[New School] The individual college thesis: Solo flights and how I board them

I was born with a reclusive gene. It made me the self-proclaimed captain of multiple ships nobody got on. Since then, that was exactly how I’ve preferred my whereabouts — no other questions, requests, or streams of conscious thought that I’m obliged to cater to but my own. Loneliness may plague my voyages to wins and losses big and small, but I couldn’t care less if I unearth my treasure unscathed.

This penchant for solitude invaded my student life. I diligently kept myself occupied in school, at home, and in my trips to and from. The words individual outputs have also sounded more pleasant than group projects.

Now, I don’t resent collaborative efforts. God bless my peers who’ve made them worth accomplishing to begin with. However, after experiencing both commitments for over a decade, I can affirm that my one-woman undertakings have opened far more doors. In fact, being this dedicated lone ranger has brought success to one of my most resolute pursuits to date — my undergraduate thesis.

Of course, it wasn’t like this from the get-go. Prior to conquering two semesters’ worth of research alone, I did the same four years ago with my three most cherished high school friends. We didn’t even call it a thesis class back then, but Practical Research — too forward and formal. No different from the shackles of Verdana and 180-point quarterly tests we were chained to. We braved chaotic group chats, onslaughts of information, and splitting printing expenses among ourselves. We also had not the slightest clue how to navigate Google Sheets — a tool that, in retrospect, would’ve easily spared us from the horrors of data computation in our 50-page appendices. The whole school year, we vowed to never lose sight of the fruits of our teamwork. Whatever pointed critiques we received, we took in stride until we marched up the graduation stage as our batch’s best researchers.

If you told me that same year that I’d be down three groupmates in college and still pass my thesis defense with an accolade of a similar caliber, I’d laugh in your face.

Nevertheless, I’ve leapt over that hurdle and stuck the landing.

Funnily enough, I knew what going solo was going to get me into. I knew I’d have triple the responsibilities and deliverables of those in pairs and trios. I knew that data-gathering, my defense deck, printing expenses, and answering panel questions were all on me. I knew I’d have no extra eyes to pinpoint typos and spacing oversights that I’d miss out of perpetual drowsiness. Well, except my adviser at consultations. Why else would I have asked for tips and caveats from last year’s individual researchers? The legwork was a no-brainer. Turning the saying “no man is an island” on its head, however, was a different story.

A heart’s a heavy burden. Even more so is spending roughly nine months (but who’s counting?) glued to my thesis topic — on campus journalists’ plight and peril, no less. The push and pull of trust I’d wring through my study. The university chapel prayers, brows knitted and hands clasped, that my progress wouldn’t go askew. Foraging virtual libraries for factually accurate iterations of saying, “Yes, this is an actual problem that requires the media’s utmost attention.” The impending doom of defense day three months ago, realizing only after that nerve-wracking hour and a half that I had nothing to worry about. Teams of two or three researchers shared the pain all these obstacles instilled. I, on the other hand, had the world’s baggage on my shoulders.

That was the hardest part.

Our theses were “marathons” to our advisers. In their eyes, no matter how starkly our paths contrasted, we crossed the same finish line. We chased the same deadlines, shared the same calls for informants, and eventually stood our ground beaming with purpose. Still, even the academic parallels that bolstered us couldn’t banish the vividly distinct memories we chronicled along the way.

Before the second semester, I was asked about mine. Specifically, how groupmate-less research was going. I couldn’t wrap my head around my friend’s reaction, let alone decipher whether it was sincere or feigning pity. He said I looked happy rambling about my thesis. I, riddled with eye bags and blotches of acne, looked happy — in control, even — discussing how critical discourse propelled press freedom to utmost prominence.

Surely, he was pulling my leg. Nobody looked that elated over their study until its completion (or, in my case, a Best Thesis nomination). That, and the fact that I lied to him. My choice was firm, yes. Upholding it? Not so much.

He was right about the “in control” part, though. With individual research, control was all I had. I needed to fortify my grasp on chapters one through six. No one else was going to lighten the load, anyway. I didn’t micromanage my study solely out of expectations, either. I just had passion. Heaps of it that couldn’t be faked. I wasn’t the most skilled at honing it, but it was there. Bouncing off the walls in my head, staying anything but still. It spilled out of my mind and onto an 80-page knowledge bank.

I couldn’t have anyone else translate my passion to paper, let alone believe their words over mine. That’s what kept me going — festering distrust over my lack of friendships tested by fire. To quote an illustrious mainstay from our department: “An individual thesis is doable at your social life’s expense.” And to that, I quote Andie Anderson: I couldn’t lose something I never had.

Senior year saw me grappling with this case I couldn’t cure. Too caught up in related literature and discussing my findings, I learned too late that it wasn’t my decision I had to change, but how I perceived the options I didn’t entertain.

On social media, it was like living vicariously through my batchmates’ shared endeavors. The brainstorming-turned-bonding sessions. Exploring the metro until sundown. Blowing off steam after migraine-inducing data analyses. As I cheered them on, I thought, “I want that for myself.”

I still struggle to accept this perspective today. Would the rest of the batch have known that I’m actually quite fond of togetherness? That I even miss it every so often? Now, entering my employment era, I wonder if my future colleagues can tell that I don’t always keep my thoughts to myself. I want to know if they agree that spaces are sometimes better shared than confined in solitary bubbles collecting dust.

My thesis could’ve gone several riskier, more thrilling, and spontaneous ways. I simply chose what worked best for me, and it hasn’t failed me once. But looking back on these neighboring roads I indeed could’ve taken, I hope I still have it in me to make room in my heart for company. Perhaps there is no harm in small talk over water coolers, grabbing coffee with my deskmate, or mounting projects with new hires to achieve lasting impressions.

The fruits of my batch’s know-how have proven our eagerness and capability to change the world. Who’s to say doing so with like-minded people won’t get us anywhere? – Rappler.com

Andrea G. Posadas is a a graduating AB Communication student from the Ateneo de Manila University.