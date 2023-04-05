[REFLECTION] Humble acceptance of one’s faults

Sketchbook Folio, The Betrayal of Christ, 1821–22. Pen and brown ink, brush and brown wash, over traces of black chalk on white heavy wove paper. Lower left: Benvenuto Garofalo Ferrara.

Rappler is republishing this with permission as part of a reflection series this Holy Week.

(Holy Wednesday – Mt 26:14-25, Is 50:4-9a)

This day is traditionally called Spy Wednesday, to describe Judas’ secret betrayal of Jesus. This makes us reflect how a person, personally chosen and intimately loved by the Savior, and even shared the Master’s life for three years, can in the end betray the Son of God for a cheap price of 30 pieces of silver.

What could have motivated Judas to turn traitor? Was it greed, jealousy, pride, ingratitude…? We will never know for sure. But there is an indication in today’s Gospel, coming from the reactions of Judas as well as of the other disciples, which can give a possible reason for a disciple’s betrayal.

Upon hearing Jesus declaring that one of them will betray Him, the disciples, one by one, and ending with Judas, say the same words, “Surely it is not I.” Defensiveness and denial can destroy even the most loyal relationship between persons.

If we wish relationships to mature authentically, we do not start from attitudes of perfection and pretension, but from honest awareness and acceptance of our weaknesses and failures.

I LEARN that humble acceptance of one’s faults is what enables Peter to weep bitterly, rise up from his fall, and learn from his mistakes after denying Jesus three times.

Sadly, this is what Judas lacks. For this reason, the betrayer falls into despair and commits suicide.

Despite the weaknesses of Judas and the other apostles, Jesus continues to treat them with tremendous patience and hope for improvement. His response, “It is you, who say so” to Judas’ denial expresses a personal appeal to return to one’s inner core and recapture that humble sincerity to acknowledge individual failure and to open up to God’s mercy and strength filled with surrendering trust.

Even when I fall and fail because of my weaknesses and sins, I can still call upon the merciful Father and pray with the Suffering Servant, “The Lord GOD is my help, therefore I am not disgraced; I have set my face like flint, knowing that I shall not be put to shame.” And with the psalmist, I can call out to God with repentant hope, “Lord, in Your great love, answer me.”

I PRAY with the prophet’s words, which Jesus must have internalized during these Holy Week days: “The Lord GOD is my help, therefore I am not disgraced; I have set my face like flint, knowing that I shall not be put to shame. He is near who upholds my right; if anyone wishes to oppose me, let us appear together. Who disputes my right let him confront me. See, the Lord GOD is my help; who will prove me wrong?” And with the psalmist, I cry out, “Lord, in your great love, answer me.”

I CONTEMPLATE Jesus never alone, always one in trusting love with the Father.

I GATHER. Honest admission of faults leads to sincere repentance, which further leads to trusting surrender to God’s loving mercy.

I RESOLVE to initiate and maintain trusting relationship with God and with others by an attitude of humility and vulnerability. – Rappler.com

Fr. Ariel Macatangay is a confrere at Salesians of Don Bosco. He is also the president at Don Bosco Technological Institute – East Boroko and Salesians of Don Bosco Vice Province of Papua New Guinea & Solomon Islands.

