[New School] Perspective of a non-citizen on the 2022 Philippine elections

A surge of immigrants from India, specifically the Punjabi Sikh community, flew to the Philippines in the 1990s. In their hopes to settle in the country, they applied for permanent residency. Their children who were born in the country carry their bronze alien certificate of registration identity card or ACR I-CARD with the word “native-born” printed on it, just like I do. These are individuals who have been building their lives in the Philippines for nearly three decades.

Non-citizens partaking in campaigning

Non-citizens are still members of the local community they are residing in. We get invited to birthday parties, weddings, and other events, and if we fail to attend, a plate weighted down by hearty Filipino food from the handa surely graces our home. Because of this and many other reasons, we want the best for our neighbors, and we want to give back. Campaigning for qualified and promising national candidates who will elevate their lives may be one unconventional way to do so.

Being of another nationality living in the Philippines does not automatically make us apathetic of the socioeconomic vulnerabilities of the Filipino people. The call of the masses – higher daily wages, accessible health care, and free education, among others – are the key tools to rise from poverty. As non-citizens, the avenues we have to help materialize those tools are limited, but we can support the masses through campaigning for a suitable candidate who listens to and immerses in them. Voting is out of our horizon, but conversations about non-citizen voting are slowly emerging, especially in America.

Voting rights for non-citizens?

Are we Filipino enough to vote? It is clearly stated in the 1987 Philippine Constitution that only citizens who are 18 years old and above are eligible to vote, thus, allowing us to vote means challenging the fundamental principles of the land. Numerous questions need to be addressed, like, “Why don’t you just change your citizenship if you want to vote?” Truth is, some of us make the choice of holding onto our Indian passport to have easier access to our motherland, Punjab. We are essentially avoiding the hassle of applying for a visa every time we hope to visit our homes back there, which some of us regularly do.

But the question is not about the stability of Filipino identity. Some diasporic Filipinos can be Filipino enough, but they don’t have the right to vote in the Philippines because of their citizenship. Similarly, we may have the experiences and the daily interaction with common Filipino people; however, we are empty not only of the vital title of a Filipino citizen but also of loyalty.

Some states in America are opening the possibility of bestowing voting rights to non-citizens, with their number one argument being their tax contributions and encouraging civic engagement. In the context of the Philippines, are these grounds strong enough even in the absence of loyalty? Most probably not. We may have valid reasons, but we are actively making the choice of not being Filipino citizens.

Promotion of macho politics

Conversations on giving non-citizens the right to vote in this country has not even embarked and is far from striking the interest of the people, and it is honestly better that way. Indian people (I suppose it’s better if I specify that I am not referring to all of them) have an obsession with macho leaders. I’m wary of these Indians’ influence, no matter how small, on Philippine politics, which is already facing major problems on its own. Some Indians applaud the barbaric measures of these leaders. I’ve heard a number of them praising Duterte’s war on drugs. Some are still avid supporters of the late dictator, Marcos Sr., claiming that he was a man of principle. However, they also form their opinions from interacting with the masses, although this interaction is limited only to money lender-loaner relationships.

It is hard to gauge who will be the number one candidate within the Indian community if there was a survey on presidential elections, knowing that the only time people like my parents are interested in Philippine politics is when it has something to do with being safe and stable in their work.

Voting is a constitutional right, but I perceive it as a privilege considering my circumstances that limit me from suffrage (which are, again, those that I somehow actively choose). I urge the 67 million-strong voters to mindfully fill the ballot. Assuming you’ve already heard the platforms of the candidates, introspect and take a glance at your surroundings before you make your way to the voting center. – Rappler.com

Armeen Kaur is a 20-year-old psychology undergraduate student who was born to Punjabi (Indian) parents in the Philippines. If not occupied by academic requirements, she finds herself attempting to rekindle her passion for reading or accomplishing organizational duties.