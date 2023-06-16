[ANALYSIS] Maharlika: Vehicle for growth or corruption?

Maharlika poses huge risks to the public coffers by endangering the health of state-owned banks and even the integrity of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas

A lot of people are waiting with bated breath for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s next actions regarding his pet project, the Maharlika Investment Fund.

More than two weeks have passed since both houses of Congress passed the final version of the Maharlika bill. But until now, it has not been sent to the President yet, ostensibly due to last-minute corrections that are, by themselves, proving quite controversial. (To what extent can congressional staff still edit the bill without flouting legislative processes and stepping on the powers of lawmakers?)

Meanwhile, apparently in response to the discussion paper penned by UP School of Economics faculty members (myself included), Marcos Jr.’s economic team came out on June 13 with a new, short statement affirming their support for Maharlika, calling it a “necessary” “vehicle for growth.”

But instead of being a point-by-point answer to the issues raised in the UPSE paper, the new statement is more of a reiteration of the support of the economic managers, using assertions that are not really data- or evidence-based.

Let us examine their statements here.

Afterthought

In the UPSE paper, we said that the MIF bill has “amorphous developmental goals and speaks of development only in the broadest possible terms.” Also, “it does not even make any reference to the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028.”

In reply, the economic managers said that Maharlika “operationalizes” the PDP, citing a part of the document that says the government will “diversify and explore alternative sources of financing,” and that “new instrument formats will also be explored to reach new markets and investors.”

The PDP doesn’t even mention anything about a sovereign wealth fund. If Maharlika were truly necessary, one would think it should be embedded in the PDP itself, which is the development plan that the government ought to follow from 2023 to 2028.

Instead, Maharlika seems to be an afterthought.

The economic managers also claimed that MIF is “aligned” with the 2022-2028 Medium-Term Fiscal Framework (MTFF). But the MTFF mentions nothing about Maharlika – a pretty big omission considering the huge impact Maharlika will have on the public coffers, as well as the risks it will pose on the government’s deficit and debt.

For instance, the government wishes to reduce the debt-to-GDP ratio from 61.8% in 2022 to 51.1% in 2028. But does this projection already include the possible macroeconomic impacts of Maharlika? Who knows? Again, Maharlika is an afterthought here.

Identity crisis

The UPSE paper also explained that Maharlika has “confused goals” because, in the first place, it does not know if it’s a sovereign wealth fund in the traditional sense (which seeks only financial returns) or a strategic investment fund (which seeks both financial as well as economic returns).

The economic managers replied that, “The objectives [of Maharlika] are clear: to invest funds that are available in government instrumentalities and utilize them for investment purposes on the basis of their individual mandates.”

But the objectives aren’t clear. Maharlika will “invest funds” and “utilize them for investment purposes.” What does that mean?

They also cited a World Bank publication (“Strategic Investment Funds: Establishment and Operations” by Shanthi Divakaran et al. 2022), specifically this passage: “Unlike public capital Specialized Investments Funds (SIFs), mixed capital SIFs are typically insulated from macrofiscal interdependence, especially when their anchor is a quasi-sovereign entity, because they are not considered part of the sovereign balance sheet and are usually not directly responsible for economic policy.”

So is Maharlika now a “mixed capital strategic investment fund,” and not a sovereign wealth fund? What is it, really? (Note that this is the first time they cited the relevant World Bank publication, after we mentioned it several times in the UPSE paper.)

Wishful thinking

The economic managers also said that, “The purpose of the MIC’s investments is to generate high returns so that national wealth is expanded and profitable socio-economic projects are financed and implemented.”

So will Maharlika invest first in financial instruments, wait for returns (possibly after many years), and use earnings to invest in economic projects like infrastructure? Or will it invest in infrastructure from the get-go?

Later in their statement, they attempted to clarify: “In principle, even if the MIC initially focuses on capital market investments which emphasize financial returns, this still has a tangible benefit through generation of financial income to the National Government which would ultimately redound to the benefit of the nation’s future socio-economic agenda.”

But when might Maharlika earn from its financial investments: 5 or 8 years from now? Possibly near the end of the term of the President? And how large will be the returns? When will those be translated into tangible, useful public projects?

The economic managers reiterated in their statement that “the expected return of Maharlika is estimated to be around 8.6% on average,” supposedly higher than the 10-year average return from Land Bank’s investments (4.23%) and the Development Bank of the Philippines’ investments (3.59%).

Till now, the 8.6% return on Maharlika is just wishful thinking. Where did this magical figure come from? Nobody really knows.

Redundant

The UPSE paper also pointed out that Maharlika’s proponents failed to prove its “additionality” or value-added vis-à-vis other financing schemes and existing agencies of government.

In their rebuttal, the economic managers merely asserted that Maharlika “does not overlap with the mandate of the [National Development Corporation]” – without any elaboration whatsoever.

They added that Maharlika “reduces heavy reliance on local funds and development assistance as the main financing mechanisms for infrastructure projects. By providing an alternative source to public infrastructure spending, there would be a bigger budgetary allowance for other priority expenditures.”

But until now they haven’t proven that infrastructure and other developmental projects will proceed faster and more efficiently with Maharlika than with, say, public-private partnerships or concessional loans.

