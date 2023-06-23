[ANALYSIS] Introduction to entry techniques in stocks

We are now on the 25th week of the trading year. And what we could see is still a trough of low prices.

Let’s go through the different entry or market timing techniques with technical indicators, as promised.

Technical indicators are described as “heuristic or pattern-based signals” out of the movement of price and volume of a stock or market, as in the case of the stock market.

As further explained, “heuristics is an approach to problem-solving.” Its objective is “to produce a working solution within a reasonable time frame.” As such, it is “not a perfect solution,” but serves rather as one model “for a quick solution that falls within an acceptable range of accuracy.”

In other words, technical indicators are mathematical calculations that are not perfect but acceptable indicative quantitative guides to predict price movements.

This is also the reason why seasoned investors use at least two or three technical indicators to read the movements of stock prices or markets.

Quantitative in nature, technical indicators eliminate, if not, at least down play the impingement of emotion as a factor in the decision-making process. Together with its acceptable accuracy, technical indicators may serve as useful solutions to reduce investment risk.

As explained last time, deep into the real world of stock trading, these variables are already present even before you make your entry. This may explain why beginners almost always fall victims to the unfavorable effects of these variables when they begin to trade. And because they even continue to hound experienced investors, these variables cannot just be (as market proponents insist) “advertently neglected” – even though entry or market timing is considered not as important as exit in the course of making money in a trade.

Now, we can understand why market proponents has this strong claim that entry or market timing still has an important part in the trading equation.

Market situationer

We are now on the 25th week of the trading year. And what we could see is still a trough of low prices.

Three weeks earlier, or on the 22nd week of the trading year, the market closed at the 6,512.01 level, down 18.19 or – 0.28%. The fall was precipitated by the aggressive selling activities of foreign investors, who accounted for 70.12% of total market transactions for the week. As such, they emerged as the one single factor that dictated the market’s direction and condition for the week.

At this time, the weekly daily average trading value turnover was P8.56 billion. YTD daily average, on the other hand, was P6.84 billion.

On the 23rd week, the market closed again lower at 6,507.15, down 4.86 points or -0.07%. Foreign investors, this time, accounted for 55.41% of total market transactions, and continued to be net sellers in the market.

As a result, the market fell down 59.21 points or -0.09% on a YTD basis. Daily average of weekly total value turnover, on the other hand, had dropped to P4.19 billion. This brought down the YTD daily average to P6.72 billion.

On the 24th week, the market overcame its deficit and ended with a slight net gain of 1.19 points or +0.02%.

Trading results also showed that foreign investors ‘ market participation were limited only to 24.41% of total market transactions. Daily average of weekly total value turnover also jumped to P19.14 billion.

Putting the data together, it would appear that local investors were responsible for the market’s uptick. I must admit that this came as a surprise. Never have I seen in my long years in the stock market that local investors could generate a daily average value turnover equivalent to P14.47 billion or 75.59% of total market transactions.

Digging into the records, the reason behind the spike was the result of the rebalancing of stock positions undertaken – supposedly – by both individual and institutional local investors.

As the market opened up on Monday, June 19, it reverted into negative territory with a day’s loss of 58.00 points or -0.89% as it closed at the 6,450.34 level with a thin total volume of 483.71 million shares and low total value turnover of P4.22 billion. Of note: foreign investors were net sellers for the day with a trading participation of 48.34% of total market transactions.

This was followed by another fall, albeit slight, on Tuesday, June 20. The market closed at the 6,448.90 level, down 1.44 points or -0.02%. Total trading volume slightly rose to 715.78 million shares and total value turnover was relatively higher than the previous day to P4.75 billion. Foreign investors continued to be net sellers. They also accounted for a market participation equivalent to 48.52% of total market transactions.

On Wednesday, June 21, the market slipped again by another 24.69 points or -0.38% to the 6,424.21 level. Trading revolved around a mix of more first and second line cap stocks, that generated a total volume of 598.87 million shares, together with a slightly improved total value turnover of P5.17 billion. Surprisingly, foreign investors turned net buyers for the day on the back of a slightly higher market participation of 50.96% of total market transactions.

Best technical indicators

In general, there are two basic types of technical indicators.

The first of which are the so-called “Overlays.” These are the technical indicators that “use the same scale as prices are plotted over the top of the prices on a stock chart.” Examples include trend lines, moving averages (MA) and Bolinger Bands or Fibonacci lines.

The second are the so-called “Oscillators.” As their name suggest, they are not overlaid on a price chart. They “oscillate” between an assigned local minimum and maximum, which are plotted above or below a price chart. Examples include the Stochastic oscillator, MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence), or RSI.

Among the above, the easiest to learn and considered quite accurate is the RSI or Relative Strength Index (RSI). It is a technical indicator for identifying overbought (overpriced) or oversold (underpriced) stocks. The RSI is bound between 0 and 100. As a norm, a reading above 70 is overbought, while a reading below 30 is oversold.

You can further read on the following technical indicators: Volume Indicators, On Balance Volume (OBV), Money Flow Index (MFI), Accumulation/Distribution, Volatility Indicators, Average True Range (ATR), and Support and Resistance Indicator. They can be useful corroborative technical indicators.

There are lot of books available on these technical indicators. Your stockbroker may even have a working app. Take a look at them to have a better grasp on how they work. – Rappler.com

The article has been prepared for general circulation for the reading public and must not be construed as an offer, or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or financial instruments whether referred to herein or otherwise. Moreover, the public should be aware that the writer or any investing parties mentioned in the column may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of their reported or mentioned investment activity. You may reach the writer at densomera@yahoo.com.