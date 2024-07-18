[OPINION] Ignorance and prejudice

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

It’s much, much easier to be hostile toward people whose life stories we don’t know

Compassion is noble, but hostility is quicker. It’s much, much easier to be hostile toward people whose life stories we don’t know.

We see it all the time. Whether in our everyday conversations or online interactions, it’s not uncommon to encounter offensive remarks. Many of them are unsolicited.

Don’t get me wrong. There’s a lot of kindness out there, and the ones who embody them tend to be the most inspiring in our lives.

But we also need to recognize that prejudice does exist. Sometimes we get it from other people. But sometimes, we ourselves are guilty of it too.

Prejudice

Consider the most divisive issues in our society. There’s the longstanding SOGIE Equality Bill. People have had much to say about it and those it represents.

Often, when people opine about it, they begin with a preface.

“It’s not that I hate gays, but…”

“Hindi naman sa nangdidiscriminate ako sa mga transgender, pero kasi naman…”

I’m certain you’ve heard these sentences many times.

And then there’s the move to legalize divorce.

For my ongoing book project, I’ve started analyzing religious statements about divorce, and I noticed that many of them follow the same formula. To paraphrase one: “We understand the situation of many parents, but they should not be selfish.” The premise is that couples who want to divorce are too selfish to stick to their marital vows.

The preface is a moral sleight of hand, if you will. Nobody wants to be accused of discrimination, so the caveat is very useful.

Prejudice manifests as negative views, opinions, or attitudes about other people that are usually based on stereotypes. Whether people admit it or not, prejudice is a serious matter. Because it rests on harmful stereotypes, it shapes how we behave toward other people.

Ignorance

In the course of my work as a sociologist, I’ve come to conclude that prejudice often results from ignorance. The examples above are emblematic.

But most of the time, prejudice – based on ignorance – takes place in everyday life. Some of us might remember how we were treated at school just because we were different. And no one made the effort to understand us. Once again, I’m sure you have your own stories to tell.

There are, of course, two possibilities whenever we encounter people we don’t understand.

We can latch on to stereotypes to help us make sense of the other person. Unfortunately, many stereotypes are inherently negative. As in the examples above, the prejudice towards the bakla and the woman who wants divorce emanates from bigger stereotypes about women and the LGBTQ+.

Stereotypes also abound about other groups. Think of people living with HIV, neighbors who belong to another religion, and youth dealing with depression.

As they say, “ignorance is the breeding ground for stereotypes and prejudices.”

Or we can stay quiet and try to learn from one another.

Listening dialogues

Those who have conducted research on this topic agree that learning from one another must be everyone’s aspiration. One way of doing this is through regular contact with people whose differences we do not readily understand.

This can be a personal resolution. You may intentionally go out of your comfort zone and get to know people who are unlike you.

But it can also be an institutionalized goal. Schools, communities, or workplaces can provide opportunities for different people to discover others.

Either way, the goal is for people to engage in listening dialogues. During these interactions, the questions we need to answer remain the same: Who are you? How different are the stereotypes from the real you? What’s your life story? And how can we understand each other better?

Whenever we ask these questions, I propose that our collective goal must be to become comfortable with differences. Put differently, each one of us must be able to say that it’s okay to be different.

That doesn’t mean we need to agree all the time. That’s not what listening dialogues are about.

At the very least, we must be able to respect and acknowledge each other’s validity. And when we understand where people are coming from, we may be able to develop more hospitable feelings for them.

In other words, we must aspire at every opportunity to transform our hostile feelings toward people we dislike. The goal is to soften our emotions toward them. Prejudice, after all, is not only a cognitive matter. Being exposed to the truth is not enough to abandon one’s prejudices. Emotional transformation is necessary.

To this end, dialogues where people can listen to each other are critical. Transformation is possible whenever we embrace what ethicist Karen Frost-Arnold calls “hopeful trust.” It’s the trust that when we engage in these dialogues, our life stories can help people admit to their prejudices and eventually abandon them.

Personal mission

What I’ve said here is also a lifelong personal mission. To be sure, it’s much easier to stay in my comfort zone.

But over the years, I’ve come to realize that nothing beats encountering people where they are. Over the past weekend, I spent time with an elderly gay couple – Dean Weller and Jim Watkins – who have been together for 42 years (and counting). I met them some weeks ago at a Christian gathering, and we readily clicked.

They invited me to stay at their place, where we had the most honest conversations. Looking over the valleys of southern Indiana from their porch, we talked about what it was like growing up in the US at a time when there was so much discrimination against gay men, not just in their communities but also within their respective churches. As we drove around, they pointed at houses, schools, and buildings, some of which were no longer there. But even so, the memories remained alive. At their home, I played the piano as they sang their favorite hymns.

They met together the year I was born, and I’m practically half their age. They’re Americans, and I’m Filipino. They’ve gone through many crises, and I’m still halfway through mine. They’re enjoying their retirement, and I’m not even sure if I’d live long enough to get there. But the brief time I spent with them was enough to convince me that they’re family.

You see, prejudice makes all of us myopic. Whenever we fail to understand other people, we fail to understand who we are, our shared struggles, and what could be our collective victories. – Rappler.com