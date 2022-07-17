[OPINION] In defense of ‘good’ research

'Good research swears by intellectual humility. It must allow itself to be examined by other people.'

The turn of events involving our historical records — and the credibility of historians — is no trivial matter.

If left unchecked, the attack will in the long run weaken not just the credibility of one or two historians. This is one attempt — among many others we can anticipate — that casts doubt on that which makes the scholarly pursuit credible: good research.

Already, research is an underappreciated enterprise in our country.

In 2019, no less than a senator questioned the merits of doing research. In response, Raymund Habaradas, a DLSU professor, expressed his worry and opined that many might indeed be convinced that “research has no practical value.”

But it’s much worse today. Disinformation feeds off this cynicism and even goes so far as to malign the work of scholars.

I’m writing this piece in defense of good research. In the spirit of collegiality, I’d like to share what I believe constitutes good research and why it’s in the interest of the public to uphold its integrity.

Qualities

Not all research is created equal.

Fundamental here is the research design. Whether it’s archival work, interviews, surveys, or scientific experiments, the way data-gathering is conducted must be systematic.

It is for this reason that likening history to chismis betrays all the hard work that goes into historiography. For the same reason, accusing survey results of bias without probing the way the sample was gathered or the questions formulated is malicious.

Second, good research is never independent. It recognizes what other scholars have said and done and builds on their work.

Those of us who have written research papers refer to this stocktaking as the literature review. The review is never decorative (or a nice-to-mention add-on). By showcasing the state of the art, the literature review reveals new questions that must now be asked.

This is why writing the literature review demands that one has read a good number of materials. That exposure is necessary in order to weigh different arguments and argue why certain questions remain unanswered.

Disinformation and other malicious writings, by contrast, have no regard for what other credible scholars have written. Without basis, they simply say they are all biased. Or bought. Or both.

Third, good research swears by intellectual humility. It must allow itself to be examined by other people.

Scholars refer to this process as the peer review. Before a scholarly publication comes out (whether as a book or as a journal article), it needs to be reviewed by other academics who are experts in the field. While the peer review is never perfect, it’s still necessary to test one’s ideas.

For this reason, professors want our undergraduate students to defend their theses before a panel of experts. The defense exposes weaknesses but none of it is meant to insult students. Questions are asked to help students recognize how else they could improve their ideas.

It’s good training for intellectual humility.

After all, those who think they know everything are very much unwilling to be challenged. We all know people like that. (Sadly, they exist even in the academe. I insist though that they don’t embody the academic spirit, which is humble, collegial, and always willing to learn.)

Fourth, good research admits its limitations. We admit our limitations by recognizing that an area is no longer our expertise. As simple as that.

Because it’s impossible to know everything, I hesitate to view research work as a battle for the truth. I know it’s tempting to frame what’s happening in our society as such but I do not think it’s helpful at all. Any honest scholar will admit that one’s findings are tentative until demonstrated otherwise.

This is what’s called falsifiability.

Such is the nature of the scientific enterprise, whatever discipline it might be. From political science to the life sciences, ideas advance because they are challenged and new discoveries emerge.

Truth, by contrast, is a loaded word to use in scholarly conversations. Often truth invokes timelessness and immutability.

Above all

My peers in the academe may have a lot more to say on what constitutes good research.

But let me end with a note on what I believe is chief of them all. I’m convinced that good research must uphold the interests of the public.

Research, after all, can only matter if it ultimately makes a positive impact on society. Whatever field we might be in — whether it’s philosophy or physics — the questions researchers seek to answer must draw on the needs of the communities we serve and hopefully engage them in a meaningful way.

In this light, the epistemic community is not only composed of scholars. The epistemic community is all of us.

This is an important point for me. I think the public might be dismissive of scholarly work because many of us might be too detached or simply incomprehensible.

Very real in their eyes is the ivory tower that is the academe.

But when our ideas shape discourse and public conversations allow us to be honest about our haughtiness, maybe the epistemic community can be epistemic in the broadest sense: one where knowledge is shared and genuinely empowering.

In my view, the pursuit of the common good is the ultimate litmus test for “good” research.

Knowledge, in other words, must be in the service of people. If it protects only those in power, what good is there in research? – Rappler.com

Jayeel Cornelio, PhD is the new Associate Dean for Research and Creative Work at the Ateneo de Manila University and the vice chair of the Social Sciences Division of the National Research Council of the Philippines. He is a 2021 TOYM awardee and a recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Young Scientist Award from the National Academy of Science and Technology. Follow him on Twitter @jayeel_cornelio.