Incidentally, on June 14, the President certified as urgent a bill that will strengthen PPPs. If this can be done, what’s the point of Maharlika?

Also, the Palace is quite proud of the fact that President Marcos was able to get P3.48 trillion worth of investment pledges from his multiple foreign trips. Why not just work to follow up all those pledges? Or is that number just for show?

Threat to public coffers

The UPSE paper said that the preoccupation with Maharlika has “diverted attention from more vital and urgent national agenda,” including the reform of the military and uniformed personnel (MUP) pension system.

In reply, the economic managers said MUP pension reform and Maharlika both “symbolize the Administration’s recognition that nations should begin finding ways to gradually close the gap in the budget deficit, and reflect the concerted efforts to promote continued fiscal sustainability.”

But will Maharlika indeed close the gap in the budget deficit and promote fiscal sustainability? There’s no assurance at all. In fact, it poses huge risks to the public coffers by endangering the health of state-owned banks and even the integrity of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

The economic managers said that “The public can remain confident in the stability of the LBP and the DBP even given their investment in the MIC. Limitations have also been established, i.e. investments should not exceed 25% of their net worth.”

But forcibly taking P75 billion of seed capital from these banks already endangers these banks’ capitalization and financial health, as pointed out by UP Los Baños economics senior lecturer Enrico Villanueva.

The lack of Maharlika’s bankruptcy provisions also means that the government will implicitly shoulder any losses from, say, risky investments. This will not “improve the country’s fiscal resilience” – as claimed by the economic managers.

Maharlika also stands to eat away budget allocations from education, health, etc. by taking P50 billion directly from the Treasury as seed capital – more so if the government ends up shouldering Maharlika’s losses later on.

The economic managers tried to allay fears by saying that “the founding GFIs, the National Government, and the BSP were consulted on their financial viability to support the capitalization of the MIC in its initial years.”

However, this is no assurance at all that the heads of these agencies are acting in the public’s best interest.

According to Senator Risa Hontiveros, Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) President Wick Veloso is allegedly the mastermind behind Maharlika, the one who pitched this to President Marcos Jr. in the first place. Meanwhile, the use of BSP’s declared dividends for Maharlika will invariably delay the BSP’s own capital-raising efforts.

Little to no safeguards

The economic managers assert that the Maharlika bill “imposes enough safeguards to minimize risks” and cited some provisions like putative adherence to the Santiago Principles, the risk management committee, and accountability, transparency, and oversight measures.

On the contrary, fatal flaws and omissions in the bill betray the fact that safeguards are sorely lacking.

For example, how can Maharlika abide by the Santiago Principles if the Board of the Maharlika Investment Corporation is not insulated from political interference (note: all its members are presidential appointees)?

How can accountability be ensured if the politically susceptible Board is overpowered (having the authority to oversee Maharliks’ investment processes, asset allocation, monitoring, and even risk management)?

How can accountability be ensured if there are there are no repercussions for bad investment decisions, and if oversight is relegated to the Advisory Body (which also comprises presidential appointees) and Congress (most members of which also tend to be allied to the President)?

The economic managers mentioned that another safeguard is the Senate provision “absolutely prohibiting pension and social funds from contributing to the MIC and MIF.”

But note that this is more of an afterthought. Recall that the original bill intended to rope in pension funds from the GSIS and the Social Security System or SSS.

Also, even Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno himself said that GSIS and SSS can still choose to “subscribe” to Maharlika’s projects. So they’re not totally off the hook. The President also broached this possibility: “If the pension fund decides the Maharlika Fund is a good investment, it’s up to them if they want to invest in it.”

Mere assertions

Many of the economic managers’ counterarguments are just assertions.

For instance, the UPSE paper said that Maharlika “violates fundamental principles of economics and finance and poses serious risks to the economy and the public sector.”

The economic managers replied that, “The legal framework provided by Senate Bill No. 2020…follows fundamental principles of economic policy and financial market participation in favor of and for the ultimate benefit of the Philippine economy and the Filipino people.” How exactly? There’s no elaboration.

Finally, the economic managers said, “The MIF is not only beneficial but necessary at this point in time… It is an ideal vehicle and well-positioned to bring in investments as the Philippine economic outlook remains robust amid the global economic slowdown.”

“Necessary,” “ideal,” and “well-positioned” are strong words, especially since they still haven’t proven the additionality or value-added of Maharlika. The global economic environment is not so promising either.

Most importantly, the extremely poor governance structure of Maharlika means that instead of being a “vehicle of growth,” as repeatedly touted by the economic managers, the fund could very well be a “vehicle for corruption.”

Just look at what happened to Malaysia’s 1MDB, from which at least $4.5 billion was embezzled and channeled through shell companies and offshore accounts.

What’s the surname again of the former president who infamously used shell companies and offshore accounts to spirit away several billions of dollars of ill-gotten wealth? – Rappler.com

JC Punongbayan, PhD is an assistant professor at the UP School of Economics and the author of False Nostalgia: The Marcos “Golden Age” Myths and How to Debunk Them. JC’s views are independent of his affiliations. Follow him on Twitter (@jcpunongbayan) and Usapang Econ Podcast.