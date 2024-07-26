[ANALYSIS] Time to take the contrarian side

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Contrarian investing is a strategy wherein you purposely go against prevailing market trends. You purposely sell when others are buying and buy when most are selling.

It was interesting to note that the market started trading on the uptrend and was already ahead by 31.07 points or 0.46% when it stopped for the noontime recess last Monday, July 22.

But then, the market’s mood and direction suddenly changed when it resumed trading at 1:30 pm for the afternoon session.

The market lost steam and ended sorely at 6,712.05 with a trading loss of 79.64 points or 1.17% on closing time at 3:30 pm, or just minutes away before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. or PBBM delivered his stirring and well-applauded third State of the Nation Address (SONA).

To recall, the market’s performance the week before started low on the first day, and even slipped into negative territory on the second day, but on the third day burst suddenly into active play for a three-day winning streak that resulted in fueling the Philippine Stock Exchange Index (PSEi) to close for the week at 6,798.69.

In the process, the market broke its longstanding first line of resistance level of 6,700 at the same time registered its best finish since its close at 6,827.06 last April 4.

Considering the way it happened, this behavior of the market last week, together with its trading outcome last Monday, can be cited as a classic example of the so-called market play of “buy the rumor, sell the news.”

This is a popular trading strategy wherein traders and investors alike buy into the market based on anticipation of upcoming news and sell once the news is released. Or, as described in one source, this means “if good news is expected in the future, the price (of stocks) will often move higher in anticipation of that date, but not necessarily after.”

And so, the market went into some relentless uptick the week before but went into a selloff right before the SONA.

Initial market impact

It should be noted that this latest SONA of PBBM was well covered by the media and widely reported comprehensively in the news even the day after.

Among the most noted and well-received declarations made by PBBM was the total dismantling of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators or POGOs.

This policy decision produced strong positive reactions in the gallery of Congress, but regrettably in a negative way in the market.

So, while the market bounced back readily on Tuesday, one of its six counters suffered badly due to the ban. Property stocks fell.

The market feared the shutdown of POGOs could render many office spaces vacant, not to mention their adverse impact on residential units, considering that this segment of the property sector also became a collateral beneficiary as a result of the housing requirements of POGO personnel.

Leading the slump in the sector is Double Dragon Corporation and its real estate investment trust. It sustained losses of more than 5% at the end of the trading day. SM Prime Holdings Incorporated, Filinvest REIT Corporation, and Robinsons Land Corporation were likewise affected. All declined more than 2% at day’s close, too.

Taking the contrarian side

Then, on Wednesday, trading was suspended due to Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon. They brought heavy rains to the capital region and the northern provinces, raising concerns about some heavy losses.

Surprisingly, this hardly dampened market enthusiasm. Many continue to see a buildup in the market’s positive momentum, banking on several positive leads.

One of which is about the recent pronouncement of Finance Secretary Ralph Recto that the Philippines is “on track for a rate cut.” It is expected that the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas will announce this on its scheduled meeting in August.

The second quarter corporate results are also due. They are expected to be that good and are anticipated to give the market additional boost.

Moreover, if Wall Street’s record performances will continue further, this will also provide additional psychological lift to the market, as before.

Together with other positive factors that were not mentioned, there is now a widespread feeling that the market will actually continue rising – and break resistance levels soon even beyond 7,000 – that a bigger market participation is now strongly recommended.

Aside from the expected negative impact by the Ghost Month which is just around the corner, I feel that market prices are still soft that I may have to take the contrarian view at this time.

Admittedly, there are some limitations in contrarian investing. It has drawbacks. But to be successful, you must find time to look for stocks with potentials. It is not enough to rely on simply doing the opposite of the prevailing market sentiment. You must exert effort to find stocks with “Deep Value.” In simple terms, these are stocks that are trading at multiples below intrinsic or book value.

We’ll go through some of them next. Stick close to watch out for the list. – Rappler.com

(The article has been prepared for general circulation for the reading public and must not be construed as an offer, or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or financial instruments whether referred to herein or otherwise. Moreover, the public should be aware that the writer or any investing parties mentioned in the column may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of their reported or mentioned investment activity. You may reach the writer at densomera@yahoo.com)