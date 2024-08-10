[Newspoint] Unfulfillable promises

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Two unfulfilled official promises have preoccupied my long memory: irrigation, because it is a lifeline for our agricultural economy, and flood control, because it happens to be a lifeline as well for my hometown.

Malabon is one of the most flood-prone parts of the metropolis. It had been flood-free until Ferdinand Marcos’ wife, Imelda, the other half of the reigning conjugal dictatorship (1972-1986), expropriated some of the town’s fishponds for housing some 50 years ago, in my young adulthood. The expropriation set off a wave of selloffs among the other fishpond owners to real-estate developers. In short order, the fishpond network that had doubled as a drainage system vanished under landfills, and communities began to mushroom.

Tidewater and rainwater started flooding in and staying in longer and longer. Before, fishpond dams had let overspills out into spillways, which in turn had conveyed them through tributaries into the bay. Now, a downpour, especially at high tide, can swamp homes. Imagine a long season of rain.

Alternative ways of damming and siphoning have proved of little avail. And so, you wonder why the huge budgetary outlays allotted regularly for flood control, which has become a desperate national need, only buys Band Aid.

Inadequate irrigation also has been a long-running problem. I don’t recall any instance in which it was out of a farmer’s gripe list. In fact, the situation is made worse by a program that gives away farmlands to individual families with scarce or no support facilities. In the end, the beneficiaries are left to make do or give up and sell out, their case muffled amid all the drumbeating for land reform.

The problems that irrigation and flood control are meant to solve may have in fact run away beyond catch-up. With the weather gone haywire and our wet and stormy and our hot and dry brought to greater and greater extremes, floods and droughts have become the scourge of our time.

Which is not necessarily bad news — not, in any case, to those who make a rollicking good business dealing out false hopes and exploiting crisis. Now they are even favored with a new pretext to add to their false promises, one that puts the blame for climate change on careless, mindless humankind — on everyone, that is, but them.

In fact, the bigger the crisis the bigger the prospective profit. The recent pandemic, for instance, brought billions of pesos to a gang of ruling-regime insiders and cronies who had cornered state contracts for ludicrously priced vaccines and other medical supplies. And the pandemic was a mere one-off. Imagine a crisis that strikes every year and gets worse and lasts longer with each visitation.

I’ve followed a social-media thread that calls out the last official line of defense — the Commission on Audit — and tries at the same time to reach out to potential whistleblowers. It’s a cry of despair, an imploration for retribution. It is actually a surrender, a compromise that settles for a justice that punishes but does not compensate.

How, indeed, could any corruption on such scales, and perpetrated with such habitualness and impunity, escape auditors?

Of course, it doesn’t. Auditors could only have been part of the problem, if not part of the conspiracy itself. And those of them who have managed somehow to resist a paid participation in the corruption take the path of lesser complicity by rationalizing suspicious or improper spending to escape reprisals from on high — in other words, letting it all slide just the same.

As for the chances of anyone blowing the whistle, the case of Jun Lozada, the prototypical whistleblower himself, is instructive. In fact, the lessons it offers have been learned so well in old-boys-club Congress it has refused to pass a law protecting the likes of him.

And so, Jun Lozada goes to prison in a case built against him in reprisal, while those he blew the whistle on carry on freely and merrily. It is a blatant case of graft for the goose being not necessarily graft for the gander.

One beneficiary of such a lopsided arrangement is Imelda Marcos herself. She was actually found guilty of graft — it had nothing to do with her sending in the floods; there are more than enough crimes to pin on her — and sentenced to six years, but has not spent a day in jail.

If only for that, she had every reason to gloat on her recent 95th birthday, which she celebrated in Malacañang, where for 14 years she and her husband resided as conjugal dictators and her son now resides as president. – Rappler.com