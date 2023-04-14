[ANALYSIS] Present support and resistance levels of the market

The 14th trading week of the year coincided with the observance of Holy Week, in a shortened session that culminated on “Spy Wednesday,” April 5. Characteristically, the market moved the way how it did in the past during these times: It closed on a downward bias in muted trading with light trading volume and total value turnover.

On Monday, April 3, the market closed at the 6,529.99 level of the PSEi with a small gain of 30.31 points or 0.47%, under a thin volume of 1.78 billion shares and total value turnover of only P4.08 billion. This was a far cry from the market’s year-to-date daily average of P7.51 billion.

Of note, the market closed at its session’s high that seems to testify on the validity of the old market adage that while value turnover is low during lent, it did not necessarily mean loss of market interest.

Foreign investors were net sellers for the day, too. But the total of their transactions amounted to only 48.15% of total market value turnover that they did not have any impact on the market’s direction for the day.

To seasoned investors, at the other end, this uptick of the market was not out of the ordinary. In the absence of more concrete catalysts, they expect the market to be technically influenced by Wall Street’s lead, which was already on the roll for about three days, buoyed by sentiments that the US Federal Reserve would no longer consider increasing interest rates in its next meeting in May. This was because, as described in the news, inflation indicators are “cooling down.”

Trading results on Tuesday, April 4, however, turned different and drastically opposite. The market closed lower at 6,472.04 of the PSEi, down 57.95 points or 0.89%. It also closed just above its session’s low for the day, apparently for lack of buying interests.

Because total value turnover was relatively low at P3.99 billion while total volume was exceptionally high at 2.39 billion shares, trading revolved around small cap stocks.

Market transactions of foreign investors at this time, too, drastically shot up to 58.64 % of total market value turnover. And as heavy net sellers for the day, they were instrumental enough in driving the market to go south.

Slight recovery

Developments the night before on Wall Street may have also affected the market’s drop. While Wall Street closed on a high note, it was boosted by a development that local investors take negatively. Energy stocks in the US bourse rose high on news that OPEC will cut its oil output by 500,000 barrels per day (amounting to 3.7% of global consumption) to prop up crude prices – ergo better bottom line for US oil companies.

With no real local oil companies to invest in, local investors only see higher crude prices into higher cost of other commodities.

This concern, nonetheless, was momentarily shrugged off on Wednesday, April 5 on news that inflation for March was down to 7.6%, in comparison to the 8.6% for the month of February. The market slightly recovered to close at 6,488.51 of the PSEi, up 16.47 points or 0.25%, again on a thin volume of 1.08 billion shares and lower total value turnover of P3.38 billion only.

While foreign investors continued to be net sellers, they did not have any impact on the direction of the market with a market. Their market participation was confined to only 45.17% of total market transactions.

Incidentally, on Tuesday night (our time), April 11, the DJIA and S&P 500 snapped out of their four-day winning streak. Wall Street investors were turned off by the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report which showed that demand for workers in February slowed down.

The NFP is a monthly report that estimates the net number of jobs gained in the US in the previous month, excluding those in farms, private households, and non-profit organizations. It was further exacerbated by the recessionary jitters fanned by the CNBC television interview of Jamie Dimon, chairman and chief executive of JP Morgan Chase. He gave a stern warning that “the banking crises caused by the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank has increased the odds of a US recession.”

In this connection, a majority of US business economists are also starting to believe that recession in the US could possibly begin towards the latter part of the year. Their decisions are made over and above records of resiliency the US economy has shown, so far.

Storm clouds

With the foregoing as a backdrop, I first thought of labelling the tile of this article with “Looming storm clouds.” Paramount to this impression is the aforementioned growing outlook on the vulnerability and weakness of the US and global economy that has sent Wall Street in a meandering trading course. And while inflation “cooled to 5%” in March, high prices are expected to stay that, according to some opinion, there is an “80% chance” the Fed will hike the interest rate by another 25 basis points at its next meeting in May. The CBOE Volatility Index or “Fear Index” is increasing, too.

By the way, when the level of the fear index rises, the fear or stress on the uncertainty in the market among investors increases correspondingly, as well.

On the home front when the market resumed trading last Tuesday, April 11, the PSEi closed for the day at 6,479.63, down 8.88 points or 0.13% on a volume of 1.22 billion shares and total value turnover of P5.37 billion. The same trading trend transpired last Wednesday, April 12. The PSEi fell by another 10.21 points or 0.15 on a more normal volume of 1.01 billion shares and total value turnover of P7.22 billion, but significantly with foreign investors turning as net buyers.

Come to think of it, all of the above negative variables are not new to the market. They have in some way already had their impact. And as there are still other fundamental forces at play that can positively enhance productivity and better earnings, I would like to believe the market is now just transiting on a technical support-resistance range. And to traders like Jofer Gaite of BA Securities, they estimate that this is between 6,468 to 6,645 of the PSEi or within the broader support-resistance band of 6,160 to 6,943, respectively. – Rappler.com

The article has been prepared for general circulation for the reading public and must not be construed as an offer, or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or financial instruments whether referred to herein or otherwise. Moreover, the public should be aware that the writer or any investing parties mentioned in the column may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of their reported or mentioned investment activity. You may reach the author at densomera@yahoo.com