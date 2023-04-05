[OPINION] Things I wish I knew when I was a new lawyer

'You will never be enough for any partner in your law firm or any other lawyer you encounter in the field – but you can be enough for yourself'

It’s been a year since I became a lawyer, and through the past months I’ve committed countless mistakes. I could use the “new lawyer card” as an excuse for my actions, but, honestly, my mistakes do not have any relation whatsoever to the law or jurisprudence – they’re the kind of mistakes based on human nature.

During a moment of contemplation, I had whispered to myself, “I wish somebody told me how to avoid making this wrong decision.” But then again, culturally, the legal profession is not that big on guiding their newborn.

Thankfully, I was careless (and dare I say, fearless) enough to commit several lapses of judgment during the last months. I believe that my shortcomings would suffice as a guide for this year’s newborn lawyers (and maybe the next ones).

1. It’s okay to be wrong, not once, not sometimes, but as often as you could be wrong.

New lawyers are usually on a high after passing the bar. The euphoria of passing one of the hardest – if not the hardest – licensure exams could easily ingrain within one’s self that you are close to being infallible. And you would be dead wrong, my friend.

You are not infallible, and you have to accept, as early as your first day in the law firm, that you will commit mistakes – from making a typo in a pleading, to giving wrong legal advice in front of the partner, to citing the incorrect jurisprudence for a legal opinion, to parking in the farthest lot from the court, even.

Running from this inevitability will only exacerbate anxiety. I want you to know that as early as now, you will never be enough for any partner in your law firm or any other lawyer you encounter in the field – but you can be enough for yourself.

If you make a mistake, don’t be so hard on yourself. Nobody starts at 100. Those who tell you otherwise are either lying or just plain conceited – don’t be either.

2. Know what you want. Do not be afraid to know what you want.

When you gain the courage to make a mistake, you can also develop the courage to know what you want. Not starting at 100 also involves you figuring yourself out. Don’t be afraid to explore the different tracks that the legal field has to offer. Likewise, don’t be afraid to say no to a job when you believe in your heart that it’s not for you.

Avoid succumbing to the culture of having to always prove your worth to others through the most inhumane and excessive means – all under the guise of “earning one’s chops.” A good example of this is “law firm culture.”

I have to admit that the training does give you a well-rounded skill-set necessary for the profession. I started in a law firm and I genuinely enjoyed the work I was given. However, I also saw many of my contemporaries lose their drive and passion because they were not happy with their work and could not find the courage to leave their firms out of shame. We should normalize treating a job as a mere “job” and not one’s source of happiness; to see them fear the prospect of resignation out of shame is woeful.

Leaving the firm life (no matter how early you leave) or not even entering the firm life is not something be ashamed of.

Do not be afraid to resign, especially from this culture of glorifying hard work at the expense of one’s welfare and happiness.

3. Greatness is excelling and thriving in the life we choose.

The legal profession (or any other profession) in the Philippines has this distorted perception of what “greatness” is. The usual form of greatness comes from a public recognition of one’s skills – may it be from the Legal 500, Asian Legal Business Awards, or any other international legal publication that bills its top law firm picks for their annual membership. Other usual forms come from promotions to being a judge, a city prosecutor, a state prosecutor, a solicitor general, public attorney V, or chief in-house counsel.

Everything comes from a title, a name – an additional anchor for the public to venerate you and your body of work.

Striving for this form of greatness is perfectly fine and absolutely welcome – but it’s not essential. It’s not the be-all and end-all of your legal journey.

If greatness comes from the warm embrace of your children, then so be it. If veneration comes from the kisses of your significant other, then by all means let it be. Likewise, if you feel adulation from a cold beer on a Saturday night with friends of the old, lead the way.

As early as now, know that greatness comes from excelling and thriving from the life we choose, inside or outside the legal profession.

4. Have the audacity to be brilliant.

You will be ridiculed not just because of your mistakes and your choices, but also because of your youth. Youth gives an impression of inexperience and weakness, especially for the veterans of the profession.

I urge you not to give a damn.

Do not be afraid to assert yourself if you believe that your choices are the correct ones to take in cases, legal briefs, decisions, etc. No one will believe in you but yourself – but you will always be enough.

It’s good to know your place, but it’s better to know your worth – and so should they.

I’ve committed the folly of not doing the above during my first months in the legal profession. This list is a friendly reminder for the next set of new lawyers to avoid making the same mistake.

Be humble, but do not ever be afraid to take space, regardless of where it may be in this life. Cheers and welcome to the legal profession! – Rappler.com

Janjan Dumaual is a human rights lawyer and a feminist. She recently joined an NGO that works for the rights and access to justice of marginalized peoples to their land and environment.