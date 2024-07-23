[Just Saying] SONA 2024: Some disturbing points

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

President Marcos delivers a 'sandwich speech' with a good beginning and ending, but there are misleading statements on education, and a lack of transparency on the Maharlika Investment Fund Act, among others

President Marcos Jr. started his speech correctly stating, in effect, that positive data does not matter if the people are hungry. He ended it remarkably by announcing the closure of POGOs. It was a classic “sandwich speech.” A good-to-hear beginning and ending.

But what about the content in between? Here are some of my observations:

Regarding rice harvest, the President said: “Sa kabila ng mga hamon na ating kinakaharap, nasaksihan natin ang pinakamataas na ani ng palay sa bansa nitong nakalipas na taon. Pumalo ito sa lagpas dalawampung milyong tonelada — ang pinakamataas na ani mula pa noong 1987.” Hearing the information alone, without context leads one to be elated.

Was the comparison in the increase in rice harvest really spectacular? I do not think so. The 1987 Philippine population was 57,420,000 compared to 117,337,368 in 2023. Most likely, the 1987 rice harvest was lower because the population then was doubly lower. Or if there were a 1987 shortfall, was it proportionally comparable to what President Marcos admitted to be the shortfall now? Was the Philippines in 1987 the world’s largest rice importer just like it is today? The President should not have preened over that comparison because it might not be a valid juxtaposition, but a misleading one.

On education, he said: “Thus, for consecutive years, we have prioritized an increase in budget for the inclusive development of Filipinos. Not just in food, nutrition and health, but MORESO, in their education and training.” That is outright misleading. The 1987 Constitution prioritized education. Article 14 Section 5 Item 5 expressly provides:“The State shall assign the highest budgetary priority to education”.

The word “shall” connotes a command. No president can change that order. The people do not owe anything to President Marcos Jr. for prioritizing education. It is his constitutional obligation.

He also said: “Last year, we reported that our system of higher education was gaining international recognition for all the right reasons. As further evidence, eighty-seven of our Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) have now made it into various world university rankings. Fifty-one of them are public universities or colleges.”

Any notion that President Marcos’ administration was chiefly responsible for this rise in recognition should not be entertained. The real reason for improvement was because of the hard efforts made by the HEIs in the exercise of their academic freedom guaranteed by the Constitution. By academic freedom, HEIs are left to determine for themselves, without substantial intrusion from the government: (1) who may teach, (2) who may be taught, (3) how lessons shall be taught, and (4) who may be admitted to study.

As an expression of gratitude, President Marcos could have announced that all state universities and colleges shall have further substantial increase in their budgetary allotment, perhaps tripling that of the 2024 budget increase.

Regarding the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), he declared that his administration will give “karagdagang tulong pinansyal” (additional financial assistance) for pregnant women. 4Ps involves cash transfers. There was, however, no mention at all of the amount of increase. Generalities without detail. Nice-to-hear plans but no specification.

On the West Philippine Sea, he said among others: Ang West Philippine Sea ay hindi kathang-isip natin lamang. Ito ay atin. At ito ay mananatiling atin, hangga’t nag-aalab ang diwa ng ating minamahal na bansang Pilipinas. (The West Philippine Sea is not a product of our imagination. It is ours. It will remain ours until the spirt of our beloved Philippines lives on.) That declaration must be made, but where is the beef, so to speak? On foreign relations, a firmer statement — without being war-like, enough to make China think twice before doing anymore intrusions or damages to our territory — must be expressed.

And since his message was directed against China, a mighty adversary, he should have also made a statement alluding to the United States, a mighty ally, pursuant to the possibilities under the Mutual Defense Treaty. But there was none.

Patently omitted in the SONA was a detailed report on the developments of the P500-billion Maharlika Investment Fund Act. This was the fund he was determined to institutionalize by law and was criticized by many as a possible source of gross corruption. This smacks of non-transparency.

Then the President finished, unoriginally, quoting John Stuart Mill: “….Bad men need nothing more to compass their ends, than that good men should look on and do nothing. He is not a good man who, without a protest, allows wrong to be committed in his name.”

President Marcos did not, however, finish the quote. The omitted part says: … “and with the means which he helps to supply, because he will not trouble himself to use his mind on the subject.” That “he” may very well refer to a leader of a country who tolerates unaccountability, impunity and corruption. President Marcos may very well be advised to always remind himself of that last omitted part to maintain honesty, decency and modesty in government. – Rappler.com

Mel Sta. Maria is former dean of the Far Eastern University (FEU) Institute of Law. He teaches law at FEU and the Ateneo School of Law, hosts shows on both radio and YouTube, and has authored several books on law, politics, and current events.