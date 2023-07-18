[ANALYSIS] If you have a child with learning difficulties, who can you turn to?

Three years after the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to see its lingering impact on our schools and children. Education continues to be a persistent casualty of the pandemic, as we continue to see the effects of almost a year of Philippine schools being closed and children struggling to learn.

UNICEF once noted that the Philippines was among the last five countries in Asia to open their doors to face-to-face classes during the worldwide pandemic. This significantly affected the 27 million Filipino learners throughout the country.

According to UNICEF Philippines Representative Oyunsaikhan Dendevnorov, the year 2020 brought a worldwide school closure for an average of 79 teaching days. The situation in the Philippines, on the other hand, has been more serious, with schools closed for almost a year, forcing pupils to rely on remote learning methods.

This extensive shutdown has resulted in a number of negative impacts on children, particularly the youngest learners, who are in essential stages of development and learning. Learning loss, mental health issues, an increase in the number of children with special learning needs, and learning poverty are the most adverse effects.

Declaring a learning crisis is most likely a logical step for the Department of Education. The pandemic has escalated the problem of “learning poverty” in the Philippines to worrying levels. The World Bank defines learning poverty as the inability to read and comprehend a simple text or tale by the age of 10, and it has become a major concern for the country. A World Bank study conducted before the outbreak of the epidemic in 2019 found that the Philippines had a learning poverty rate of 69.5%. However, by 2021, the situation had deteriorated substantially, with the percentage rising to 91%. This means that 9 out of 10 Filipino children under the age of 10 cannot read a simple text. This is the reality that families, teachers, reading specialists, and other professionals working with children have to deal with today.

Helping children in the midst of learning poverty is not easy. Some children with existing special and learning needs have more difficulties. For some children, the pandemic created a learning gap that created more difficulties and challenges. This is where home, school, and professionals need to work together even more. Working with children will always be a testimony to the African proverb, “It takes a village to raise a child.”

We are personal witnesses to how working with the right professionals creates positive effects and progress for children with difficulties. This collaboration of multidisciplinary professionals often works best with children who struggle with reading, learning, and school.

What benefits our children if we seek out the right professionals and if they are given the right intervention? Progress. An empowered child is a happy child. Dealing with the difficulty is a struggle at first, but the right professionals will give you the proper assessment, create a structured intervention plan based on science and training, and allow your children to learn lifelong skills. Progress will be measured, and results will be transparent.

If you have a child who shows difficulty in learning, reading, or may have challenging behavior, who are these people you can go to? Here are some certified and highly trained professionals you can seek out for intervention and support:

Reading Intervention Specialist

One fact about reading is that it is not natural for children. Studies support the idea that reading and writing must be taught correctly. What we want to teach learners is to read and to learn or gain meaning, which can only be achieved through decoding the text and comprehending the language. Reading goals should include teaching children word recognition through sounds, letters, and words, and structured approaches should teach practical language comprehension through vocabulary knowledge and connections between text and meaning in certain contexts. In simpler terms, understanding and creating meaning out of what you are reading should be your goal.

Most often, reading intervention is associated with tutors. Parents of children with reading and school difficulties will seek tutorial services. Although tutorials and academic support will also help these children, reading intervention practitioners will teach them structured literacy approaches based on the science of reading and will teach them lifelong skills in language, reading, and comprehension. Trained reading specialists and practitioners can manage these through assessment and intervention plans.

Speech Language Pathologist

Reading and speaking go hand in hand with learning. In order to decode the letter sounds and blend sounds to form a word, speech development is required. Speech-language pathologists (SLPs) work with children to prevent, examine, diagnose, and treat speech, language, social communication, and cognitive-communication issues. These board-licensed professionals work with children and can best aid speech and language development for most children with special needs like autism and those with language delays.

SLPs help address speech and communication problems in young children. The pandemic has induced speech delays because of excessive gadget use and a lack of socialization and play for younger children. SLPs are a rare gem in our city, as they are few in number in terms of proper training and licensing from only four recognized schools in the Philippines. In Iloilo City alone, there are only two licensed SLPs, and the number of children needing them increases daily.

