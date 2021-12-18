[Newspoint] A policy of repression

Cusi’s suit is only the latest of the Duterte regime’s attempts to weaponize the law and use coopted institutions to harass, intimidate, and ultimately get rid of not only uncooperative news people, but anyone who gets in its way

Not only the press, but everyone who values their right to know, as only they should, should be worried that Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi is going after news people wholesale: he has filed a libel suit against reporters, editors, and executives of seven news organizations, Rappler among them.

In fact, they all should have begun to worry once Rodrigo Duterte became President. Cusi’s suit is only the latest of the Duterte regime’s attempts to weaponize the law and use coopted institutions to harass, intimidate, and ultimately get rid of not only uncooperative news people, but anyone who gets in its way.

It is no mere campaign, but policy. It hangs as a Sword of Damocles over the head of any significant dissenter, and it came down on Senator Leila de Lima early in President Duterte’s term, in February 2017. She had hounded him from her days as Commission on Human Rights chairperson and his as Davao City mayor. She has been in police detention for nearly five years now, prosecuted on the word alone of life-term drug convicts, with absolutely no concrete evidence to back it, that she was herself a conspirator in drug trafficking.

Axed next was Ma. Lourdes Sereno. Insufferable to Duterte for her independent-mindedness, she was ousted as Chief Justice by her own court, in March 2018.

Vice President Leni Robredo’s turn came the following year. Already deprived of portfolio and starved of budget from the start, being from the opposition party, Robredo, along with a number of party mates and civil society leaders, was charged in a plot against Duterte. Too flimsy to make them stick without risking a public furor with unpredictable consequences, the charges were dropped.

The first intimation of Duterte’s repressive policy was his war on drugs. It was the promised war on which his campaign had turned, and he mounted it once he took office. By the estimates of rights groups, it has racked up 30,000 kills, all small fry – dealers, runners, users.

Presidents are not expected to be fond of the press, being a natural adversary to power, its freedom in fact ranked highest in the democratic Constitution. But, for a president so pathologically predisposed to authoritarianism as Duterte, the press, unless willing to be coopted, deserves no less than to be silenced, an institutional equivalent of his drug-war murders. He may have nothing to do with the killing of 22 journalists during his presidency, but it’s not unlikely that his open contempt for the press created the atmosphere for it.

He singled out for reprisal three news organizations, each one the leader in its medium:

Threatened with prosecution, the owners of the Philippine Daily Inquirer were forced to return a once-idle piece of state property it had developed as a bustling center of commerce; he alleged undue favor in the deal.

ABS-CBN, the oldest and widest-reaching broadcast network, was refused routine renewal of its franchise.

Multiple suits, for libel and violations of securities and tax laws, were brought against Rappler; one of several warrants of arrest issued against its CEO and one of its founders, Maria Ressa, now a Nobel peace laureate, was served so late in the day she couldn’t post bail to avoid detention.

Such is the inspiring antecedent for Cusi. He sued over the publication of allegations of anomaly in the sale of Chevron’s holdings in the highly profitable Malampaya gas field to Dennis Uy – he has filed a separate suit.

Cusi and Uy could not have stood on flimsier ground. The allegations whose public airing they allege to be libelous – in general, a lack of due diligence resulting in a shortchanging of the government – are an obvious matter of public interest, given particularly their involvement in the deal: Cusi exercises top-level supervision over Malampaya and, consequently, potential influence on the deal; and Uy is a close associate of Duterte’s, particularly identified by his rich donations to his electoral campaign fund.

Cusi claims that the “good reputation and good standing” he built for himself “through hard work and effort” has suffered so much damage the repair will entail P200 million in compensation.

But Cusi’s reputation does not look well-built at all. He is among those accused of hijacking, for Duterte and his major domo, Bong Go, the perfectly honorable party founded by the late patriots Benigno Aquino Jr. and Aquilino Pimentel. Before going into Duterte service, he had been put in charge of the ports by President Gloria Arroyo, at the same time working in the shadows as an enforcer for her. At a Senate hearing into the rigging of the 2004 vote, a former Sharia judge pointed to Cusi as a slush-fund handler for Arroyo and confessed receiving money from him.

The lawyer for his libel suit, Ruy Rondain, further tends to give Cusi away. He was the same Ruy Rondain who, lawyering for Arroyo’s husband, Miguel, took around 40 of us to court in 2006 for our reporting and commentary on allegations against him: ill-gotten wealth stashed away abroad, involvement in the election rigging, and money made from government deals. The suit did not prosper.

Anyway, the press is now, as was then, only doing its duty to the public – to serve its right to know about a truth in its own interest. If that truth is on Cusi’s side, he should have no reason to fear for what reputation he thinks he has. – Rappler.com