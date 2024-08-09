[ANALYSIS] On the defenders of public good and a timely issue to look at

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

There is so much to understand and to take into consideration why all of the country’s electricity are not – or could not be – completely sourced from renewable energy

In an engaging conversation about the credibility of groups who style themselves as champions for consumer interest and public welfare, I was reminded of the Sanlakas party-list organization and Power for People Coalition (P4P) who filed a case not too long ago against Department of Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla before the Ombudsman.

Sad to say, many are not well-informed, much less not competent enough to be able to carry on an intelligent and credible act. As such, they end up taken for granted, or even become exploited advocates.

Under these circumstances, they inevitably fall prey – wittingly or unwittingly – in becoming instruments to promote all sorts of unscrupulous agenda pushed into the table by some vested political interests.

Frustratingly, many more are now turning to be all of the above, rolled into one.

To recall, Sanlakas and P4P filed a case with the Ombudsman accusing Lotilla of violating Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. It’s a criminal charge, at the same time, an administrative one for having purportedly committed “grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.”

The complaint stemmed from Lotilla’s endorsement of the expansion of the Aboitiz-owned Therma Visayas Incorporated (TVI) Unit 3 coal plant in Toledo City, Cebu. Accordingly, this violated the 2020 moratorium on coal power projects in the Philippines imposed during the Duterte administration. It also regarded Lotilla’s action as a case of personal conflict of interest being once a member of the board of Aboitiz Power Corporation as an independent director.

Most of all, the main thesis behind their move in the instant case springs from the lofty principle of seriously acting in accordance with the urgent concern to enhance environmental protection and sustainability.

Needless to say, the preservation of the environment is under imminent threat due to worldwide failure in maintaining an ecological balance in our planet’s natural environment, which is made more worse by negligence to promote and support the conservation of the natural resources for the wellbeing of current and future generations arising from the growing behavior of indifference attributable to pure individual self-interest.

Resting their case on this noble idea, Sanlakas and P4P are now strongly questioning the action of Lotilla, and is in turn demanding, among others, for the country to “source all of its electricity from renewable energy.”

Realities on the ground and better cause to look at

Indeed, it’s an acknowledged reality at this time that the need for an alternative energy source is an urgency of the first order. It’s a concern that we all must pay attention to, seriously.

Nevertheless, there is so much to understand and to take into consideration why all of the country’s electricity are not – or could not be – completely sourced from renewable energy.

The explanation can be found by a proper understanding of the country’s energy mix along with the evaluation of the individual benefits and practical uses of the component power resources, which is fundamentally influenced by the exigency for baseload capacity and peak demand requirements.

Baseload power sources are those plants that can deliver power consistently over 24 hours at a steady rate. Peak demand, on the other hand, is the time of the day in which consumer use for electricity is at its highest. A shortfall in these areas leads to power outages, which Sanlakas and P4P are not also very happy about.

Our current energy mix is broken down into 60% from coal, 18% from natural gas, and 2.3% from oil-based power plants. The remaining balance of 19.7% is from renewable energy, which is shared in varying scale by solar, geothermal, hydro, wind, and biomass.

Worldwide, coal also continues to lead as primary source of electricity, too. According to a 2022 survey, around 35.4% of global power generated come from coal, followed by natural gas at 22.7%, and hydroelectric at 14.9%.

The primary reason behind this reality on the ground is that renewable energy sources are but intermittent or variable sources of power. They could not by themselves provide steady power supply on around-the-clock basis.

To surmount this limitation – like when the sun goes down for solar or when the wind stops for windmills – they need a backup power source such as large-scale storage. Unfortunately, the technology for such a power bank at grid-scale is still in its beginning stages. Considering current technological advances, more time is needed to arrive to it.

At the moment, they are good ancillary power sources especially when they can be ideally paired with a reliable clean baseload power like nuclear energy.

This is why even the stalwart countries promoting clean energy still compromise to extend the use of coal power plants to provide baseload capacity. The lofty effort to reduce coal dependency and ensuring energy security just have to be reconciled with reality.

Our current power supply problem has likewise become that difficult because of “the confluence of unlikely factors and circumstances” and the passage of time.

Senator Pia Cayetano is right that it’s about time to review the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA) law.

However, such effort should not only center in looking at strengthening the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) as she has initially stated recently, but to also look into the real problem involving issues on the frequency of power outages together with the increasing rate of electricity and the complications caused by the existing anomalies linking the four sectors of the power industry, namely generation, transmission, distribution and supply.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines or NGCP is also implicated to have a starring role in this sad story on power outages and failures. Power proponents find that there is an apparent need for the transmission sector to modernize to keep up with the new technologies coming in. Specifically, there is claim that we have enough generated capacity, but “the grid infrastructure doesn’t seem to actually have the capability to allow this generating capacity to come online and allow it to work significantly.”

This is an issue that Sanlakas and P4P should look into deeper. To borrow their declaration, “The people deserve better service than frequent power outages and quality of electricity for what they are paying (for).” – Rappler.com

