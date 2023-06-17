[Newspoint] Hedged bets

In the scenario surrounding Leila de Lima, apparently neither justice nor efficiency was the point, but rather, hedging bets – three separate cases, three separate trials, three separate judges

Why do we scream to high heaven for Leila De Lima? Simple: because her case stinks to high heaven. And what has all this screaming done for her? Not entirely nothing; for one thing, surely, it somehow helped force the recusal of the judge trying the third and last live case against her, the same judge who had just denied her bail.

Still, all this needs to be put in context and properly predicated, lest further false hopes be raised. So here goes:

All charges against De Lima have no concrete evidence whatsoever to stand on; they rely only on the word of drug convicts sentenced to life in prison and other coercible or cooptable testifiers – in fact four of them have recanted. The cases were, of course, packaged in the authoritarian presidency of Rodrigo Duterte, who had openly and repeatedly threatened vengeance on De Lima – as chairperson of the Commission on Human Rights, she had investigated him for death-squad murders when he was mayor of Davao City.

Those circumstances should have raised more reasonable doubt than required for all three cases against her to be thrown out – thrown out at the very first instance! Anyway, acquittal was won in time, in at least two cases. In both, it came, not surprisingly, after Duterte’s term, inspiring the reasonable hope that it foretold the third acquittal that would complete De Lima’s vindication; all the cases, after all, have involved drug trafficking, differentiated only by occasions, thus containable in one case for judicial efficiency.

But, apparently, neither justice nor efficiency was the point, but, rather, hedging bets – three separate cases, three separate trials, three separate judges. As has become all too evident, the trick was aimed at chancing upon the judge willing to take the greatest shame doing Duterte’s bidding.

Sure enough, in one fell swoop, all hopes that had been pinned on the precedent acquittals were dashed. Not even a month after the second acquittal, De Lima was denied bail. Coming in the last stages of the trials and defying all reason, the ruling betrays a compulsively corrupt sense, recalling the draconian days of Duterte. De Lima herself noted an elementary flaw in the appreciation of her petition for bail: the judge had applied the wrong standards.

The judge’s name – lest posterity miss it – is Romeo S. Buenaventura.

If, indeed, as generally supposed, judge and case become paired by raffle, matched by luck in other words, and judges, as routinely portrayed, are immunized from undue influence, that would make De Lima simply incredibly unlucky. But, particularly in the remaining case, it doesn’t look as if luck played any role at all; neither as if a modicum of judicial detachment was shown in the handling of the proceedings.

In the absence of any specific explanation, the temptation was to put it all down to the coopting of the judiciary and Congress to do complementary work for Duterte. As it happened, new revelations put our judge in that exact situation: he had concealed connections compromising enough to disqualify him from presiding over De Lima’s trial. In fact, three of her co-accused petitioned for his recusal.

The key links in these unholy ties were Buenaventura’s own brother Emmanuel and the province of Oriental Mindoro. The brother was legal counsel to Reynaldo Umali, chairman of the House committee that inaugurated De Lima’s persecution with an investigation that amounted to a public flogging of her. As for Oriental Mindoro, it’s the constituency of their politically allied families.

The Buenaventura brothers might have well argued that their role in De Lima’s persecution was passive and peripheral, but, given alone their place in the scheme of things – one brother as accuser’s champion, the other as judge – it’s rather difficult to imagine them stacking up well against the De Lima co-accused Ronnie Dayan, who, recanting, fingered Emmanuel as the brother who had coerced him to lie in an affidavit in order to advance the plot on De Lima.

I don’t know that our judge recused himself because he had reached his limits of self-shame. Indeed, it’s not easy to see where he draws those limits for himself. It’s not as though he came clean on his own; he was unmasked, yet continued in that state to dissemble. Until the last moment, he did what he could to drag out De Lima’s case further and keep her in jail longer.

And even as he recused himself, he denied any impropriety. If anything, he portrayed himself as a martyr of the judiciary, offering to take undeserved blame for its “tarnished integrity” if only “to preserve the ideal of… impartial dispensation of justice.”

I’d say he was only trying to cut his losses. – Rappler.com