[OPINION] I want to become a nurse. Will gov’t care enough to make me stay?

I’ve always dreamed about walking the hallways dressed in a fully ironed scrub and wearing a sleek bun, ready to save lives. My interest in becoming a nurse grew even more when I was in 8th grade, and I would spend the whole day watching Grey’s Anatomy. Fantasizing, I knew I had to work in the medical field.

Another occurrence came when I needed to dress up according my future career for a project. I immediately thought about asking my mother’s friend, who was a nurse, if I could borrow her scrubs. She told me to just keep it. Though in huge disbelief, I was grateful.

“Mag-nursing ka na lang, malaki ang sahod d’un,” my mother would always say to me, like almost every mother did. I’m convinced it’s an iconic profession for them.

Philippine nurses would probably wish that they could live in my mother’s world if they heard that.

“Presently, the cliché of being overworked and underpaid health workers has never been a grim, sharp, painful, reality to our nurses,” the Filipino Nurses United (FNU) stressed on International Nurses Day last May 12.

Despite the big role that our nurses play in sustaining the health of patients and the community, they suffer from many challenges, including low pay, minimal benefits, and long work hours.

A Philippine Star report said that in Metro Manila over 100,000 private hospital nurses earn only P537 per day, or roughly P16,000 per month, and other areas are paying even lower. While public nurses receive relatively higher pay, they are still faced with patient overload.

It is truly unacceptable that our hardworking nurses receive small numbers after big hours of work. They work double the time than they should, but receive less than half of what they deserve.

How can they save lives while they are slowly losing theirs?

Despite the misery probably carved in the back of their minds, a smile never fails to appear on their lips. I felt things so deep that, during checkups or school vaccination programs, even an injection felt like a saw cutting my arms when I was a child, but it would all melt instantly with the doctor’s or nurse’s small baby talks.

And everything felt light because of them, like it was just the weight of a feather.

If I were to gamble, I’d bet that was something that made me fall for this sick dream of wanting to become a nurse here.

Difficult it is to dream in this country, the harsh slap of the reality will keep you wide awake.

Recently, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) declared on May 14, 2024, that 7,749 out of 11,116 passed the Philippine Nurses Licensure Examination. For now, victory and happiness are all they feel about their so-called dream-come-true, but what lies ahead is a tough road they chose.

Yet there is a way out of the woods.

With two roads diverged in the woods of healthcare work, many have taken the road often travelled by, toward greener pastures, so their lives and their families’ become different.

Working overseas is a no-brainer for many, but the continuous migration leads the country to fall understaffed. According to an article from TIME, more than 150,000 Filipino nurses have migrated to the United States since 1960. Additionally, the US Bureau of Labor and Statistics stated that nurses make $7,125 — equivalent to P416,919.38 — a month on average.

Greater opportunities, higher pay, and decent working conditions — which are lacking in our country — are what charmed many Filipino nurses to fly far. I mean, I can’t blame them. Who would refuse an offer that would surely value your sacrifices?

While the cost of living is rapidly increasing, keeping up with it with low wages isn’t an easy game for our nurses. The amount of vital service they serve cannot be compared to the amount of salary they are receiving. In fact, they deserve and should be given the most tribute, but the government chooses to be blind.

It is the healthcare workers that you call when you feel sick to the bones; it is them who pick up the call immediately. Government authorities should remember that. They cannot be blind and deaf to their calls, begging that something be done about their underpaid sacrifices.

The younger me always answered “I want to be a nurse” in every “What do you want to be when you grow up?” I can’t bring my mind to imagine another profession that I’d fight for.

But no amount of medicine could bring back the passion that was once blazing until it burned into sorrow. The reality of our country’s healthcare work and the treatment our medical providers are made to endure stab painful syringes to my aspirations.

Sometimes I wonder if the leaders of our nation will ever give their profession more than words of respect and admiration. Is my dream just a nightmare in nurse’s clothing?

Dreaming in this country sure is a silly thing.

But that, dreaming, gives us our purpose, or at least an excuse, to hope. If hope were cancerous, let it multiply.

There is no question: I still dream about walking the hallways dressed in a fully ironed scrub paired with a sleek bun, ready to save lives. The only question is this: Will I also fly far or will I stay here?

I hope years from now, the answer to stay is easier, because me being ready to save lives includes me saving my own. – Rappler.com

Geriece Caitlin A. De Gracia, 15, is a 10th grader at Gen. Licerio Geronimo Memorial National High School in Rodriguez, Rizal. She is the managing editor of its English publication, The Licerian.