[OPINION] The economic costs of an amoral government

Among some ancient and modern-day cultures, prostitution remains part of legitimate society. In Senegal, Turkey, some countries in Europe, and in the state of Nevada, prostitution remains legal. While the governments of these might be considered amoral since they do not criminalize prostitution, there remains a distinction between what is legal and what is moral. Obviously, the cliché twine does not necessarily meet.

The question of morality, unlike the question of law, yields to higher standards and deeper principles. For Socrates, the moral lawgiver is the Divine. It is from there that moral standards and the need to act morally emanate.

Ironically, however now especially relevant, note how politicians decide questions of morality. Recall how a former president currently harbored by an entire bureaucracy once sacrilegiously described God as “stupid.” Where then lies the substance of a statement coming from an alter-ego on “moral duty” surrounding the pursuit of justice for victims of extrajudicial killings (EJK) and crimes against humanity leveled against someone who calls the Almighty “stupid?”

The attributable statement is that the Philippines “has no moral duty to cooperate with the ICC (International Criminal Court).” Connect the dots. If an entire bureaucracy coddles a heretic who calls God “stupid,” where along the moral spectrum would we lie?

The moral question has likewise been tackled by more recent philosophers, from David Gauthier to Gregory Kavka, whose “Kavka’s toxin puzzle,” sets the basis for contemporary dilemmas such as the “indecent proposal” where economic rewards determine what is moral and what is not.

As Kavka’s toxin puzzle implies, as much as intent, prospective rewards are determinants. The question is not simply a matter of tolerance of social dysfunctionalities or inconvenient realities but as a matter of judicial governance, we might also need to include intent and the likelihood of gains and costs.

Our essential disengagement from the ICC reflects our intent. As for gains and costs, on the latter, amorality can be expensive.

In identifying costs, set as a backdrop the unified stance taken by two Philippine presidents and their respective alter-egos, two successive congresses under both, and the ongoing investigations by the ICC.

Where impunity characterizes a despot’s autocracy, it is reflected in his human rights record. We are not talking simply about murdering 6,248 or the estimated 30,000. We have had three EJK convictions. Do the math. Against 6,248, 99.59% remains unresolved. That is the important metric.

The charge of “crimes against humanity” does not set the minimum number nor does it even involve only killing. It includes rape, imprisonment, enforced disappearances, enslavement, sexual slavery, torture, and murder. It is funny how those sound like an encyclopedic entry for the Marcos dictatorship.

There are no quantitative limits as to what constitutes humanity whether 6,248 plus one tips the scale or that at least 30,000 suffices.

While the question of treaties covering the ICC involves political demarcations, morals are more universal and encompassing. Upon the commission of a crime against humanity, the only jurisdictional aspect is the question of a failure of judicial recourses or the inability to pursue justice. Here the 99.59% failure rate becomes an eloquent description of judicial reality.

Cognizant of an ongoing smear campaign discrediting the ICC, allow us to include the costs of other cases such as those politically instigated accusations leveled against former Senator Leila de Lima and those against media organizations like the ABS-CBN Corporation, not to mention a Filipino Nobel Prize laureate.

Already, the European Union (EU) and its 27 member nations have urged us to release Senator de Lima and to continue seeking justice under the ICC despite a unilateral treaty abrogation by one criminally charged and conflicted autocrat. Here potential costs are identifiable. The EU is our fourth largest global trading partner, the principal source of foreign direct investments (FDI), and inward revenues and remittances that keep our economy afloat. It also employs over 50,000 seafarers on EU-flagged ships.

Morality is critical in an increasingly amoral world. Thus, human rights clauses are integral in all EU agreements. That was made clear when the EU warned that the Philippines risks losing its Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) which expires this year.

Again, do the math. Relate our 99.59% judicial failure rate against nearly a third of our total EU exports under GSP+. Consider that the European Parliament had issued a resolution that our GSP+ should be withdrawn unless we demonstrate a willingness to pursue justice.

Unfortunately on the other side of the Atlantic, the United States Congress passed the Global Magnitsky Act. This allows the imposition of travel bans and economic sanctions including the freezing of assets owned by officials implicated in human rights abuses. Specific former and current Philippine officials have been identified.

Remember that the United States is not simply a larger trading partner but is an important ally given the aggressive designs of a hegemonic military superpower to whom several Philippine officials remain politically indebted.

As for costs attributed to an amoral state, the loss of 11,000 jobs from the closure of ABS-CBN extends exponentially beyond its immediate multiplier effect given those 11,000 had families who relied on them.

The condemnation for media persecution has gone global and three international organizations, Reporters Sans Frontières (RSF), International Center for Journalist (ICFJ) and the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) have banded to ensure against continued persecution.

Those who declare that we have no moral duty to cooperate with ICC need to see farther than myopic self-interest. When we joined the ICC, we committed to being moral. Under Gaulthier’s concept of Moral Contractarianism, that commitment is infinitely more valid than either gains earned or even costs paid. – Rappler.com

Dean de la Paz is a former investment banker and managing director of a New Jersey-based power company operating in the Philippines. He is the chairman of the board of a renewable energy company and is a retired Business Policy, Finance, and Mathematics professor. He collects Godzilla figures and antique tin robots.