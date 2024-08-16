[In This Economy] Making sense of BSP’s first rate cut in nearly 4 years

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

On August 15, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) lowered its policy interest rate (also called the “target reverse repurchase rate”) for the first time in nearly 4 years.

From 6.5%, the policy rate was brought down by the Monetary Board to 6.25%. The difference of 0.25 percentage points is also called 25 “basis points.”

This is significant. Figure 1 below shows just how much the BSP increased its interest rate, especially since 2022. Since then, many people have been eagerly awaiting a lowering of the policy rate, hoping the reductions will continue in the coming months and years.

Figure 1.

Why did the BSP have to raise its policy rate since 2022? Why did they keep it at a high level of 6.5%? And why are they reducing it now?

Monetary policy crash course

The BSP, as the Philippines’ central bank, plays a pivotal role in managing inflation. In fact, of all economic statistics, they care the most about movements of the inflation rate. This is embedded at the very start of the BSP’s mission statement: “To promote and maintain price stability…”

How do they do this? They operate primarily by changing the policy rate, or the interest rate that orchestrates the interest rates charged by banks throughout the Philippine economy.

If the BSP’s policy rate is high, then banks across the country will tend to increase their own interest rates. This makes borrowing from banks a lot more expensive for consumers like you and me, and this could dissuade people from taking out loans for, say, houses, cars, or businesses.

If sufficiently many people are dissuaded from consuming these things, then consumption spending will slow down, and this lower spending can reduce demand for various goods and services in our economy. For example, there could be weaker demand for workers or materials used for housing construction or car manufacturing. This, in turn, will reduce the pressure for prices to go up — thus taming inflation.

It’s therefore no coincidence that the BSP raised its policy rate just as inflation was fast rising in 2022 (see Figure 2). Higher interest rates are a first defense mechanism against a sudden acceleration of prices.

Figure 2.

Partly because of the BSP’s actions, you can see in Figure 2 that there was a significant decline of inflation throughout 2023. In the first half of 2024, we’re squarely back within the 2-4% inflation target of the government.

This lowering of inflation has given the BSP confidence that maybe it’s high time to relax the high policy rate. Thus, the policy rate cut on August 15.

You can see this justification in the latest press release of the BSP. They said: “Headline inflation is projected to trend downward to within the government’s 2-4 percent target range despite the uptick in July [2024]. The risk-adjusted inflation forecasts for 2024 and 2025 now stand at 3.3 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, the risk-adjusted forecast for 2026 is 3.3 percent.” So long as inflation is within 2-4%, the government deems that okay.

Another reason for lowering the policy rate now is that the period of high interest rates may have worked too well to dampen consumption spending — the lifeblood of our economy.

Figure 3 shows that the contribution of private sector consumption (green) diminished from 2021 to 2023. Before the pandemic, this share was a lot more stable.

Reducing the policy rate could boost consumption spending again in the coming quarters.

Figure 3.

Limits

In its statement, the BSP said that while they are reducing the policy rate, they will “remain mindful of lingering upside risks to prices.” In other words, whether or not the BSP will continue reducing rates in the coming months depends on price developments.

While the Marcos administration’s move to lower rice import tariffs could mean lower rice (and therefore food) inflation, prices could still spike due to, say, “higher electricity rates and external factors.”

Note as well from Figure 1 that even if core inflation (this is inflation sans food and energy prices) has gone down, the inflation rate felt by the poorest 30% of households has risen significantly this year.

In July 2024, the overall inflation rate was 4.4%, but for the poor it was 5.8%. That’s a huge gap. And the reason is that the poor typically spend a larger portion of their budget on food. So accelerating prices of food and other necessities has a disproportionate impact on them. The BSP’s rate hikes can’t do anything about this type of inflation.

As always, the lesson here is that the BSP can’t fight inflation alone. Other government agencies (especially those that can exert some influence on food prices) must step up. We also need to look out for poor families, for whom the BSP’s rate movements may not be so helpful or even relevant. – Rappler.com

JC Punongbayan, PhD is an assistant professor at the UP School of Economics and the author of False Nostalgia: The Marcos “Golden Age” Myths and How to Debunk Them. In 2024, he received The Outstanding Young Men (TOYM) Award for economics. JC’s views are independent of his affiliations. Follow him on Twitter/X (@jcpunongbayan) and Usapang Econ Podcast.