[New School] MSU – Marawi State University?

In celebration of Pride Month, the Mindanao Varsitarian joined our LGBTQ+ community and allies at Mindanao State University and celebrated diversity and strength in a Facebook post on June 30 – reminding everyone that love is a universal language that transcends borders and boundaries.

Despite its good intentions, the official student publication received adverse reactions from the Muslim community. They latter said that such pro-LGBTQ+ sentiments should not be allowed in the university, and that the publication should take this into consideration and take down the post, while its Muslim leaders should protect their students from these “diseases.”

However, let us remind everyone that MSU is not an Islamic institution, nor was it solely created for the people of Marawi but for the whole region of Mindanao, Sulu, and Palawan. Does MSU now stand for Marawi State University? Is MSU no longer promoting diversity and inclusivity?

This brings us back to before MSU was established in Marawi City and allows us to revisit the mandates of the university. Amid the turbulent background of the Moro struggle in the 1960s, Mindanao State University was created as a policy instrument of the government to address the twin goals of peace and development in Mindanao. Today, MSU has various units in strategic areas that cut across the Mindanao regions. From a one-campus university, MSU has grown into a multi-campus university with eight autonomous campuses. These university campuses are vibrant, which makes the MSU System a distinctive university and a special place for any student. Its thrust is to educate the youth of Mindanao, Sulu, and Palawan by offering degree programs in various fields of learning. It aims to support businesses and industries in the region by addressing manpower requirements and integrating Muslims and other cultural minorities into mainstream national life.

Given MSU’s disposition, it is a unique place where there is a city within a university. It has become a melting pot of the South, where people meet to learn, connect, and grow together. Their students are living proof of the cultural diversity inside the campus; they come from different parts of the country with different cultural backgrounds.

However, despite its diversity, people with different gender orientations or gender identities are not able to escape discrimination, stereotypes, and prejudices. Due to the dominance of one religion or culture, other minority cultural communities have to suffer. But these students should not have to fight for their right to express themselves.

Despite the fact that MSU is located in an Islamic city, the university is a separate public institution and not funded by the local government of Marawi. It is the only university directly charged by the national government to advance the cause of national unity and actively pursue integration through education. This means that MSU has no responsibility to submit to local religious and cultural practices; the university can still show respect for them without taking away the freedom of students to express themselves.

Through quality education, the university can eliminate ignorance and allow people to think critically to understand peace. By offering courses, workshops, or cultural exchange programs, the university can facilitate the exploration of different belief systems and encourage students to embrace diversity. MSU can also provide spaces for religious observance, offer counseling services that cater to different cultural needs, or implement policies that prevent discrimination based on religious or cultural identity. However, to ensure inclusivity, everyone has a role to play. It is a shared responsibility between the university and the local community. It requires us to be sensitive to cultural differences and receive continuous education about them.

These differences should not create a space between us. However, we can’t make a change if our minds are closed. It seems that we are never going to understand other people’s struggles against adversity unless we experience them. Imagine being part of one of the most marginalized and stigmatized communities, with constant rejection from different hierarchical structures; you have to face discrimination every day as part of your daily routine, and you are always told what to be and what to do with your life.

This continued denial of the LGBTQ+’s right to express themselves won’t end unless we do something to break the stigma. Let us work together to challenge gender norms and create a world where everyone, regardless of gender references, has an equal right live in freedom and safety.

It’s time to unlearn the stereotypes that hold us back! – Rappler.com

Abdul Hafiz Tacoranga Malawani is a BS Information Technology major at Mindanao State University Marawi, and is the Opinion Editor of Mindanao Varsitarian, the university’s official student publication unit. He is also the Opinion-Editorial Editor of the College Editors Guild of the Philippines.

