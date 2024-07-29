[Rappler’s Best] Cry me a river

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FRENCH PRIDE. Smoke clouds in the tricolors of the France flag are seen at Pont d'Austerlitz during the opening ceremony.

'The City of Lights romanced us with the past, dazzled us with the new, and showered us with color,' but 'not everyone was pleased'

France’s subversive psyche and art were in full display early hours of Saturday, July 27 (Manila time), as the City of Lights romanced us with the past, dazzled us with the new, and showered us with color at the opening of the Summer Olympics (check games results and updates here).

Not everyone was pleased, notably Christians, who felt that a Greek god satire poked fun at the Last Supper, and South Koreans, who were mistakenly introduced as North Korean athletes. Italy’s high jumper Gianmarco Tamberi begged for forgiveness from his wife after he lost his wedding ring at the Seine. The constipated comments from some US and UK news outlets notwithstanding, I would give it to Germany’s Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper, cited by Reuters, to capture the river parade best: “As beautiful as it was mad, France revolutionized the opening ceremony…. By the end even the rain had been defeated.”

Over the weekend, Filipino athletes kept their Olympics campaigns going, while others ended their bids:

Get live updates on how the world-class athletes are faring in the games via this link. For the Monday, July 29 events of Team Philippines, visit this link.

The spectacular show on the Seine could not, however, drown the anguish and frustration left behind by Typhoon Carina (Gaemi), which caught Metro Manila and its neighbors — again! — with their pants down. It came days before public schools opened for this school year, a baptism of fire for newly appointed Education Secretary Sonny Angara.

But some waters remained calm.

The Philippines conducted an undisrupted resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal on Saturday, after Manila and Beijing came to an “arrangement” on how to avoid “misunderstandings” regarding such missions.

The word war continued between both countries, however.

In Laos for a security summit, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized China’s “unlawful actions” in the South China Sea.

Blinken is arriving Monday night in Manila again for the joint defense and foreign ministers dialogue between the Philippines and the US on Tuesday, July 30. It would be his first visit to the country.

Will the ghost month of August bring more calm — or its opposite? – Rappler.com

