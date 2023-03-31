[ANALYSIS] To enter or not to enter the market at this time

The financial sector showed the least gain this week – proof of investors’ continued wariness to invest in this sector because of the contagion affecting the global banking system

To start with, let’s go to our usual review of last week’s market performance and current outlook this week.

First, the market was up in three out of five trading days last week. It chalked up a weekly gain of 132.45 points or +2.05%. This favorable performance saved the market from losing further ground on positive territory, and end the 12th trading week of the year with a year-to-date (YTD) net gain equivalent to 35.78 points or 0.54%.

The market also had an interesting close last Friday. It ended on its session’s high, signifying strong buying activity. Foreign investors also surprisingly changed their tack of direction from avid sellers to net buyers. In addition, total volume was noticeably low at 627 million shares that total value turnover was, likewise, low at P4.70 billion.

Compared to the market’s year-to-date (YTD) daily average value turnover of P7.10 billion, trading has turned into a sellers’ market.

All counters were up.

The service sector was the biggest gainer with an advance of 4.57%. The financial sector showed the least gain with an advance of 0.54% only. This only proves investors’ continued wariness to invest in the financial sector because of the contagion affecting the global banking system caused by the fall of several regional banks in the US and in Europe brought about first by the collapse of Credit Suisse and by the massive selloff of Deutsche Bank shares.

To digress, Deutsche Bank shares fell more than 25% in the selloff Friday last week, March 24. As reported, the five-year or senior credit default swaps of Deutsche Bank had been downgraded so low by speculators that “the cost of insuring it has surged to its highest level since 2019.” A credit default swap is a derivative product (financial instrument) that allows bondholders to “swap or offset” (like an insurance) against the risk of default with another investor who agrees to reimburse them, as in this case with Deutsche Bank.

As good as anytime

Looking more closely, the market last week was again largely influenced by the “bumpy” trading week on Wall Street by continuing concerns on the unclear assessments on inflation and other issues about the economy, together with the still-to-be-seen damages arising from the bad health of the banking system in the US and the unraveling risky status of Europe’s biggest banks, like with Germany’s Deutsche Bank, this time.

Since Monday, too, the market continues to swing between gains and losses. And as of the time of this writing, the market will likely head technically towards more gains.

If this is so, is it time to enter the market?

This reminds me of what Mark Douglas said about the market. In his book, The Disciplined Trader, he said, “There is no beginning, middle, or end – only what you create in your own mind.” And, it’s precisely for this reason that entering the market is as good as anytime.

Whether you agree or don’t agree with this proposition, the advice when making a market entry is to do it through the use of a trading system. I recommended earlier the use of the “GIM trading system” of Jake Bernstein that he discussed in his book, “No Bull Investing.”

In this connection, it may amuse you to know that there are two popular styles used to apply them in a trading system which, in turn, is used how to call what type of investor they are.

The first one is that of the so-called “bottom or top pickers.” The technical tools they use can be identified by what they want to accomplish. They try to pick the bottom to buy or, vice versa, pick the top price of a stock to sell. More precisely, they use the technical tools to help them capture the next market turn, and ride into a stock before it really makes its move and get out just before it heads back in the other direction.

You may know some of their kind. In a market correction (when the market or price of a stock falls more than 10%), you can hear say, “This is it (pansit)!” Or “It can’t go down any lower.”

They are also easily identified for what they do when the market or stock goes into a rally (a period of continuous upward movement in a short period of time) or when it is on a retracement or consolidation (more on this subject when the time comes).

The other style is that of the so-called “followers or trend followers.” Again, the technical tools they use can be identified by what they want to be.

To continue, the followers are somewhat more conservative. Instead of catching the entire move of the price of a stock from top to bottom, they are more concerned in seeing a confirmation that the price of a stock is “trending in one direction or another.” Then and only then, do they jump on board. This makes them “trend followers.”

The criticism to this style is that by the time they get in, the price of the stock may have already moved substantially, and is already ripe for a correction.

Investors using this style are characteristically left behind that they sometimes stick it out until their losses are unbearable.

By the way, we’ll find out what these technical tools are and how they can be used more effectively to improve market entry through any of the two styles described in the foregoing, together with how they can be used to manage your risk after entry, as well.

Have a blessed and productive Holy Week!

