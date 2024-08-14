[Be The Good] Why Rappler is asking you to register to read a story

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'Allow me to explain how asking you to register on our site, or inviting you to Rappler+, helps our newsroom survive'

Hello!

You may have noticed over the past months that the Rappler site asks you to either register or pay for a Rappler+ membership in order to continue reading or watching a particular work of journalism.

In a country used to reading news “free” and unimpeded, I can understand how this might annoy many. Some might even sneer in disgust and angrily tap another tab to look for a “free” article instead.

Allow me to explain how asking you to register on our site, or inviting you to Rappler+, helps our newsroom survive.

Some terms are important to explain. “Hardgating” is when we ask you to register for free to be a Rappler user before being able to continue reading a story. A “paywall” is when we ask you to be a paying Rappler+ member before you can read a story.

Many news organizations employ these various methods, like the New York Times, Washington Post, and The Atlantic, to name a few. In the Philippines, the Manila Times also has a paywall around some of its content.

Rappler is NOT paywalled. Our stories remain free — except for select reports, events, and newsletters that are made exclusive to Rappler+ members.

We hardgate a story in two ways.

Content that is two weeks old is hardgated, and is considered part of our archives. You can access these stories after registering for free.

Newly published content is hardgated the second time you visit that page. You can access these stories after registering for free.

So note that all of our content is actually fully accessible the first time you come across it, unless it’s two weeks old. It is only when you return to that page that you are asked to register.

But, yes, as mentioned earlier, there are certain times, like in the case of our investigative reports, that a paywall reserves this content for Rappler+ members.

Why are we doing this?

Because digital news is in trouble. Our CEO Maria Ressa has been tirelessly speaking of this danger wherever she goes. (READ: [ANALYSIS] The future of news)

Big tech platforms like Meta and Google are deprioritizing posts by news organizations, making it more difficult for Facebook or Instagram users, for example, to find news on those platforms.

This should be worrisome to Filipinos because, for millions of us, Facebook is the internet and is the number one source of information. This is a crisis for digital newsrooms because, first, if our audience can’t find our journalism, what impact can we hope to make? Second, this eats into a traditional source of income for newsrooms — ad revenue.

Before anyone rolls their eyes and thinks, “This is about money,” please remember that good journalism needs funding. Yes, we need money to deploy our reporters to cover stories. Yes, we need money to pay for the cameras, tripods, and editing software. And yes, journalists are humans with mouths to feed, bills to pay. We need to make a living. Because no one can live on idealism alone, and forcing someone to do that is unjust.

If you’re thinking of news websites that you can access unimpeded, don’t make the mistake of thinking that comes for “free.” You are paying, in the form of eyeballs and clicks of advertisements on that news website.

But at a time when ads are going to Facebook and Google, newsrooms like Rappler are trying different ways to stay afloat and keep our audience. And asking you to register or be a member are among those strategies.

What we do with your registration

When we ask you to register to be a Rappler user, we ask for your name, email, and location. This goes to our database and allows us to bring you closer to our community. What do I mean?

With your email, we can directly reach you to let you know of our events and activities, offer you other opportunities to engage with our journalism, and send you newsletters.

How does registering benefit you? You get unlimited access to our content, all the time, anywhere, as long you can remember your password. You can comment on our articles. You get our journalism in your email inbox. If you encounter problems, like keep getting logged out, email us at feedback@rappler.com.

The perks are even better when you download our app, Rappler Communities (if you are already a registered user, you just input the same credentials to enter the app). Here, you’ll find chat rooms where you can directly tag our journalists, digital communications team, and civic engagement team, even our editors and Maria.

Yes, we ask for your data. But we use it responsibly, and we promise high-quality, facts-based content. We adhere strictly to a privacy policy you can read here. We don’t give any identifiable user data away.

In contrast, platforms like Facebook and X have used data they collect from you to power opaque and often harmful algorithms. It’s these algorithms that have made the internet a much nastier place, where hateful speech spreads faster than facts, and the post of a conspiracy theorist is more likely to appear in your feed than the post of an expert or journalist.

Giving newsrooms independence

Newsrooms have to be independent from Meta, X, and Google. We can’t rely on these platforms to bring our community to us. And neither should you rely on these platforms for all of your information needs.

As recent history has shown, these platforms can, on a whim, cut us off from you, our readers. So news organizations have to build a community outside of these tech platforms. By doing so, we’re also building a digital space where facts and good quality information can thrive. Not a bad deal, for free registration.

By registering as a Rappler user, you will be able to reach our newsroom and our journalism without Facebook and Google mediating. Together, we are building an independent distribution network for Rappler journalism, one that helps our newsroom survive. (Read about our “Freedom from the Feed” campaign.)

I tell you, each app download, each new registered Rappler user, brings a smile to our faces. Why? Because it tells us, you value our journalism. You want to support our work. You want to keep reading us. You want to be in our community. And that means the world to us. – Rappler.com

