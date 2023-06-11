[ANALYSIS] A matter of memories, in pursuit of destiny: China’s own brand of climate disinformation

'For example, in China, one of the narratives that has gone viral about climate change is that rising temperatures would benefit the country, as it would allegedly usher in a period of prosperity'

If in the Philippines, legends, myths, and religion sometimes affect the way people perceive disasters, in China, it’s a matter of history and identity, particularly when it comes to climate change.

To be very clear, folklore, tales, and all beliefs rooted in various perspectives have space in climate discussions. It becomes critical and necessary, though, to distill some of them and give them a closer look when they morph into something that could potentially lead to something harmful.

For example, in China, one of the narratives that has gone viral about climate change is that rising temperatures would “benefit” the country, as it would allegedly usher in a period of prosperity similar to the one it has experienced during the Tang and Han dynasties. The warmer temperature would supposedly move precipitation northward, bringing in much-needed rainfall. But this is not the case at all.

China’s experts themselves have debunked this. Zhang Chengyi, a researcher at the National Climate Center of the China Meteorological Administration, explained to China Environment News, the official outlet of China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment, that rising temperature is not the only variable behind changes in rainfall.

The same article also stressed that the notion that “the most prosperous era in Chinese history was in the warm period,” was rooted in the preliminary research of Zhu Kezhen, China’s foremost meteorologist. His “Research on Climate Change in China in the Past Five Thousand Years,” gave the same correlation, but did not factor in other important considerations such as the political, social, and economic landscape during that time.

Another narrative which China sort of implicitly shushed after 2011 was that climate change is nothing but a hoax concocted by the West to block China’s development. Take note that I wrote after 2011, because prior to that, as reported by climate journalist George Dembicki, this narrative has been promoted in mainstream media by prominent figures, such as popular TV host Larry Lang Hsien-ping.

Books also parlayed the same message to the public. John Chung-En Liu, professor of sociology with the National Taiwan University, said in his 2015 study “Low carbon plot: climate change skepticism with Chinese characteristics” that these books were published from 2009-2011, though he wasn’t able to find more after 2011.

So what happened then? Dembicki, in his 2017 article “The Convenient Disappearance of Climate Change Denial in China,” explained that the “disappearance” happened at a time when there was growing public consciousness about climate change, and the government in itself had aggressively began to tackle the problem of climate change more seriously.

Having said this, the online domain definitely showed a different picture even after 2011.

In our report “Narratives that drive climate misinformation in China: Fat-shaming, memories of dynasties, and green technology conspiracy,” we found that fraudulent information about climate change continued to be shared across China’s robust digital universe, from messaging app WeChat – where posts about climate change allegedly bringing prosperity to China were posted – to Sohu, Weibo, and video-sharing platforms such as Xigua, Bilibili, and Douyin, among others. Beyond these, we also found climate disinformation about China on YouTube and Bitchute Rumble, as well as articles from far-right news organization The Epoch Times, which has carried an anti-Communist Party of China slant in its reportage.

While the narratives above mirrored China’s history and ambitions, there was another strand of dubious posts which pointed to a turning of the tide, of a shift in the messaging given changes in China’s identity and reputation in the global movement for climate action. This one now asks which country really “benefits” from climate change, as before 2012, China said it was the West, as some book authors raised that the West just conjured the idea of climate change so it can sell its green technology to China.

But with China’s rise as a major player in green technology-related industries, there was another kind of disinformation that emerged, one which consists of videos supposedly showing the mediocre quality of China’s e-vehicles and wind turbines. These posts were also in Chinese, but we found them on Twitter. While the reasons on why seemingly Chinese posts would belittle China’s own products fall outside the scope of the report that we made, it’s a peculiarity that should be definitely explored in the future.

Speaking of identity and national pride, another narrative provided context on why Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has been the target of disinformation in the Chinese online domain time and time again. Manipulated images showing her supposedly gaining weight has been a “zombie” or recurring claim on Chinese social media platforms. Annie Lab, our fact-checking project at the University of Hong Kong, has debunked them first in May 2021, but we found more posts of the same claim even after that.

The vitriol against Thunberg, while seemingly trivial, is far from benign – it’s part of a broader issue, one that touches on nationalism. The attacks against Thunberg were rooted in her being, first, perceived as a “puppet” of the West after she tweeted that China must do something about its carbon emissions even if it’s still a developing country, and second, of being a “selective environmentalist” because she did not call out Japan when it announced plans to release nuclear wastewater to the Pacific Ocean.

Outside of these, there were posts which undermined the role of man-made emissions as a driver of climate change and global warming, blaming them instead on solar activity and volcanic eruptions. Chinese experts have also exerted efforts to debunk claims made in the same vein.

History, destiny, identity, mixed with regurgitated doubts about science – these form the diverse narratives of climate disinformation in China. While they are not as prevalent as disinformation related to politics and security issues, they are still there and just like myths and legends, would certainly not go anytime soon. The key is to continue to try and understand their contexts and complexity. – Rappler.com

Purple Romero is supervising editor of annielab.org, and a teaching assistant at the Journalism and Media Studies Center at the University of Hong Kong.