Occupational Therapists

Occupational therapy (OTs) practitioners empower children and their families to engage in meaningful activities in daily life. These activities help their health, well-being, and development. Some of these skills include learning and developing life skills at school, engaging in creative play, and thriving through self-care and caring for others.

Occupational therapists work with children of all ages and abilities, creating interventions based on a thorough understanding of normal development as well as the impact of disability or special needs on the child’s overall learning and development. OTs help children perform better in school. Some of these are social and cognitive through increasing attention span and focus, and providing academic support through fine motor skills in writing. Collaboration with OTs can help these children get ready for school by improving their school readiness behavior, sensory processing and integration, routine, and physical development needed for school activities.

Special Education Practitioners (Transition Education and Behavior Analysis)

Going back to school can be very challenging for most children. Some may have challenges because of routine disruption, dependence on gadgets, and enhanced behavioral problems. SPED behavior analysts help children develop positive and productive behaviors at home and in school. They are trained to create intervention plans in special education for children who have challenges that affect their behavior and, as a result, their learning. Transition Education programs help children with special needs and difficulties learn appropriate behaviors and skills that enable them to be successful in school. Using behavioral science, these highly trained professionals can better understand and change a child’s behavior to a more appropriate one at home or in school.

An ABA therapist may also adapt the approach to your child by using varied strategies, allowing them to achieve their educational and social goals. In special education, ABA can assist children in communicating with their peers and teachers, as well as providing them with the academic support they need.

Inclusive Schools and Teachers

In light of our learners having speech and language concerns, challenging behavior, or increased academic and learning needs, our classrooms and schools should be able to adapt to an inclusive practice to accommodate all kinds of learners. School leaders and administrators should support teachers so they can also have resources to modify their curriculum and lesson plans and cater to the diversity and learning differences expected in Filipino learners. Good reading intervention programs, practical behavior management programs, differentiated and explicit instructions, and inclusive mindsets in our schools can help our Filipino learners more.

Action should be directed towards our Filipino learners. Our schools should be more inclusive of all kinds of learners. Our communities should be more accepting of diversity and act on the learning difficulties created by the pandemic.

As teachers who have been working with children for more than 20 years, we cannot sit back and watch helplessly, as there is more to do. As teachers, we can build on our training and professional development so we can give more to these children. After all, Mother Teresa once said, “I cannot give what I do not have.”

As reading and learning specialists, we can also offer services to children and families in need. As professionals, we also find ourselves valuing the work we do with other professionals in the field of child learning and development. As advocates of special education and inclusive education, we call for action in the community to accept its diversity and embrace inclusion awareness. As school leaders, we can only try to build a culture that gives all kinds of learners a chance at equitable education — one where they can build on their potential and one where we can build on their strengths and what they can do instead of focusing on what they cannot.

We can only hope for a better future for our children despite the struggles, special and learning needs, and behavioral challenges they may face. The possibilities are endless with the right professionals and “village” to raise your child. As the Ilonggos would say, padayon lang (keep going). – Rappler.com

Karen Marie Thelma Jesena, aka Teacher Hershey, is the School Director of Iloilo Integrated School in Iloilo City and the pioneer in practicing Inclusive Education in Panay Island. She received her Masters Degree in Special Education, Inclusion, and Early Intervention from the University of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, as a fellow of the Ford Foundation International Fellowships Program program. She is a recent recipient of the foundation’s 2022 IFP Alumni Award for her personal advocacy in Making Action Plans (MAP): Capacity Building of Teachers in Promoting Inclusive Education in the Philippines. Teacher Hershey has been working with all kinds of children and learners, families, and other professionals as a learning and reading intervention specialist.

Hazel P. Villa teaches at the West Visayas State University College of Education in Iloilo City, the only Center for Teaching Excellence in Western Visayas. She holds a Master of Journalism degree from Bond University in Queensland, Australia as a fellow of the Ford Foundation International Fellowships Program, and a PhD in English from Silliman University in Dumaguete City. Dr. Villa strongly advocates for greater accessibility and inclusivity for persons with disabilities as she has severe to profound sensorineural hearing loss and wears hearing aids on both ears.