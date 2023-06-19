[ANALYSIS] Why did we experience our worst economic crisis in the 1980s?

'Ninoy’s death should not be discussed in isolation. Rather, it must be part of a broader conversation about the multiple failures, kamalasans, and injustices that led to the worst economic crisis of our independent republic.'

Discussions of the economic legacy of the first Marcos regime hinge on the question: what happened to us in the 1980s? This became clear to me after reading JC Punongbayan’s rigorous rebuttal of a recent lecture by Marcos’s chief planning minister, Gerardo Sicat, who claimed that the downturn of the 1980s — our worst economic downturn as an independent republic — could have been averted if not for the assassination of Ninoy Aquino. Sicat called it the “Ninoy shock.”

As an anti-Marcos democrat, I’m biased for JC. Still, Sicat is no joke; I need not rehearse his CV here, but he is one of our country’s greatest economic thinkers (agree or disagree with him). So here we have a classic case of two brilliant economists disagreeing. What should a non-economist do? The answer, as I’ve always advocated, is to do the economics yourself and make up your own mind. It’s what we do when we see political scientists disagree. And we should treat economists no differently. The conclusion I’ve come up with is wishy washy: both have a point, even if I mostly agree with JC.

Digging up what happened in the 1980s is not too difficult. Standard economic histories tell us that this was the decade of the third world debt crisis. Because of high inflation in the US, the US Fed (its central bank) raised interest rates (higher rates means less consumption and less consumption means less inflation). Since many of the loans that the developing world had acquired in the 1970s (a period of growing third world debt) were denominated in US dollars, their debt repayments increased, and they went into crisis. Because the crisis hit Latin America the most, this period is remembered as La Década Perdida, or the lost decade.

But it wasn’t just Latin America that suffered. Indonesia’s top economist Sumitro Djojohadikusomo described the early 1980s as a “malaise” or even “depression,” since it was the worst downturn Indonesia had experienced since the war. Like Indonesia, the Philippines suffered. But it suffered a lot more.

Figure 1 is a comparison of real GDP growth rates per capita of selected Southeast Asian and Latin American countries. I’ve also included aggregates for the world and the relevant regions. JC was correct to call Sicat out for only looking at GPD and not per person GDP. The data I’ve used is per person (per capita) and real (meaning it corrects for what inflation takes out of the growth).

Figure 1

My apologies for including so many countries, but I did so to prove the point that, even if most of the developing world was hit by the debt crisis, something particularly rotten was happening in the Philippines. Even by Latin American standards, our debt crisis was bad. The difficult question is why.

The standard anti-Marcos explanation is crony capitalism. According to this explanation, Marcos used borrowed money to prop up corrupt and inefficient crony companies, who were then bailed out during the years of crisis. The thesis is unassailable, given the many studies that have documented the power of cronies and their deleterious effects on the economy (I recommend that people start with JC’s book ). I will only cite one example of crony capitalism here. From 1981 to 1983, the government directed over P6.2 billion into the Construction and Development Corporation, owned by Marcos’s crony Rodolfo Cuenca. That amount, paid to only one company, was equivalent to 30% of all the taxes collected in 1981! For Sicat to constantly deflect from the issue of crony capitalism is frankly embarrassing. And we have JC to thank for taking him to task.

A related explanation is the extent of the debt. In absolute terms, Philippine external debt as compared with Mexico or Brazil was significantly lower. However, Figure 2 shows that, as a percentage of national income, our debts were ballooning, meaning we were accumulating debts that we were increasingly unable to pay. What’s worse, our external debt was peaking just as the interest rate crisis was about to hit. There is an element of malas and bad timing here, but there was also just too much dependence on debt as an engine of growth.

Figure 2

Now, do these points dispel the idea of a “Ninoy shock?” I think not. I refer you again to Figure 1, which shows that our worst years of crisis were the years after Ninoy’s death and before EDSA (those numbers are in bold). What happened in those years? After Ninoy’s brutal killing, investors began to panic. They used their pesos to buy dollars, which reduced the value of the peso, and made it even more difficult for the government to pay its loans. In 1983, for instance, there was a 21% devaluation of the peso. The central bank initially claimed that capital flight after Ninoy’s death was worth a billion dollars. American bankers who spoke to The Washington Post, however, soon discovered that the amount was only $400,000 and that the central bank had inflated it to cover up for the fact that our coffers had been bleeding since 1982. Still, $400,000 was significant. Moreover, the bankers explained that the capital flight that began in 1982 and continued after Ninoy’s death was part of a growing sense that the Marcos government was losing control. Clearly, a long-term political crisis was informing the economic crisis.

To cite these factors is by no means a defense of the Marcos regime, but, in fact, a condemnation. Ninoy’s death was proof of the culture of impunity that Marcos had created. And now we see that this impunity contributed to our penury.

What this tells us is that Ninoy’s death should not be discussed in isolation. Rather, it must be part of a broader conversation about the multiple failures, kamalasans, and injustices that led to the worst economic crisis of our independent republic. Such is how one of the Post’s sources thought when he cited the multiple reasons for the downturn:

* A chronic balance-of-trade deficit – imports exceeding exports – that has its roots in the oil crunches of 1974 and 1979.

* A propensity to take on too much short-term debt, which must be continually refinanced.

* Political instability and growing disaffection with the military regime of Marcos, coupled with the perception during most of 1983 that the leader’s wife, Imelda, was growing too strong and would succeed her husband. “Capital flight started in late 1982,” the banker said. “The Aquino assassination was merely the last straw.”

This complex explanation is like my favorite academic account of the crisis — an account written, not by an economist, but by a literary critic and novelist. According to Caroline Hau, the crisis was “provoked by the assassination of Ninoy Aquino in 1983, but the seeds for the toppling of the Marcos dictatorship were already sown back in 1979, in two successive events: the second oil shock, which promoted a fresh spate of borrowing that increased the vulnerability of indebted countries, followed closely by the decision of the US Federal Reserve (headed by Paul Volcker) to the raise federal fund rate to fight inflation, a decision that ended the era of negative interest rates and sparked the debt crisis in the Philippines and other countries such as Mexico.”

Hau’s account examines the multiple reasons for the crisis — reasons that involve the global, the local, the economic, and the political. And it shows that while certain actors are to blame, morality tales have their limits. What people did matters, but circumstances matter as well. It should come as no surprise that a novelist can provide a nuanced version of economic history. After all, fiction teaches us to view the world through the lenses of multiple characters, and, thus, multiple vantage points. And it teaches us how stories develop, how events progress. This is why the Nobel prize-winning economist Robert Shiller tells us to study the stories we tell about our economies.

In assessing events like the economic crisis of the 1980s, we would all do well to think like novelists. Doing so will lead us to the conclusion that there are no easy answers. – Rappler.com

Lisandro Claudio (Leloy) is associate professor at the Department of South and Southeast Asian Studies, the University of California Berkeley. He is the host of Rappler’s “Basagan ng Trip,” which will be rebooted soon.