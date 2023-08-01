[OPINION] Hepatitis is a silent and silenced disease: It’s time to speak up and act 

'We need to raise our voices in concert with those living with hepatitis – to inspire systemic, political, and financial commitment to end this epidemic'

When 1.1 million people are dying each year globally from hepatitis, an entirely preventable disease, something is not right. An estimated 10 million people in the Philippines are living with Hepatitis B and C. Yet most of them do not know they live with it, attacking their liver without symptoms until it’s too late. This must change.

Silent epidemic, silent discrimination

Hepatitis is liver inflammation (pamamaga ng atay) caused by any (or a combination) of five viruses, the most common being types A to C. Hepatitis A is what most people are familiar with: transmitted through eating contaminated food, it is where the term “Hepa lane” comes from. It usually heals on its own.

Hepatitis B and C are the types that are cause of concern. If left untreated, they can lead to liver damage and cancer; in 2020, liver cancer was the second deadliest cancer in the country and the majority was caused by Hepatitis B.

Many people with hepatitis do not show symptoms and do not know they are infected. That is why the World Health Organization refers to it as a silent epidemic. When people living with hepatitis know about their status, it is usually by chance. They often become aware through pre-employment medical examinations. After passing their job interviews and assessments, it is the medical examination that they fail. They are denied work opportunities for simply being hepatitis-positive. Despite DOLE guidelines in 2010 preventing this practice, many persons still experience work-based discrimination solely because they are infected with Hepatitis B and C and are forced to look for alternative means.

The most heartbreaking is when they are discriminated against by their own families. Some are deliberately isolated in the same household by separating food and utensils, or worse, being forced out of their homes. This is brought about by very unfortunate misconceptions about the disease. Hepatitis B or C cannot be transmitted through casual contact. In most cases, with proper health education, these unfortunate circumstances are rectified.

If people do not know about hepatitis, they are not likely to get tested and remain undiagnosed. If they are unable to pay for tests, then they cannot be formally diagnosed. If they are unable to pay for medications, their condition can be left untreated and lead to cirrhosis and cancer. In highly stigmatized diseases like hepatitis, a diagnosis at the clinic appears to be the easy part. It is outside the clinic, where most structural inequalities exist, that continue to harm people living with hepatitis.

Bringing innovations to the people who need them the most

Since the World Health Assembly resolution on Hepatitis in 2014, the first WHO Global Health Sector Strategy in 2016, and the WPRO Regional Action Plan for Viral Hepatitis in 2016 calling for elimination of viral hepatitis by 2030, very few countries are on track to achieve this goal. Without sufficient and impactful support, deaths from viral hepatitis around the world are projected to outnumber HIV, tuberculosis and malaria deaths combined by 2040.

Significant medical advancements show hepatitis infection and its complications of cirrhosis and liver cancer are preventable. We know how to prevent Hepatitis B with a highly effective vaccine. If one does get the disease, it can either be controlled (hepatitis B) or cured (hepatitis C) and the infected can lead normal and productive lives. Yet these advancements are only as good as how we provide them to the population and the people needing them the most.

What we can learn from other diseases is that a people-centered response is not only possible, but necessary. HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria are well-funded and supported after many years of advocacy and political will among countries around the world. The global response to these diseases continues to support pioneering research agendas and support many community-based organizations. The global response to COVID-19 has been swift, with multiple public-private partnerships being set up to develop vaccines as soon as possible, including unique financial models and advocacy to lower vaccine and medication costs for lower income countries. We must do the same for hepatitis.

Working together against the silence

There is a way out of this silence. Systemic issues call for systemic solutions. A national strategic plan that will unify and coordinate the country’s response, ensuring that hepatitis remains a priority at all levels of the healthcare system is needed. This should be aligned with a national comprehensive law and policy for hepatitis that will promote a human rights-based approach and protect people living with hepatitis. By including hepatitis testing and treatment in the national health insurance benefit package, the public will feel more confident about getting tested and receiving care. They will no longer have to fear the financial burden of medical expenses and the potential risk of falling into poverty.

If we are to eliminate hepatitis by 2030, we must work together against the silence. “We’re not waiting,” the theme for World Hepatitis Day of the World Hepatitis Alliance, is to celebrate the individuals and communities affected by hepatitis around the world who are making a change happen in their lives and in the world around them and at the same time, demand more action. “One liver, One life,” the theme for World Hepatitis of the WHO, highlights the public health importance of hepatitis and a call for everyone to take action for oneself and their loved ones.

We need to raise our voices in concert with those living with hepatitis – to inspire systemic, political, and financial commitment to end this epidemic. We owe it to future generations to un-silence a disease that is both preventable and treatable. – Rappler.com

Janus Ong MD, MPH is a gastroenterologist and transplant hepatologist, researcher, and hepatitis advocate.

The views expressed by the writer are his/her own and do not reflect the views or positions of Rappler.