices on the environment, and maybe make small changes to live more sustainably. Whether it be buying produce from local markets, supporting small-scale farmers who prioritize regenerative practices, reducing waste, and recycling. Let’s think before we shop and choose to live more lightly on the planet for the benefit of ourselves and future generations. – Rappler.com

Louise Mabulo is a National Geographic Explorer, chef, and founder of The Cacao Project.