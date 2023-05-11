[OPINION] The far-flung legacy of Carlos Padilla: When a governor clinched a vote that saved a country

On Friday, May 5, the Philippines lost a great governor, a man who stood as a hero not only to his constituents, but also to people on the other side of the globe, including us.

We first met Nueva Vizcaya Governor Carlos Padilla in March 2017, when he flew halfway around the world to the Central American nation of El Salvador. His mission was delicate diplomatically but vital. He had been invited by Salvadoran Water Defenders to share with the people and leaders of El Salvador – including the President – the truth about how OceanaGold, a giant, global, gold-mining corporation, had brought destruction to his province of Nueva Vizcaya rather than development.

Governor Padilla’s testimony before members of the Salvadoran legislature and also to large public forums was crucial in the final push leading to the historic March 2017 vote that made El Salvador the first nation on earth to ban metals mining to save its waterways.

We two have chronicled the story of Governor Padilla’s historic role in our book: The Water Defenders: How Ordinary People Saved a Country from Corporate Greed (Ateneo University Press). To our great honor, that book has just been awarded a Philippine National Book Award. The National Book Award ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 13, and Governor Padilla had agreed to travel to Manila to accept the award on our behalf.

Although Governor Padilla will not be there physically, his spirit will be with us and other Water Defenders around the world as the work continues. To help readers in the Philippines know of his historic role on the other side of the globe, we share this excerpt from the book:

Three guinea fowl birds waddled by in V-formation around the lush outdoor area of the Sheraton hotel [in San Salvador, El Salvador] on the last Sunday afternoon in March 2017. With their fat bodies, black with white spots and red wattles, they were reminiscent of free-range turkeys. They wandered past [Salvadoran] Representative Alberto Romero, leader of the ARENA party in the Legislative Assembly, who now sat with his wife at a poolside table on this sunny afternoon. The fowl continued in a circuitous path, past nooks and crannies where OceanaGold may well have conducted some of its wooing sessions. They waddled towards the hotel restaurant, passing the outdoor table where Carlos Padilla, governor of the Philippines province where OceanaGold had its mine, sat huddled deep in conversation with his companions.

If the birds typically found in Africa appeared unlikely guests at this five-star hotel in San Salvador, the Governor was perhaps even more unlikely. Padilla rubbed his eyes as he watched them, as if trying to sort out jetlag-induced hallucination from reality. He and his provincial planner had journeyed from the other side of the globe, traveling back across fourteen time zones, so that the day was night and the night was day. The Governor loved to travel. But he had never imagined being invited for such an important work mission in such a faraway place. He had never imagined being so tired at such a historical moment.

Nor could OceanaGold likely have imagined the entrance of this player to its Salvadoran scene. Governor Padilla was the Water Defenders’ March 2017 surprise. He was the answer to the conundrum of how to bring the reality of OceanaGold’s remote Philippine mine to El Salvador, to expose the misinformation about the mine in his province. It had taken some thought and time, fundraising, complicated logistics, and meticulous planning by the Jesuit University of Central America (UCA). But [the UCA’s] Andrés [McKinley] had linked up with MiningWatch Canada’s Philippine expert Catherine Coumans and the two of us, so that we three could deploy our decades-long Philippine connections to find this credible-beyond-the shadow-of-a-doubt witness to counteract OceanaGold’s false claims.

The Governor fit many profiles. He was the elected leader of the Philippine province where OceanaGold had its extremely profitable mine. As a former congressman, he knew how to work that world. As a farmer, he possessed great love for the land and water. He was a man with a zest for storytelling. And, finally, he knew how to be assertive but in an unassuming and avuncular manner. Padilla had insisted on bringing along his right-hand man, his provincial planner, knowing that between the two of them they could answer just about any question. Both were perfectionists, willing to stay up late into the night to redo PowerPoint slides, reframe talks, and iron the appropriate formal Philippine dress shirt for the next day’s events.

At Sheraton poolside with Padilla and his provincial planner (both in informal polo shirts this first afternoon), were Andrés, lawyer Luis Parada and his wife, and Robin. The group had gathered to review the full itinerary organized by Andrés and his UCA colleagues and to brief Padilla on what to expect. The itinerary was challenging. The work was to start bright and early the next day with the first of many press conferences and public forums with various of the water defenders’ likely and unlikely allies…. TV and radio appearances were scheduled for each day, some beginning in the wee hours.

