[ANALYSIS] Trading the ranges

Last week was the 15th week of the trading year. And despite its poise to end the week again with another net loss (the market’s direction that persisted since March 28), I continued to see, like most of the analysts I know, that it is in play within a support-resistance range that has room for trading opportunities.

Estimates show that the market’s immediate support-resistance range is between the 6,450 and 6,650 level of the PSEi, with a broader support-resistance band from 6,150 to 6,950. Hence, the market is moving along a range that can afford to yield some trading gains.

However, the market closed last week with no signs of gains as the PSEi closed at the 6,481.91 level, down with a net weekly loss of 6.60 points or 0.10%.

Daily average value turnover for the week, however, has remarkably gone up to P5.63 billion. This was almost double the daily average of the Lenten week and was only about 30% less than the year-to-date daily average of P7.40 billion.

With this development, I thought that a moment of serendipity happened. Specifically, the market last Friday broke its losing streak since it opened three days before. To recall, there was no trading last Monday, April 10, in celebration of the Day of Valor that fell on Sunday, April 9. As you may already know, the amended Holiday Economics Law provides that for a holiday that falls on a weekend, the following Monday will be declared a non-working day.

Thus, the market closed last Friday with a gain of 33.04 points or 0.51%. Foreign investors remarkably ended as net buyers for the day on a market participation of 49.87% of total market transaction of P4.41 billion.

The transactions of foreign investors revolved around the following stocks which you might want to take note – as in to take it a as stock tips. They bought BDO Unibank, Inc. (BDO); International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICT); and SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SMPH). At the other end, they sold Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI); Ayala Corporation (AC); and JG Summit Holdings, Inc. (JGS).

Looking back, ALI, AC and JGS are stocks foreign investors are not without with. They have always maintained a good position on them since I could remember. Their decision to sell them at this time, I would say, is not to be understood in the context of totally liquidating them from their investment portfolio but a way of trading the ranges.

Other variables in play

One positive sign was the market’s closing last Monday, April 17. It continued its upside trek and ended with a net gain for the day of 23.71 points or 0.36% when the PSEi settled at the 6,505.62 level.

However, this was neutralized by the market’s lessened total value turnover of P4.39 billion. For this is an amount equivalent to the Lenten week’s transaction that was meant to show the paucity of market participants in the market. This was true enough, on the side of foreign investors. Their market participation amounted to almost 40% only, aside from becoming net sellers for the day that reversed their previous direction. The other positive sign for the day was that all counters of the market were up.

On Tuesday, April 18, the market slipped. The PSEi closed lower at 6,464.72, down 40.90 points or 0.62%. Total volume was only 770.44 million shares and total value turnover even went down lower to P2.99 billion. As net sellers and accounting for at least half of the market’s total value turnover for the day, their tack pulled down the market into negative territory and its direction. As could be imagined, all counters of the market were down.

The market slipped further on Wednesday, April 19. However, it was only down by 18.37 points or 0.28%. The PSEi settled lower at the 6,446,35 level. Total volume only 441.33 million shares while total value turnover went up higher to P3.40 billion.

One significant development is that while total value turnover grew bigger to P3.40 billion, total volume was relatively low compared to Tuesday’s trading results in which total volume was 770.44 million shares and total value turnover was P2.99 billion. This signifies transactions revolved around big ticket items like the big cap stocks.

In play at this time, too, were the news of lower or slower increase in commodity prices and the improvement of consumer confidence brought about news reports on the availability of more jobs, on higher wages and salaries, and on increased OFW remittances.

The positive impact of the foregoing variables may be neutralized by the nagging notion that inflation may hit an average of 6.2% in the next 12 months. The specter of more unemployment in the near term may as well dampen market sentiments.

Trading advisory

If you still remember the GIM trading system I wrote about from the book of Jake Bernstein entitled “No Bull Investing,” a certain variable like the above can serve as a “set up” to an eventuality. As to what exactly will it be, it must be supported by a “trigger.” The trigger is any sign or indication that validates the setup as a realistic possibility. In this case, a sign that will show the market is on a transit play with trading opportunities.

At the moment, however, the market is now at its estimated immediate support level of 6,450 and about 4.0% away from its secondary support level of 6,150 in the PSEi chart. Recent total value turnover is down to half of its regular year-to-date daily average of P7.0 billion, which could mean that sellers are no longer selling lower or that buyers don’t want to buy any higher. We’ll know this very soon.

In that case, we have to be on alert for the trigger that might define the market’s eventuality. This also means that trading the ranges may not start just yet. However, you may hold and trade with the following type of stocks: those in banking, property, food, energy, water, and communication. – Rappler.com

The article has been prepared for general circulation for the reading public and must not be construed as an offer, or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or financial instruments whether referred to herein or otherwise. Moreover, the public should be aware that the writer or any investing parties mentioned in the column may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of their reported or mentioned investment activity. You may reach the author at densomera@yahoo.com