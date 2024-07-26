[In This Economy] Marcos’ POGO ban is popular, but will it work?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

POGOs seem to prefer to locate in the Philippines because they know that our laws and regulations are malleable, and they can get away with various crimes, thanks to our weak rule of law

“Effective today, all POGOs are banned.”

That’s the resounding climax of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s third State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 22.

POGO stands for Philippine offshore gaming operators: essentially foreign direct investments in gambling operations that Chinese entrepreneurs (or syndicates) can’t otherwise do in their home country.

Flourishing during the time of former president Rodrigo Duterte, POGOs are now being unmasked as hosts of myriad crimes like human trafficking and prostitution, thanks to a series of public investigations led by Senator Risa Hontiveros and Senator Sherwin Gatchalian.

As the President himself said in his SONA, “Disguising as legitimate entities, their operations have ventured into illicit areas furthest from gaming such as financial scamming, money laundering, prostitution, human trafficking, kidnapping, brutal torture, even murder.”

Alongside his blanket ban, the President on Monday instructed the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor), a government corporation, to “wind down and cease” POGOs by yearend. Marcos believes “this will solve many of the problems that we are encountering…but it will not solve all of them.”

Marcos’ pronouncement was met with nearly universal acclaim, even from otherwise critical netizens to Senator Hontiveros herself, who joined the standing ovation in the Batasang Pambansa.

I’m not so confident, however, that such a POGO ban will solve any problem at all. The economics of bans tells us that such a policy will, in fact, most likely backfire.

Economics of bans

History tells us that bans never work to eradicate the thing being banned. People get insanely creative around bans, and will find ways to skirt them one way or another.

Take for instance Duterte’s war on drugs, a bloody crackdown on illicit drugs. Years after such an aggressively enforced ban, and thousands of extrajudicial killings later, the drug trade is as lively as ever.

The main reason is that any drug war spells massive revenues and profits for drug producers and distributors. As seen in many other countries, drug supply interdiction sustains rather than suppresses the drug trade. (I explained this in my very first Thought Leaders piece back in 2016.)

Authorities, too, create perverse incentives that justify the ban. Reports indicated that police on the ground planted evidence everywhere, while their leaders imposed quotas and distributed cash rewards throughout their hierarchy. Police also often cited “drug personalities who died in anti-drug operations” among their metrics of success.

To take another example, consider the recent law banning unregistered SIM cards. Like the Duterte war on drugs, this ban was well-meaning. But all the law did was to create an underground market for pre-registered SIMs. Text and call scams — the very thing the law intended to eradicate — seem to have spread even more.

Unintended consequences

The same fate will likely meet Marcos’ popular POGO ban.

To begin with, it isn’t really clear what the President was referring to. In August 2023, Pagcor said that POGOs will need to “reapply for licenses,” and when granted such licenses, they will need to follow new rules and regulations.

In May 2024, Pagcor issued 40 regular licenses to what it now calls “internet gaming licensees” or IGLs. It also issued nine provisional IGLs. Fast-forward to July, Pagcor says 38 IGLs have regular licenses, and only seven have provisional licenses — for a total of 45.

However, Pagcor itself admits that this group of 45 is but a small portion of total number of POGOs out there, many of which did not at all choose to apply for licenses and simply went underground.

Pagcor chief Alejandro Tengco says there could be as many as 250 of these underground POGOs still in operation. Meanwhile, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) says they’re monitoring at least 58 POGOs that have moved underground in the aftermath of the widely-publicized raids on the POGO hubs in Bamban, Tarlac and Porac, Pampanga.

As it is then, POGOs were already going underground even before Marcos’ blanket ban. Implementing that ban will only put the remaining IGLs well outside the reach of state regulators, and therefore harder (if not impossible) to monitor and control.

Once the ban is in effect, the remaining IGLs might disperse and simply set up shop, albeit at smaller scales of operation. Note that POGOs are mostly back office operations housed in office buildings. So it’s fairly easy to disguise them as typical offices, similar to business process outsourcing (BPO) offices.

More importantly, the POGO ban puts much of the responsibility on local officials and law enforcement agencies. Marcos himself acknowledged this in his SONA: “To solve all the problems that we have been suffering under, all officials, law enforcers, workers in government, and most of all the citizenry, must always be vigilant, principled, and think of the health of the nation.”

But the billions of pesos flowing into POGOs, coupled with the Philippines’ weak rule of law, could mean that POGOs may continue by inducing local officials and law enforcement agencies to turn a blind eye to their businesses.

That’s exactly what’s happening now.

Bamban’s mayor herself, Alice Guo, a purported Chinese national with an allegedly fake birth certificate, appears to have deep ties with POGO investors.

Meanwhile, Porac’s mayor, Jaime Capil, feigned ignorance about a massive POGO hub located in his municipality called Lucky South 99. But that POGO hub was located very near an extension office of Porac’s municipal government. (Shortly after the raid, signs of that extension office were quickly taken down.)

At any rate, do law enforcement agencies have enough resources to sweep the country and monitor suspected POGOs? And how easy will it be to raid these suspected POGOs? Note that the big raids at Bamban and Porac stemmed from human trafficking complaints. Absent such triggers, securing court orders may be more difficult.

The President himself doesn’t have the moral ascendancy to implement the law strictly. Remember that they still refuse to pay P203 billion of estate taxes they owe to the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

All this leads me to think and bet that in the 2025 SONA, Marcos’ ban will have proven futile, and POGOs will still be around.

Sad note

POGOs are a type of foreign direct investment (FDI): they bring in billions of dollars into the country, build huge complexes, hire thousands of people (including many Filipinos), and create a multiplier effect in the economy by inducing new local businesses (like restaurants) that cater to POGO workers.

But just as it’s easy to attract POGOs, the government for the longest time has been struggling to attract other types of that want to do honest-to-goodness business in the country, and aren’t crime-ridden.

Are POGOs the easiest type of FDIs we can attract? Can’t we attract the better ones (like those in manufacturing or industry)?

Come to think of it, maybe it’s easy for POGOs to decide to locate in the Philippines because they know that our laws and regulations are malleable, and they can get away with various crimes, thanks to our weak rule of law.

That makes me utterly sad. That also suggests that the proliferation of POGOs is more of a symptom rather than a cause of the many ills of Philippine society.

For more, watch our almost hour-long discussion of this issue in Newsbreak Chats: POGO ban — making it happen. – Rappler.com

JC Punongbayan, PhD is an assistant professor at the UP School of Economics and the author of False Nostalgia: The Marcos “Golden Age” Myths and How to Debunk Them. In 2024, he received The Outstanding Young Men (TOYM) Award for economics. JC’s views are independent of his affiliations. Follow him on Twitter/X (@jcpunongbayan) and Usapang Econ Podcast.