[Newspoint] Some light at last

After a long dark spell such as we haven’t known since Ferdinand Marcos ruled this nation as a dictator, no flash of light goes uncaptured and uncultivated for hope.

A ruling just handed down by the Supreme Court sparks just that desperate kind of inspiration. It proclaims that nothing stops the International Criminal Court taking jurisdiction over the suit brought before it for human-rights violations in the Philippine war on drugs. It debunks the contention that when President Rodrigo Duterte withdrew the country’s recognition of that court, in 2019, it automatically lost jurisdiction over the case. The withdrawal simply came too late – well after the case had been filed, in 2017, and about the time the pre-trial investigations were beginning.

Until the end of his term, last year, Duterte was able to stop those investigators when they tried to come in the course their work. Now, even if his successor, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., felt bound by any prearrangements for similar protection, the ruling ties his hands.

Duterte and his co-accused Ronald de la Rosa, his police chief at the height of the drug war, now a senator, are thus left to plead that there’s no need for a court in The Hague to intervene, that Philippine courts are independent, competent, and functional enough to do justice to the job, that they’re in fact already doing it. But the plain facts and figures make a big joke of the claim: neither Duterte nor De la Rosa is even named in any local suits, and the ratio of the actual kills to the litigated ones, let alone to the convictions, is an absolute travesty.

Duterte launched his drug war upon taking office, in 2016. In its first year alone, around 20,000 drug sellers, runners, and users, small fry all, were killed. A report issued from the Office of the President itself gave that number. It also had the police owning around 4,000 of the kills, but blaming vigilantes for the rest – as if those vigilantes, if indeed responsible as the report implied, had taken their cue from someone other than Duterte or something other than his oft-repeated war cry, “Kill, kill, kill!”

No similarly unsolicited and publicly disseminated reports were issued after that, although the killings never stopped. At any rate, they were too numerous and too crudely perpetrated to be deniable. Indeed, apparently, the unmistakable smell managed to travel to as far as The Hague and just about everywhere else that rights advocates watch from, as indicated by the increasing confidence they exude in their indictments of Duterte. It’s all vintage Duterte: crudity, brazenness, and impunity characterize his ways. And vengefulness drives them. Which is why I’ve always believed that in a way his drug war was made for Leila de Lima.

De Lima has languished in solitary detention since Duterte put her there more than six years ago. She had been a target of his since even before he became President. As mayor of Davao City, with a reputation for death-squad justice, he was hounded by her when she was chairperson of the Human Rights Commission. He even ordered her assassination when she came to Davao for her investigation. She escaped only by chance. She took an unplanned route, one of the assassins has confessed in a sworn testimony.

But there was no escaping the next time. He fit her into his war, concocting charges of drug trafficking against her and herding life-term drug convicts and other people vulnerable to him to give false supporting testimony. Without any concrete evidence — no drugs, no tainted money — he had her arrested at the senate, to which she had been voted in the same election as he had been, to the presidency.

Leila de Lima’s story is veritably the story of those six dark years of the Duterte regime: weaponization of the law, manipulation of the court system, outright denial of justice.

Fate, to be sure, wasn’t kind to her. At the outset, she drew herself a Supreme Court whose majority had been appointed by a President who had managed it because of an abnormally long term and who herself had an ax to grind against her.

Gloria Arroyo was president for nine years. She stepped up from vice president to serve out the presidential term of Joseph Estrada when he quit in midterm after being impeached, then got her own full term of six years on a rigged but unprotested vote. Once out of office, she was sued for plunder. She tried to flee, but was stopped at the airport, on the orders of Leila de Lima, the new government’s justice secretary. While on trial, she was allowed to be detained in a hospital due to a spinal problem. Within the first month of Duterte’s presidency, she walked free, acquitted by her Supreme Court. She has been a close confederate of Duterte’s since.

Predictably therefore, De Lima had no chance with Arroyo’s holdover Supreme Court; nor later, with Duterte’s, whose seats he had filled fully save two of the 15 by the end of his term; nor with the current presidency of Marcos Jr., whose family owes its patriarch’s absurd burial as a national hero to Duterte, the president who sponsored it, and his Supreme Court, which rubber-stamped it for final constitutional approval.

All these six years that De Lima’s illusory case has been dragged out, one thing cannot have been clearer: all this is not about truth and the law; it’s about conscience. And we can only hope that flash of light shooting from the highest court is it. – Rappler.com