[ANALYSIS] Damage and Duterte

If there’s one thing that defined former president Rodrigo Duterte, it’s his penchant for publicly stating how he will run roughshod over our system’s fundamental rules and policies. He did this blithely, as if challenging the other branches to stop him, if they dared. He’d even do it during his SONAs, inside Congress’ own chambers with the nation’s top officials in attendance.

“Can a president get away with murder?” is a hypothetical question asked in law schools regarding presidential immunity. Of course he can’t. In a stable legal system no one is above the law. And yet, Duterte seemed to have it all figured out. With extrajudicial killings (EJKs) numbering in the thousands, so much so that the International Criminal Court already moved to investigate, we should now ask, why didn’t our institutions push back enough to minimize those casualties?

The ex-president did two things. He began by demanding the outrageous. He did it so that settling for his other objectives then appeared “reasonable.” Regardless of one’s politics, it used to be common wisdom that state agents should not be encouraged to execute people. After all, the Constitution seems clear enough: “No person shall be deprived of life, liberty, or property without due process of law.” Then Duterte (a lawyer) came, took one look at the phrase, and said, “Kill them all”/“Kill, kill, kill.” By starting his term with targeting the due process clause itself (ie. execution without due process), everything else he did seemed tame in comparison.

Looking back, it’s so outrageous that even he himself must have been surprised at the amount of leeway he got. He didn’t disclose his Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth as required by law? At least EJKs aren’t as many as before, right? Not properly disclosing his state of health also seemed a lesser evil, just like ordering his subordinates to ignore Congress, or in the case of his troops, egging them to defy court orders. It got to a point where he could even ignore laws requiring specific requirements for appointees to technical government posts, like the Department of Information and Communication Technology. It’s what happens when you obliterate the most fundamental of all lines. “Ok na yan, kaysa mag-EJK ulit.”

Second as documented by other observers, Duterte launched frontal assaults on other institutions that had the power to check his influence. In 2018, because then-Ombudsman Carpio-Morales was probing his “billions in cash transactions,” Duterte issued an order suspending the lead investigator, Deputy Ombudsman Arthur Carandang. He did it even if years earlier, the High Court through Justice Brion in Gonzales vs. Ochoa had said “No,” presidents have no disciplinary power over the ombudsman or her deputies. Did it deter Duterte? Not at all.

His allies in the House likewise moved to amend the Constitution to clip the judiciary’s powers by removing its authority to review acts laden with “grave abuse of discretion.” A political signal. VV Mendoza remarked, “It needs serious study because deletion of this phrase might be used to render the SC powerless.”

The attempt fizzled out but, other tools soon came to play. Imprisoning then-senator Leila De Lima by claiming she’s the protector of drug lords (a tale now disputed by the state’s own witnesses) signaled to defiant legislators what’s in store. Chief Justice Sereno was removed from her post through a controversial route that led Justice Caguioa to famously remark in his dissent that the High Court “commits seppuku – without honor.”

Closing the loop

Inch by inch, the previous administration gained dominance by wearing down institutions that could hold presidents in check. And when he closed the loop, all pretenses went out the window. Because as it turned out, the ex-president did believe in due process – but only for those he deemed it applicable. And that’s mostly his family, friends, and allies. Which brings us to his next legacy: institutionalizing a two-tiered legal system.

Unequal enforcement has always been one of our system’s shortcomings. But no administration brought it to the dizzying heights that Duterte did. He’d summarily proclaim his underlings’ innocence, undercutting ongoing corruption investigations on navy frigates, rice smuggling and the failed pandemic response. In the case of the “drug war,” the rich weren’t targeted because according to Duterte in August 2016, they used “cocaine and heroin,” which to him was “not as destructive as shabu.” Imagine that. The country’s chief executive arbitrarily deciding who gets to live depending on his personal assessment of what kind of drugs they use.

I always tell my classes that the separation of powers is pointless on its own. The more important part of the equation is strong checks-and-balances. By pushing for the outrageous and succeeding in his forays into other institutions’ domains, the ex-president was able to validate his thesis: that these parchment barriers will fold before raw power.

Our fault

The 1987 Constitution was supposed to be better. How ironic that it took another lawyer-president to expose how inadequate those safeguards were. Our error was presuming that the occupant of the presidency would always have the respect and humility to defer to history, precedent and the rule of law. What happens when the president doesn’t care? What can our institutions do, when a president who swore an oath to uphold the Constitution, brazenly says, “Shoot them dead”? Apparently, not much.

This is Duterte’s final legacy. A legal system battered by a chief executive that unrelentingly assaulted its most basic tenets. By the time he was done, he had built a model that shows future presidents that they don’t need to declare martial law to reap its fruits. (In case they should ever want to, he took care of that as well.) And in its wake, thousands are dead, 66 of them are my fellow lawyers. Retired Supreme Court justice Antonio Carpio called this “a failure, that’s the damage to our justice system.”

By now, Duterte will be back in Davao. He will move on without a care for the havoc he has left. Parents and relatives will forever mourn the loved ones they’ve lost. While young lawyers will face realities in a system that has been strained so far from what the Constitution and their textbooks describe. It will take years to undo the damage. And in the interim, more will suffer while Duterte sleeps soundly in his kulambo. – Rappler.com

John Molo practices commercial litigation and arbitration. He teaches Constitutional Law at UP, is a Trustee of the Philippine Bar Association and is a Past President of the Harvard Law School Alumni Association. He has argued several landmark cases before the Supreme Court.