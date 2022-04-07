[New School] After K-12, a bleak future: A call to follow through with labor reforms

'What use is preparing us for employment when many of us will be jobless anyway?'

An interesting question was posed during the Comelec presidential debates last March 19:

“Ngayon po sa pandemya, […] ang mag-aaral, lalo na yung mga papasok pa lamang ngayon sa labor force, naantala ang edukasyon at nabawasan ang kasanayan o competencies. Ang tanong: ano ang gagawin mo para matiyak na una, sapat ang trabaho, pangalawa, matatag ang kabuhayan, at panghuli, dekalidad at up-to-standard ang kasanayan ng mga ga-graduate ngayon at papasok ngayon sa mundo ng paggawa?”

While we hear about education often enough this campaign season, what candidates have in store specifically for graduating students is rarely discussed, if at all.

While wide-ranging: from a “national volunteer corps,” including agriculture in STEM, to additional TESDA centers for retooling and increasing the national budget, the answers were predictable and lacking. A second look at the question reveals that while it is about education, it is also as much about labor.

Finally, it is also about the fact that this year will be the year the first batch of K-12 students under the new curriculum will graduate.

I am among the K-12 pilot batch of students. Two years of our lives were eaten up by senior high school. An additional two years were spent under an abrupt shift to online classes, all while weathering a pandemic, economic crisis, and the digital divide. We are tired.

After all the things we’ve been through, is it too much to ask what exactly there is to look forward to?

Despite its promises, education reforms brought much pain

Even before it was implemented, many were already clamoring against the K-12 reform. Yet, policymakers and proponents decided the “promises” far outweighed the people’s apprehensiveness.

Notwithstanding existing gaps in curricula, textbooks, facilities, classrooms, desks, and equipment is the issue of the additional two years of high school. Two years is not a light ask, not especially when it means an additional two years of out-of-pocket expenses. Proponents countered that it was all in the name of preparing “graduates for tertiary education, middle-level skills development, employment, and entrepreneurship.”

Yet many were left behind anyway. The everyday basic needs of the many poorer families far outweighed the costs of school. In the PSA’s Annual Poverty Indicators Surveys from 2016, 2017, and 2019, the number of out-of-school youth aged 6-24 remained above 10 million. The latest 2020 survey doesn’t even bother giving a number, vaguely stating “about one in four” of those aged 6-24 were not enrolled. But all of them cited work or looking for work as the top reason for dropping out. There is a cruel irony in wanting an education system to prepare students for employment, etc., only to be so inaccessible as to let unprepared millions leave school to choose precarious work anyway.

With the abrupt shift to online classes during the pandemic, these numbers may have only gotten worse. If the prospects of face-to-face schooling were expensive enough for many disadvantaged families, what more in the face of distance learning with a glaring digital divide?

For those students who carried on anyway, the problems just did not stop – from shouldering out-of-pocket costs for gadgets and internet, high tuition, and miscellaneous fees that did not so much as budge during the pandemic, to lack of adequate training and internship opportunities. In their own colleges and universities, students faced backbreaking amounts of schoolwork and unsympathetic school officials. For some, not even their sustained organized calls nor the literal wrath of nature were enough to warrant them an academic break.

So much for being the pilot batch. From junior high, senior high school, to college, we’re more akin to lab rats. And for what?

From lab rats to docile wage slaves?

Despite its promises, our education policies have left many behind, many burned out. As the first graduates of the K-12 curriculum join the workforce this year, why can’t there be better labor reforms to follow through?

I ask this because it seems after everything, the only certain answer from the government right now is unemployment. Karl Chua, acting NEDA secretary, pins the higher-than-expected unemployment rate for 2022 on K-12 graduates. “The unemployment would be temporarily higher not only due to the effect of the pandemic, which we expect to improve by that time, but also due to the additional temporary increase in the labor force,” he said. Because of this, they adjusted their unemployment target rates from 3-5% to 5-7%.

What of the future workers then? The agency added that they were already “eyeing more retraining and retooling programs and additional scholarships to boost the employability of the graduates and the country’s workforce in general.” Preparing us for nothing again. Boosting our employability – a redundancy if you consider the K-12’s mandate – does not solve the scarcity of jobs, public and private, in the first place.

The pandemic has only revealed and exacerbated the problems of labor. What use is preparing us for employment when many of us will be jobless anyway? When job security is moot under continued contractualization? When companies are reluctant to hire K-12 graduates and pass-all graduates? What is the use of making us “globally competitive” when all we’re competing for are meager wages?

It seems our education system did prepare us in the worst ways. The demanding, unsympathetic nature of the education system is a mere prelude to an economy that extracts much from its workers with little in return, with little concern for their calls and plight. Maybe the additional two years were meant to turn us into docile wage slaves –waiting for nothing, wanting little.

But why should this remain the case? Is this what future – and current – workers deserve?

There is no use “preparing students” with all that time and effort when the future they face as workers does not change. Without a follow-through of empowering workers, large-scale job generation, increase of wages, and other labor reforms, we are just breaking students down for a bleak future. – Rappler.com

Angela Seth Tala is a fourth year Anthropology student at the University of the Philippines Diliman.