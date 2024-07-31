[Just Saying] Marcos administration must assist ICC investigation

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Solicitor General Meynard Guevarra, referring to the International Criminal Court (ICC) investigation of the alleged mass killings during the Duterte administration’s drug war, said that the “Philippine government through the president has repeatedly stated that we have no legal duty to cooperate or to lend assistance” to the ICC prosecutor. He also said that “that does not mean that the ICC prosecutor cannot continue his investigation, he can do so, he can interview these five people directly…all that we’re saying is that the government will not be involved.”

The Philippine Government is wrong. The present Marcos administration is duty-bound to assist the ICC prosecutor.

The Philippine Constitution recognizes two international law sources: treaty law and the general principles of international law, which are automatically part of the law pursuant to Section 2 of Article II of the Constitution. Between these two, there is no hierarchy. They may operate independently, or even co-exist.

Let us take the Rome Statute, for example. It created the ICC and defined genocide as a crime within ICC jurisdiction, making it a ground for universal liability (Article 6). However, the idea that genocide is a universal crime obligating every state to prohibit and not commit is not dependent on the Rome Statute. It exists separately from any treaty which says so. It is a matter of jus cogens — peremptory international norms to be observed by the civilized international community.

As it is with genocide, so too, it is with crimes against humanity, defined under Article 7 of the Rome Statute as including murder, extermination, and enforced disappearance of persons “when committed as a widespread or systematic attack directed against any civilian population, with knowledge of the attack.”

Party to the Rome Statute or not, the Philippines, as a member of the community of civilized nations has a good faith obligation to prevent, or at the very least, account for, these crimes and aid in their investigation. The Philippine government is obliged under customary international law, to facilitate whatever processes ensuring accountability for the same.

Let us turn closer to home. In Pangilinan et al. v. Cayetano et al. (G.R. No. 238875), the Supreme Court (SC) ruled that the ICC “retains jurisdiction over any and all acts committed by government actors until March 17, 2019. Hence, withdrawal from the Rome Statute does not affect the liabilities of individuals charged before the International Criminal Court for acts committed up to this date.” Our own SC has stated that the government has this duty that is now being asked of it.

Republic Act No. 9851, known as the “Philippine Act on Crimes Against International Humanitarian Law, Genocide, and Other Crimes Against Humanity” provides that Philippine courts have exclusive/original jurisdiction to hear the cases for crimes such as Crimes Against Humanity.

However, Section 17 allows waiver of the investigatory part of the process in certain instances. Thus:

In the interest of justice, the relevant Philippine authorities may dispense with the investigation or prosecution of a crime punishable under this Act if another court or international tribunal is already conducting the investigation or undertaking the prosecution of such crime. Instead, the authorities may surrender or extradite suspected or accused persons in the Philippines to the appropriate international court, if any, or to another State pursuant to the applicable extradition laws and treaties.

Better course of action

This is exactly the Philippine situation. An international body, the ICC prosecutorial arm, is already conducting the investigation of the crimes charged relating to Duterte’s drug war. The Marcos administration, under RA No. 9851, can waive the Philippine’s prerogative to investigate, and allow the ICC to finish its own.

That is the better course of action for three reasons:

FIRST. The people being investigated held high government positions. Considering the scope of the crimes charged and their immense implications for the country’s own law enforcement system, an international investigation inspires more confidence, and is better insulated from destabilization, threats, violence or undue influence.

SECOND. The Philippine justice system is, unfortunately, slow. While the Supreme Court and the justice department are remedying this, crimes of this magnitude may be better served by a system that can give a significant amount, if not all, of its attention to the case.

THIRD. The ICC investigators are professionals, having these very crimes as their areas of expertise. This is not to look down on our own prosecutors, but it would be adding more injustice to the victims if the government will not take advantage of the chance to have highly specialized experts on this case, when the opportunity presents itself.

Assisting the ICC prosecutor is a win-win situation for the Marcos administration. A finding that no ICC-cognizable crimes were committed means the redemption of the Philippines’ global reputation from a lawless and violent country. A finding, however, that crimes were committed signifies the country’s readiness to accept the truth as a first step to providing justice for all victims.

Internationally, the Philippines will stand as an example for other countries that it can rise from a bloody past into a new future, an image which President Marcos Jr. seems uniquely fixated on. – Rappler.com

Mel Sta Maria is former dean of the Far Eastern University (FEU) Institute of Law. He teaches law at FEU and the Ateneo School of Law, hosts shows on both radio and Youtube, and has authored several books on law, politics, and current events.