If all went well, Tuesday would include a critical meeting with the [National Legislature’s] Committee on Environment…. On Wednesday, Padilla was slated to address Environment Minister Lina Pohl’s regular gathering of top government, private-sector, and civil society groups. Andrés, in his never-say-no fashion, somehow managed to set up a meeting with President Sánchez Cerén for Wednesday afternoon. And it was hoped that, towards the end of the week, Padilla would travel to Cabañas, where this story began. Andrés ended by sharing a rumor that the legislature might move to a vote on the mining ban bill that very week.

The jet-lagged Philippine governor said yes to it all – simply asking for feedback on how best to frame his remarks at each event. And, he confided to Robin, he needed advice on which Philippine attire would work best for each occasion.

The next day, a Monday, Padilla’s performances commenced. He tailored his mix of folksy stories, Philippine-style corny jokes, impeccable data, and photos to best each of his audiences. “I traveled nine thousand miles,” he would typically begin, “because our countries have three things in common: we were colonized by Spain. We border the Pacific Ocean.” “And….” He paused before stating the third thing in common: “OceanaGold.”

Then, Padilla showed a series of riveting slides, including one depicting a lush Philippine landscape with a small mountain. In a subsequent slide showing the same location, the mountain and adjacent land totally disappeared, replaced by OceanaGold’s gigantic open-pit and underground tunnels. More slides showed the waste and water emptying into OceanaGold’s long, murky, gray, waste-filled “tailings pond” and its ghostly dead trees. Key slides were carefully labeled “before” and “after” in Spanish. Audiences never failed to gasp at the “after” pictures. “Responsible mining?,” Padilla would ask.

El Salvador’s President Salvador Sánchez Cerén with Governor Padilla on the day that El Salvador’s National Assembly voted unanimously for a mining ban. Photo by Robin Broad

The presentations wove scientific evidence with storytelling. The audiences learned how the surrounding rivers and streams had become contaminated and toxic. “Even our water buffalos won’t wade in,” Padilla told them. They learned how Padilla’s beloved province – “one of the Philippines’ top rice producing areas, a big vegetable supplier” and also the country’s citrus capital – found itself facing a challenging agricultural future. “Because of the mine, the water table has sunk. Now our springs and rivers are drying up.” As a result, communities near the mine were especially hurt, with “no access to water for drinking or for irrigation.” And, given that Padilla’s province was the watershed of the northern Philippines, the impacts were starting to be felt downstream. Dead fish were washing up on the riverbanks.

Padilla anticipated questions about better development paths and alternatives to mining before they were asked: “Our agriculture could thrive for thousands of years. Compare that to mining, which will only be here 10-20 years, with all these problems.” To be even more clear, he added, “No amount of money can compensate for the destruction.” He had come to El Salvador, he explained, because of his concern for future generations: “Foremost in my mind, will my grandchildren say, ‘Grandpa, why did you do this, why did you allow mining?’“

….Padilla spent a full hour making a version of the presentation to the Environment committee. He patiently answered questions, including some that seemed to indicate that not all parties or members were onboard, that they were considering amendments or a no vote should the bill get to the floor. Like a careful academic, he refuted OceanaGold’s claims of responsible mining on environmental, social, and economic grounds. As a former congressman himself, Padilla took care not to overstep what he viewed as his appropriate roles: witness to reality and visitor. “It is not my place to tell you in El Salvador what to do,” he stressed. “But I wish my country and my province had known” the reality of OceanaGold’s so-called responsible mining “before we allowed it in.”

Hours later, we learned the committee had voted unanimously to send the mining ban bill onward to the full legislature. And, Andrés’s prediction of congressional action that week was becoming a reality: the bill was to come before the full legislature for a vote the very next day.

On the following day, history was made. The Salvadoran legislature voted unanimously in favor of the mining ban. Governor Padilla returned to the Philippines to continue his fight against the very same mining company that had been defeated in El Salvador.

Salvadoran Water Defenders wrote this in their message of solidarity after Governor Padilla’s

death last week: “The people of El Salvador and the global movement of environmental defenders thank the people of the Philippines for sharing Governor Padilla with us. We join you in mourning the

loss of this visionary environmental leader. CARLOS PADILLA, PRESENTE!” – Rappler.com

Robin Broad and John Cavanagh have lived and worked in the Philippines. Their previous books included Unequal Alliance: The World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and the Philippines (1988), and Plundering Paradise: The Struggle for the Environment in the Philippines (1993). Their most recent book, The Water Defenders (with a foreword by Antonio La Viña) is available at the Ateneo University Press website, along with its online stores: Lazada and Shopee.