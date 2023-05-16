[ANALYSIS] K+10+2: Misleading and misconceived

'It is unlikely that a K+10 credential of high school completion will impress employers, when a K+12 diploma does not'

Arroyo’s K+10+2 bill appears equivalent to the K+12 system it seeks to replace. It is not. The proposed law would exempt the majority of K+10 or Junior High School (JHS) graduates from the +2 years of Senior High School (SHS) now required to complete secondary education. Arroyo intends to restore the old K+10 high school cycle she herself had tried to change.

In 2003, Arroyo approved a plan for a K+11 basic education cycle that was proposed by DepEd to the NEDA board. DepEd presented two exhibits at the meeting: the results of a high school preparedness exam showing that 90% of Grade 6 students were not ready for secondary education, and an SWS survey indicating a 70% public approval of a remedial year for such students. After a 15-minute discussion, Arroyo authorized a mandatory bridging year for public school students who failed to reach the cut-off qualifying score for high school.

The mandate did not immediately apply to private schools, whose students paid tuition fees. But a few “elite” private elementary schools had retained the seven-year elementary school cycle that dated back to the Commonwealth period. In consultation meetings with parents, the example of these schools to which parents would want to send their children, if they could afford them, helped explain the bridging program.

Arroyo’s political advisers opposed the plan, arguing that an additional year in school would impose a financial burden on parents and delay the entry of their children into the job market. They warned that pushing this initiative in an election year would damage Arroyo’s chances of retaining the presidency. In early 2004, as DepEd was enrolling to Grade 7 those unable to score more than 30% in the high school readiness exam, Arroyo exercised her undisputed prerogative to change her mind. She issued instructions making the bridge year optional, effectively undermining a program launched in her name.

Following a decade marked by dazzling developments in technology and the expansion of knowledge, Congress passed the K+12 law in 2013 during the Aquino administration. Arroyo remains unconvinced, basically citing the same reasons she invoked in 2003: the costs to parents and the lost opportunity for K+10 graduates to help their families “in their farms or microbusinesses.” She might later explain, as an economist, the impact of her plan on the country’s poverty incidence.

Arroyo’s solution: give JHS graduates the diploma that earlier K+10 graduates received to certify that they had completed secondary education. DepEd now withholds this certification until students have passed both JHS and SHS, thus preventing them from seeking work or higher education.

It is unlikely that a K+10 credential of high school completion will impress employers, when a K+12 diploma does not. Companies continue to prefer college graduates and, preferably, those with job experience. Equally unlikely that lack of a diploma prevents work in family farms and microbusinesses.

But why would DepEd want to continue denying JHS graduates recognition for the comparable investment of required time and effort for which K+10 graduates were rewarded? And does this issue really require congressional deliberations? What would prevent DepEd Secretary Sara from giving appropriate diplomas to both JHS and SHS graduates? This is a measure that a public critical of DepEd’s implementation of K+12 would appreciate. And it would not impair the freedom that the job market must have to judge the value of these pieces of paper.

By the Arroyo bill, JHS graduates headed for voctech work will no longer need to enroll in SHS. Does Arroyo then want SHS to drop the voctech track, which admittedly draws less than 30% of enrollees and is mainly offered in DepEd schools? Where then will JHS graduates get their voctech training?

This downgrading of voctech education ignores trends in economically successful countries that recognize the increasing skill and knowledge requirements of industry and have invested in the development of polytechnic universities. Going beyond our typical culinary, cosmetology, and carpentry courses, their programs demand greater proficiency in language, math, and science. SHS might prepare voctech students for these courses; the Arroyo bill would appear to close this option.

Even voctech courses now in global demand require more academic preparation. Arroyo would also exempt from SHS those JHS graduates going to non-STEM, non-licensure majors — including, presumably, philosophy, economics, and political science, along with the rest of the humanities, social science, and business programs. K+10 graduates can go straight to college for these majors.

It would be instructive to learn the stand on this bill of CHED, which might remember that the HEI led the decades-long campaign for K+12 precisely because K+10 graduates proved unprepared for higher education. HEI were thus compelled to offer remedial courses in college that should have been taken in high school. The Philippines was one of the last three countries in the world to adopt K+12, at a punishing financial cost to the HEI sector. We need evidence that countries, having adopted K+12, benefited from abandoning it.

So, why Arroyo’s K+10+2 initiative? Some observers have suggested that Arroyo, the economist, wants to economize. The government now pays the bill for SHS, directly for the public school system and through voucher subsidies, to private schools that absorb those students DepEd cannot accommodate. Arroyo’s plan will reduce the number of SHS students the government will have to support.

Congress has been generous in assuring resources for various administration projects that voters continue to question, including DepEd’s confidential, intelligence funds, NTF-ELCAC, and mandatory ROTC. We are now recognizing that even with K+12, our students in basic and higher education are not meeting academic expectations. Not surprisingly, they do not do well in the job market.

Why would our public officials appear to believe that reducing the students’ opportunity for more training would improve their employment prospects? Do the legislators really want to deny support for the option of additional formal schooling for the Filipino youth? – Rappler.com

Edilberto de Jesus is a senior research fellow at the Ateneo School of Government.